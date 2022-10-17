MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Earnings

Net interest margin fueled record financial performance as measured by multiple 3rd quarter 2022 key metrics:

1.70% Return on average assets

16.13% Return on average equity

4.14% Net interest margin

$0.97 Per-share earnings (basic and diluted)

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported continued strong financial performance through the third quarter as earnings on its floating-rate loans rose in-sync with FOMC interest rate increases.

MainStreet Bank (PRNewsFoto/MainStreet Bank) (PRNewswire)

Although we benefit from rising rates, we are hopeful that the FOMC reacts quickly when they achieve the neutral rate

Rising rates on a loan portfolio largely designed to flex with market rates sent loan interest income to $20.3 million in the third quarter. This is 13% higher than the second quarter of 2022 and 34% higher than the third quarter of 2021.

The Company recorded net income of $7.2 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. Net income was up 34% from the second quarter and 62% from the year-earlier third quarter. The net interest margin widened to 4.14%, at September 30, 2022, up 84 basis points from a year earlier. The Company's efficiency ratio was stellar at 50.88%.

"Year-to-date earnings per share are $2.31, and we are forecasting $3.25 for the year, assuming loan growth remains consistent with previous quarters," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "Although the Company benefits from a rising interest rate environment, we remain hopeful that the FOMC will react quickly as and when they identify and achieve the neutral rate."

The loan portfolio has grown 8% since the beginning of 2022, and total assets are approaching $1.9 billion. Asset quality remains pristine, with zero non-performing assets as of quarter-ended September 30. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 36% of the $1.6 billion in total deposits, and 71% of total deposits are core deposits.

"We continue to experience solid organic growth in deposits to support our lending," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "The Washington, D.C., branch has proven to be a particularly strong funnel for new business - especially construction lending and government contract lending opportunities," Hersiburane added.

The level of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) for the Company remains low at -5.13% of total capital.

The Company will discuss quarterly and year-to-date earnings and preview business developments with Avenu™ during their virtual quarterly earnings call at 2 p.m. Eastern time today.

Avenu™ - Banking Delivered

Avenu™ offers the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their app's directly and seamlessly to a banking core -- our banking core. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, DC.

Avenu™ - Serving a Community of Innovation

Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common - they are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on serving our community and long-term business relationships.

"We are currently onboarding our initial beta customers with an anticipated go-live date around year-end 2022," said Todd Youngren, President of Avenu™. "Clients are telling us they see unique value in our risk- and compliance-centric approach, which is a critical consideration whenever handling other people's money," he added.

To learn more about Avenu™, visit Avenu.bank and join the queue today.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington DC. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In thousands)





September

30, 2022



June

30, 2022



March

31, 2022



December

31, 2021



September

30, 2021

ASSETS







































Cash and cash equivalents







































Cash and due from banks

$ 50,636



$ 55,636



$ 63,986



$ 61,827



$ 67,992

Federal funds sold



54,098





47,013





37,756





31,372





65,725

Total cash and cash equivalents



104,734





102,649





101,742





93,199





133,717

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



162,319





143,240





123,802





99,913





171,603

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value



17,670





17,698





18,769





20,349





21,148

Restricted equity securities, at cost



16,436





16,485





17,209





15,609





9,972

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,994, $12,982, $12,500,$11,697, and $11,428, respectively



1,448,071





1,416,875





1,413,238





1,341,760





1,246,331

Premises and equipment, net



14,523





14,756





14,833





14,863





14,795

Other real estate owned, net



—





—





—





775





1,158

Accrued interest and other receivables



8,273





7,313





6,980





7,701





4,718

Computer software, net of amortization



7,258





4,956





3,906





2,493





1,165

Bank owned life insurance



36,996





36,742





36,492





36,241





35,987

Other assets



43,835





32,665





24,777





14,499





16,605

Total Assets

$ 1,860,115



$ 1,793,379



$ 1,761,748



$ 1,647,402



$ 1,657,199

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Liabilities:







































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 566,016



$ 535,591



$ 514,160



$ 530,678



$ 475,157

Interest bearing DDA deposits



93,695





99,223





76,286





69,232





63,622

Savings and NOW deposits



54,240





58,156





81,817





85,175





79,556

Money market deposits



254,190





231,207





301,842





267,730





310,776

Time deposits



585,783





575,950





460,839





459,148





485,255

Total deposits



1,553,924





1,500,127





1,434,944





1,411,963





1,414,366

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



—





—





40,000





—





—

Subordinated debt



72,146





72,047





71,955





29,294





40,635

Other liabilities



44,045





32,801





26,053





17,357





18,169

Total Liabilities



1,670,115





1,604,975





1,572,952





1,458,614





1,473,170

Stockholders' Equity:







































