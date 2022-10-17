Ampersand and Blockgraph Partner with Acxiom To Drive Seamless Multiscreen TV Activations

New relationship offers accuracy and responsiveness for audience-driven multiscreen TV campaigns

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand, the audience-first TV advertising sales and technology company, and Blockgraph, the technology company enabling the future of data-driven TV advertising, today announce a new partnership with Acxiom®, Interpublic Group's customer intelligence company.

The partnership brings together all three parties to allow for seamless connection of 1st- and 3rd-party audiences to Ampersand's growing media portfolio, including the largest addressable TV footprint in the industry. Advertisers also gain access to Ampersand's AND Platform™, the first data-driven, buy-side multiscreen TV platform to centralize campaign planning, buying and measurement within a single interface. Utilizing Acxiom's ethically sourced, privacy-compliant, powerful audience segments, brands can increase their reach with precision and scale through addressable and linear campaigns powered by Ampersand. Integration with Blockgraph's Identity Operating System (IDoS) puts user control and privacy at the forefront while enabling expedited and effective campaigns across multiscreen activations with cohesion and simplicity.

"We are excited to partner with Blockgraph," said Justin Rosen, Ampersand, SVP Data & Analytics. "As a result of this integration, partners like Acxiom can now provide its brand marketer clients a multi-MVPD, multi-platform, cookieless solution targeting their proprietary audiences with a commitment to the protection of customer data and privacy."

"Today's multi-platform media landscape requires comprehensive advertising solutions that deliver speed, protect privacy and ensure ease of use," said Aleck Schleider, Chief Revenue Officer at Blockgraph. "Blockgraph, Ampersand, and Acxiom share a commitment to these goals, and this new multi-party partnership will allow marketers to achieve their outcomes while maintaining a significant level of data protection."

"Advertisers looking to deliver exceptional experiences need comprehensive insights and data," said Conor Burgess, Vice President of Business Development at Acxiom. "With the most extensive collection of descriptive audience data in the market, we bring just that to this exciting new partnership. Through our unique collaboration with Ampersand and Blockgraph, we give brands a window into truly knowing and understanding people's wants, needs and preferences, all in one easy-to-use tool."

Ampersand's AND Platform accounts for the single largest source of multiscreen TV inventory in the industry, providing marketers with reach across 80 million households, of which 52 million are addressable (more than 70% of all U.S. addressable households). The AND Platform is powered by aggregated viewership insights from nearly 42 million households. With a commitment to protecting personal information, the Platform drives improved audience-based, multiscreen campaign performance across the largest source of TV viewing within Ampersand's footprint.

Ampersand is moving TV forward. As the industry's largest source of combined multiscreen TV inventory and viewership insights, we are changing the way TV is bought and measured. Powered by aggregated and authenticated audience data insights from 42 million households, and with a commitment to protecting personal information, our AND Platform gives advertisers true audience first planning, scale in execution, and advanced measurement of their TV investments. Ampersand represents 80M households and over 70% of addressable households in the U.S. Whether a local or national advertiser, we help clients reach their unique target audience and deliver their stories – anytime, anywhere and on whatever device. Ampersand is owned by Comcast Corporation, Charter Communications, Inc. and Cox Communications. For more information, please visit Ampersand at www.ampersand.tv

Blockgraph is a technology company that makes the future of data-driven TV advertising possible. The world's leading media, technology, and information services companies collaborate with trusted partners using Blockgraph's Identity Operating System (IDoS) to create and implement privacy-focused targeting and measurement solutions. Blockgraph is owned by Charter Communications Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, and Paramount. For more information, please visit Blockgraph at www.blockgraph.co.

Acxiom is a customer intelligence company that provides data-driven solutions to enable the world's best marketers to better understand their customers to create better experiences and business growth. A leader in customer data management, identity, and the ethical use of data for more than 50 years, Acxiom now helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create millions of better customer experiences, every day. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

