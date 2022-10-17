THE 100 BLACK MEN OF THE TWIN CITIES AND THE WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCE THE 2022 WOMEN OF COLOR ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS HONORING MINNEAPOLIS WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS LEADING SUCCESSFUL BUSINESSES

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 100 Black Men of the Twin Cities Chapter, in partnership with the Women Presidents Organization (WPO), are proud to announce the 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards. A total of 24 women are being recognized for outstanding professional achievement and demonstrating exemplary community service. Sponsored by JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, the event will take place on October 19, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at The Minneapolis Club, 729 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55402.

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a dynamic and diverse collective of women business leaders around the world who share insight in groups facilitated to drive game-changing experiences. (PRNewsfoto/Women Presidents Organization) (PRNewswire)

"100 Black Men of the Twin Cities, Inc. is delighted to partner with the Women Presidents Organization in recognizing outstanding women of color in our community for their leadership, business savvy and dedication to community service," said Kentalé Morris Sr, President of 100 Black Men of the Twin Cities, Inc. "These amazing women exemplify excellence in all that they do and shine brightly as representatives of achievement to the youth and families we serve in the Twin Cities and beyond. We celebrate these exceptional women for their accomplishments and dedication while also highlighting a path of possibilities for others to follow."

"The 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards continues a longstanding tradition between WPO and 100 Black Men to identify and celebrate influential local women leaders. We are honored to recognize these successful female entrepreneurs who not only lead multi-million-dollar businesses, but also serve to improve the greater Minneapolis community. Congratulations to all of Minneapolis' deserving award winners," said Camille Burns, CEO of the WPO.

The following women will be honored:

Farhana Luna Ahmed , ILM Professional Services

Khadija Ali , Global Language Connections

Tonya Allen , McKnight Foundation

Tawanna Black , Center for Economic Inclusion

Alyza Bohbot , Alakef Coffee Roasters

Shelley Carthen Watson , YWCA MN

Gloria Contreras Edin , Contreras & Metelska PA

Dr. Verna Cornelia Price , The Power of People Consulting Group

Gloria Freeman , Olu's Home, Inc.

Lili Hall , KNOCK, Inc.

Shawntera Hardy, PolicyGrounds Consulting

Seena Hodges , The Woke Coach, LLC

Damaris Hollingsworth , Design by Melo

Domonique Jones , Partnership in Property Commercial Land Trust

Nancy Korsah , Black Business Enterprises

Stephanie Lee , Carlson Partners

Miquel McMoore , kpCompanies

Sharmaine Meadows , Cradle of Love, LLC

Joyce Mogeni , Divine Healing Home Care LLC

Priya Morioka , Global Language Connections

Brigid O'Malley , Reiling Construction Co, Inc.

Maya Santamaria , Santamaria Broadcasting

Sharon Smith-Akinsanya , Rae MacKenzie Group Inc.

Keiko Sugisaka , Maslon LLP

"We are honored to sponsor the 2022 Women of Color Achievement Awards alongside WPO and 100 Black Men," said Thelma Ferguson, Vice Chair, JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. "These 24 outstanding women business leaders are making vital contributions to the Minneapolis community and local economy. We celebrate them for the work they do every day and look forward to seeing all they will accomplish in the future."

ABOUT THE 100 BLACK MEN OF THE TWIN CITIES , INC.

100 Black Men of the Twin Cities, Inc. (The 100) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, youth development organization based in Minneapolis-St. Paul. The 100's motto of "What They See Is What They'll Be" is brought to life through the positive daily efforts our members, volunteers, and partners who have a common mission to help youth. The 100 is committed to the intellectual development of youth and economic empowerment of communities of color through programs based in Mentoring, Education, Health & Wellness, Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship. To learn more, please visit. www.100BMTC.org and email info@100BMTC.org to discuss how you can support our efforts as a volunteer and/or donor.

ABOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION (WPO)

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their businesses to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even further. Learn more at women-presidents.com.

ABOUT JPMORGAN CHASE COMMERCIAL BANKING

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. Through its Middle Marketing Banking & Specialized Industries, Corporate Client Banking & Specialized Industries and Commercial Real Estate businesses, Commercial Banking serves emerging startups to midsize businesses and large corporations as well as government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors, developers and owners. Clients are supported through every stage of growth with specialized industry expertise and tailored financial solutions including credit and financing, treasury and payment services, international banking, advisory services and more. Information about JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is available at www.jpmorgan.com/commercial

Contact:

Laura Alfisher

Women Presidents Organization

lalfisher@lbrpr.com

617.447.0985

Adrian Perryman

100 Black Men of the Twin Cities, Inc.

info@100BMTC.org

651-274-5518

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Women Presidents Organization