Preferred stock



27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263





27,263

Common stock



28,728





29,178





29,642





29,466





29,462

Capital surplus



63,231





64,822





66,798





67,668





67,152

Retained earnings



80,534





73,702





68,691





64,194





59,920

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(9,756)





(6,561)





(3,598)





197





232

Total Stockholders' Equity



190,000





188,404





188,796





188,788





184,029

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,860,115



$ 1,793,379



$ 1,761,748



$ 1,647,402



$ 1,657,199



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended





September

30, 2022



September

30, 2021



September

30, 2022



June

30, 2022



March

31, 2022



December

31, 2021



September

30, 2021

INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 54,900



$ 46,211



$ 20,261



$ 17,954



$ 16,685



$ 15,532



$ 15,162

Interest on investment securities























































Taxable securities



1,136





910





378





401





357





327





318

Tax-exempt securities



796





802





261





263





272





283





267

Interest on federal funds sold



1,241





73





1,013





195





34





61





38

Total interest income



58,073





47,996





21,913





18,813





17,348





16,203





15,785

INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits



345





170





175





105





65





59





60

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



122





127





43





42





37





38





38

Interest on money market deposits



766





645





496





151





119





127





148

Interest on time deposits



5,236





6,039





2,275





1,530





1,431





1,574





1,795

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



83





—





—





52





31





—





—

Interest on subordinated debt



2,108





1,346





828





812





468





539





541

Total interest expense



8,660





8,327





3,817





2,692





2,151





2,337





2,582

Net interest income



49,413





39,669





18,096





16,121





15,197





13,866





13,203

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



1,280





(1,470)





—





480





800





295





290

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses



48,133





41,139





18,096





15,641





14,397





13,571





12,913

NON-INTEREST INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



1,810





1,802





601





597





611





624





642

Bank owned life insurance income



754





647





254





250





251





253





252

Loan swap fee income



619





—





518





101





—





83





—

Net gain on held-to-maturity securities



4





3





—





4





—





3





—

Net gain (loss) on sale of loans



(168)





434





(211)





—





43





413





(40)

Other fee income



754





1,601





186





312





257





247





632

Total other income



3,773





4,487





1,348





1,264





1,162





1,623





1,486

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



17,025





14,276





5,874





5,604





5,548





5,029





4,847

Furniture and equipment expenses



2,076





1,743





760





659





657





726





716

Advertising and marketing



1,684





1,115





704





574





406





450





438

Occupancy expenses



1,093





1,092





400





352





341





449





399

Outside services



1,545





908





611





567





368





485





292

Administrative expenses



658





493





253





195





210





192





202

Other operating expenses



4,268





4,517





1,291





1,543





1,433





1,389





1,567

Total other expenses



28,349





24,144





9,893





9,494





8,963





8,720





8,461

Income before income tax expense



23,557





21,482





9,551





7,411





6,596





6,474





5,938

Income tax expense



4,462





4,124





1,808





1,481





1,173





1,660





1,155

Net income



19,095





17,358





7,743





5,930





5,423





4,814





4,783

Preferred stock dividends



1,617





1,617





539





539





539





539





539

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 17,478



$ 15,741



$ 7,204



$ 5,391



$ 4,884



$ 4,275



$ 4,244

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$ 2.31



$ 2.09



$ 0.97



$ 0.71



$ 0.64



$ 0.56



$ 0.56

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,561,567





7,547,254





7,463,719





7,575,484





7,647,519





7,595,062





7,571,214



UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL (In thousands)





September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022



September 30, 2021



Percentage Change





$ Amount



%

of Total



$ Amount



%

of Total



$ Amount



%

of Total



Last 3

Mos



Last

12 Mos

LOANS:































































Construction and land development loans

$ 366,689





25.0 %

$ 358,062





25.0 %

$ 327,004





25.9 %



2.4 %



12.1 % Residential real estate loans



373,056





25.4 %



366,758





25.6 %



223,029





17.6 %



1.7 %



67.3 % Commercial real estate loans



638,110





43.5 %



599,683





41.8 %



494,766





39.1 %



6.4 %



29.0 % Commercial industrial loans - Other



74,482





5.1 %



92,672





6.5 %



191,281





15.1 %



-19.6 %



-61.1 % Consumer loans



13,628





1.0 %



17,223





1.1 %



27,740





2.3 %



-20.9 %



-50.9 % Total Gross Loans

$ 1,465,965





100.0 %

$ 1,434,398





100.0 %

$ 1,263,820





100.0 %



2.2 %



16.0 % Less: Allowance for loan losses



(12,994)













(12,982)













(11,428)

























Net deferred loan fees



(4,900)













(4,541)













(6,061)

























Net Loans

$ 1,448,071











$ 1,416,875











$ 1,246,331

























DEPOSITS:































































