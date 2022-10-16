Vial Introduces New Scientific Advisory Board Member, Roberta Brinton of The University of Arizona Health Sciences to Their Neurology CRO

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial welcomes Dr. Roberta Brinton as a new Central Nervous System (CNS) advisory board member. Dr. Brinton is the Director of the Center for Innovation in Brain Science and founder of NeuTherapeutics, a biotechnology company developing regenerative therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's and precision strategies that preserve women's brain health.

Dr. Brinton is an internationally recognized neuroscientist and a leading expert in the field of Alzheimer's and regenerative therapeutics. Dr. Brinton has been named "Scientist of the Year" by Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, "Woman of the Year" by the California State Senate, "Science Educator of the Year" by the Society for Neuroscience, Arizona Bioscientist of the Year, and U.S. News & World Report's "Ten Best Minds." In 2010, she received one of the nation's highest civilian honors, the Presidential Citizens Medal, presented by President Barack Obama, for promoting careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) among minority students.

"Vial is reimagining what the clinical trial space could look like through the lens of technology. In the neurology space, that is exactly the creative vision you need when developing new treatment methods," said Dr. Brinton on joining Vial's Scientific Advisory Board.

Vial is a tech-enabled CRO providing cutting-edge clinical trial management services that deliver faster, more efficient trials for biotech sponsors. The Vial Neurology CRO distinguishes itself by leveraging digital technology, such as its Vial Technology Platform that brings together eSource , EDC , eTMF , and ePRO , in one connected system to streamline site processes. These best-in-class CRO services will accelerate the development of new therapies and devices for neurology and CNS sponsors.

Dr. Brinton will act as a founding scientific advisor to Vial's Neurology CRO to refine the CRO to support neurology sponsors' and patients' greatest needs.

About Vial: Vial is a tech-enabled, next-generation CRO that promises faster and higher-quality execution of trials. The Vial Contract Research Organization (CRO) delivers on the promise of faster trials through its innovative technology platform that powers trials end-to-end from site startup to database lock. Vial operates across multiple therapeutic areas ( Dermatology CRO , Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , and Neurology CRO ). Vial is a San Francisco, California-based company with over 125 employees and has run trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