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$ 566,016





36.4 %

$ 535,591





35.7 %

$ 475,157





33.6 %



5.7 %



19.1 % Interest-bearing demand deposits:































































Demand deposits



93,695





6.0 %



99,223





6.6 %



63,622





4.5 %



-5.6 %



47.3 % Savings and NOW deposits



54,240





3.5 %



58,156





3.9 %



79,556





5.6 %



-6.7 %



-31.8 % Money market accounts



254,190





16.4 %



231,207





15.4 %



310,776





22.0 %



9.9 %



-18.2 % Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more



371,739





23.9 %



383,340





25.6 %



295,454





20.9 %



-3.0 %



25.8 % Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



214,044





13.8 %



192,610





12.8 %



189,801





15.4 %



11.1 %



12.8 % Total Deposits

$ 1,553,924





100.0 %

$ 1,500,127





100.0 %

$ 1,414,366





100.0 %



3.6 %



9.9 % BORROWINGS:































































Subordinated debt



72,146





100.0 %



72,047





100.0 %



40,635





100.0 %



0.1 %



77.5 % Total Borrowings

$ 72,146





100.0 %

$ 72,047





100.0 %

$ 40,635





100.0 %



0.1 %



77.5 % Total Deposits and Borrowings

$ 1,626,070











$ 1,572,174











$ 1,455,001













3.4 %



11.8 %

































































Core customer funding sources (1)

$ 1,156,862





71.1 %

$ 1,094,493





69.6 %

$ 1,097,948





75.5 %



5.7 %



5.4 % Brokered and listing service sources (2)



397,062





24.4 %



405,634





25.8 %



316,418





21.7 %



-2.1 %



25.5 % Subordinated debt (3)



72,146





4.4 %



72,047





4.6 %



40,635





2.8 %



0.1 %



77.5 % Total Funding Sources

$ 1,626,070





100.0 %

$ 1,572,174





100.0 %

$ 1,455,001





100.0 %



3.4 %



11.8 %

(1) Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts (2) Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts (3) Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the three months ended September

30, 2022



For the three months ended September

30, 2021





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,446,679



$ 20,261





5.56 %

$ 1,258,485



$ 15,162





4.78 % Securities:















































Taxable



73,914





378





2.03 %



66,309





318





1.90 % Tax-exempt



38,074





330





3.44 %



36,584





338





3.67 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



182,331





1,013





2.20 %



234,363





38





0.06 % Total interest earning assets

$ 1,740,998



$ 21,982





5.01 %

$ 1,595,741



$ 15,856





3.94 % Other assets



61,479





















88,521

















Total assets

$ 1,802,477



















$ 1,684,262

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 93,569



$ 175





0.74 %

$ 64,966



$ 60





0.37 % Savings and NOW deposits



55,100





43





0.31 %



75,968





38





0.20 % Money market deposit accounts



257,091





496





0.77 %



302,848





148





0.19 % Time deposits



575,832





2,275





1.57 %



507,254





1,795





1.40 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 981,592



$ 2,989





1.21 %

$ 951,036



$ 2,041





0.85 % Federal funds purchased



2





—





—





2





—





—

Subordinated debt



72,107





828





4.56 %



40,609





541





5.29 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,053,701



$ 3,817





1.44 %

$ 991,647



$ 2,582





1.03 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



558,337





















510,008

















Total liabilities

$ 1,612,038



















$ 1,501,655

















Stockholders' Equity



190,439





















182,607

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,802,477



















$ 1,684,262

















Interest Rate Spread



















3.59 %



















2.91 % Net Interest Income









$ 18,165



















$ 13,274









Net Interest Margin



















4.14 %



















3.30 %

(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES (In thousands)





For the nine months ended September

30, 2022



For the nine months ended September

30, 2021





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expense

(3)(4)



Average

Yields/ Rate

(annualized)

(3)(4)

ASSETS:















































Interest earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2)

$ 1,420,013



$ 54,900





5.17 %

$ 1,293,359



$ 46,211





4.78 % Securities:















































Taxable



73,496





1,136





2.07 %



57,838





910





2.10 % Tax-exempt



38,703





1,008





3.48 %



36,737





1,015





3.69 % Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



121,832





1,241





1.36 %



224,521





73





0.04 % Total interest earning assets

$ 1,654,044



$ 58,285





4.71 %

$ 1,612,455



$ 48,209





4.00 % Other assets



71,361





















76,758

















Total assets

$ 1,725,405



















$ 1,689,213

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 86,836



$ 345





0.53 %

$ 67,345



$ 170





0.34 % Savings and NOW deposits



66,714





122





0.24 %



72,591





127





0.23 % Money market deposit accounts



252,992





766





0.40 %



345,662





645





0.25 % Time deposits



511,242





5,236





1.37 %



508,722





6,039





1.59 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 917,784



$ 6,469





0.94 %

$ 994,320



$ 6,981





0.94 % Federal funds and repos purchased



2





—





—





1





—





—

Subordinated debt



62,807





2,108





4.49 %



31,815





1,346





5.66 % FHLB borrowings



24,011





83





0.46 %



—





—





—

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,004,604



$ 8,660





1.15 %

$ 1,026,136



$ 8,327





1.08 % Demand deposits and other liabilities



531,115





















486,510

















Total liabilities

$ 1,535,719



















$ 1,512,646

















Stockholders' Equity



189,686





















176,567

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,725,405



















$ 1,689,213

















Interest Rate Spread



















3.58 %



















2.92 % Net Interest Income









$ 49,625



















$ 39,882









Net Interest Margin



















4.01 %



















3.31 %

(1) Includes loans classified as non-accrual (2) Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs (3) Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21% (4) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands except per share data)





At or For the Three

Months Ended



At or For the Nine Months

Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding































Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$ 0.97



$ 0.56



$ 2.31



$ 2.09

Book value per common share

$ 21.92



$ 20.64



$ 21.92



$ 20.64

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$ 20.94



$ 20.64



$ 20.94



$ 20.64

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,463,719





7,571,214





7,561,567





7,547,254

Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,425,432





7,593,749





7,425,432





7,593,749

Performance Ratios































Return on average assets (annualized)



1.70 %



1.13 %



1.48 %



1.37 % Return on average equity (annualized)



16.13 %



10.39 %



13.46 %



13.14 % Return on average common equity (annualized)



17.52 %



10.84 %



14.39 %



14.09 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



5.01 %



3.94 %



4.71 %



4.00 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



1.44 %



1.03 %



1.15 %



1.08 % Net interest spread (FTE)(2)



3.59 %



2.91 %



3.58 %



2.92 % Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)



4.14 %



3.30 %



4.01 %



3.31 % Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.30 %



0.35 %



0.29 %



0.36 % Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.18 %



1.99 %



2.20 %



1.91 % Efficiency ratio(3)



50.88 %



57.60 %



53.30 %



54.68 % Asset Quality































Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



370.05 %



341.44 %



370.05 %



341.44 % Construction loans to total capital (5)



137.51 %



150.42 %



137.51 %



150.42 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.19 %



0.00 %



0.19 %



0.00 % Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.02 %



0.00 %



0.02 %



0.00 % Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Other real estate owned

$ —



$ 1,158



$ —



$ 1,158

Non-performing assets

$ —



$ 1,158



$ —



$ 1,158

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.00 %



0.07 %



0.00 %



0.07 % Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans



0.89 %



0.90 %



0.89 %



0.90 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets



N/A





9.87





N/A





9.87

Net loan recoveries

$ (13)



$ (5)



$ (18)



$ (21)

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



N/A





0.00 %



N/A





0.00 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)































Total risk-based capital ratio



15.77 %



16.55 %



15.77 %



16.55 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.00 %



15.68 %



15.00 %



15.68 % Leverage ratio



14.70 %



12.23 %



14.70 %



12.23 % Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.00 %



15.68 %



15.00 %



15.68 % Other information































Closing stock price

$ 22.81



$ 23.99



$ 22.81



$ 23.99

Equity / assets



10.25 %



11.10 %



10.21 %



11.10 % Average equity / average assets



10.57 %



10.84 %



10.99 %



10.24 % Number of full time equivalent employees



157





128





157





128

# Full service branch offices



6





6





6





6



(1) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2022 are preliminary (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income (4) Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital (5) Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars In thousands)





For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net interest margin (FTE)































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 18,096



$ 13,203



$ 49,413



$ 39,669

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



69





71





212





213

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



18,165





13,274





49,625





39,882



































Average interest earning assets



1,740,998





1,595,741





1,654,044





1,612,455

Net interest margin (GAAP)



4.12 %



3.28 %



3.99 %



3.29 % Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



4.14 %



3.30 %



4.01 %



3.31 %





For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Stockholders equity, adjusted































Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$ 190,000



$ 184,029



$ 190,000



$ 184,029

Less: preferred stock



(27,263)





(27,263)





(27,263)





(27,263)

Total common stockholders equity (GAAP)



162,737





156,766



$ 162,737



$ 156,766

Less: intangible assets



7,258





1,165





7,258





1,165

Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



155,479





155,601





155,479





155,601



































Shares outstanding



7,425,432





7,593,749





7,425,432





7,593,749

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 20.94



$ 20.49



$ 20.94



$ 20.64



Contact: Debra Cope

Director of Corporate Communications

(703) 481-4599

Avenu Banking as a ServicePowered by MainStreet Bank (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.