MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Earnings

Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Net interest margin fueled record financial performance as measured by multiple 3rd quarter 2022 key metrics:

  • 1.70% Return on average assets
  • 16.13% Return on average equity
  • 4.14% Net interest margin
  • $0.97 Per-share earnings (basic and diluted)

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported continued strong financial performance through the third quarter as earnings on its floating-rate loans rose in-sync with FOMC interest rate increases.

MainStreet Bank (PRNewsFoto/MainStreet Bank)
MainStreet Bank (PRNewsFoto/MainStreet Bank)(PRNewswire)
Although we benefit from rising rates, we are hopeful that the FOMC reacts quickly when they achieve the neutral rate

Rising rates on a loan portfolio largely designed to flex with market rates sent loan interest income to $20.3 million in the third quarter. This is 13% higher than the second quarter of 2022 and 34% higher than the third quarter of 2021.

The Company recorded net income of $7.2 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. Net income was up 34% from the second quarter and 62% from the year-earlier third quarter. The net interest margin widened to 4.14%, at September 30, 2022, up 84 basis points from a year earlier. The Company's efficiency ratio was stellar at 50.88%.

"Year-to-date earnings per share are $2.31, and we are forecasting $3.25 for the year, assuming loan growth remains consistent with previous quarters," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.  "Although the Company benefits from a rising interest rate environment, we remain hopeful that the FOMC will react quickly as and when they identify and achieve the neutral rate."

The loan portfolio has grown 8% since the beginning of 2022, and total assets are approaching $1.9 billion.  Asset quality remains pristine, with zero non-performing assets as of quarter-ended September 30. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 36% of the $1.6 billion in total deposits, and 71% of total deposits are core deposits.

"We continue to experience solid organic growth in deposits to support our lending," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank.  "The Washington, D.C., branch has proven to be a particularly strong funnel for new business - especially construction lending and government contract lending opportunities," Hersiburane added.

The level of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) for the Company remains low at -5.13% of total capital.

The Company will discuss quarterly and year-to-date earnings and preview business developments with Avenu™ during their virtual quarterly earnings call at 2 p.m. Eastern time today.

Avenu - Banking Delivered
Avenu offers the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their app's directly and seamlessly to a banking core -- our banking core. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, DC.

Avenu - Serving a Community of Innovation
Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common - they are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on serving our community and long-term business relationships.

"We are currently onboarding our initial beta customers with an anticipated go-live date around year-end 2022," said Todd Youngren, President of Avenu™.  "Clients are telling us they see unique value in our risk- and compliance-centric approach, which is a critical consideration whenever handling other people's money," he added.

To learn more about Avenu, visit Avenu.bank and join the queue today.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK:  MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington DC.  MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)




September
30, 2022



June
30, 2022



March
31, 2022



December
31, 2021



September
30, 2021


ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents





















Cash and due from banks


$

50,636



$

55,636



$

63,986



$

61,827



$

67,992


Federal funds sold



54,098




47,013




37,756




31,372




65,725


Total cash and cash equivalents



104,734




102,649




101,742




93,199




133,717


Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



162,319




143,240




123,802




99,913




171,603


Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value



17,670




17,698




18,769




20,349




21,148


Restricted equity securities, at cost



16,436




16,485




17,209




15,609




9,972


Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,994, $12,982, $12,500,$11,697, and $11,428, respectively



1,448,071




1,416,875




1,413,238




1,341,760




1,246,331


Premises and equipment, net



14,523




14,756




14,833




14,863




14,795


Other real estate owned, net












775




1,158


Accrued interest and other receivables



8,273




7,313




6,980




7,701




4,718


Computer software, net of amortization



7,258




4,956




3,906




2,493




1,165


Bank owned life insurance



36,996




36,742




36,492




36,241




35,987


Other assets



43,835




32,665




24,777




14,499




16,605


Total Assets


$

1,860,115



$

1,793,379



$

1,761,748



$

1,647,402



$

1,657,199


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Liabilities:





















Non-interest bearing deposits


$

566,016



$

535,591



$

514,160



$

530,678



$

475,157


Interest bearing DDA deposits



93,695




99,223




76,286




69,232




63,622


Savings and NOW deposits



54,240




58,156




81,817




85,175




79,556


Money market deposits



254,190




231,207




301,842




267,730




310,776


Time deposits



585,783




575,950




460,839




459,148




485,255


Total deposits



1,553,924




1,500,127




1,434,944




1,411,963




1,414,366


Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings









40,000








Subordinated debt



72,146




72,047




71,955




29,294




40,635


Other liabilities



44,045




32,801




26,053




17,357




18,169


Total Liabilities



1,670,115




1,604,975




1,572,952




1,458,614




1,473,170


Stockholders' Equity:





















Preferred stock



27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263


Common stock



28,728




29,178




29,642




29,466




29,462


Capital surplus



63,231




64,822




66,798




67,668




67,152


Retained earnings



80,534




73,702




68,691




64,194




59,920


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(9,756)




(6,561)




(3,598)




197




232


Total Stockholders' Equity



190,000




188,404




188,796




188,788




184,029


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

1,860,115



$

1,793,379



$

1,761,748



$

1,647,402



$

1,657,199


UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)




Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended




September
30, 2022



September
30, 2021



September
30, 2022



June
30, 2022



March
31, 2022



December
31, 2021



September
30, 2021


INTEREST INCOME:





























Interest and fees on loans


$

54,900



$

46,211



$

20,261



$

17,954



$

16,685



$

15,532



$

15,162


Interest on investment securities





























Taxable securities



1,136




910




378




401




357




327




318


Tax-exempt securities



796




802




261




263




272




283




267


Interest on federal funds sold



1,241




73




1,013




195




34




61




38


Total interest income



58,073




47,996




21,913




18,813




17,348




16,203




15,785


INTEREST EXPENSE:





























Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits



345




170




175




105




65




59




60


Interest on savings and NOW deposits



122




127




43




42




37




38




38


Interest on money market deposits



766




645




496




151




119




127




148


Interest on time deposits



5,236




6,039




2,275




1,530




1,431




1,574




1,795


Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



83










52




31








Interest on subordinated debt



2,108




1,346




828




812




468




539




541


Total interest expense



8,660




8,327




3,817




2,692




2,151




2,337




2,582


Net interest income



49,413




39,669




18,096




16,121




15,197




13,866




13,203


Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



1,280




(1,470)







480




800




295




290


Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses



48,133




41,139




18,096




15,641




14,397




13,571




12,913


NON-INTEREST INCOME:





























Deposit account service charges



1,810




1,802




601




597




611




624




642


Bank owned life insurance income



754




647




254




250




251




253




252


Loan swap fee income



619







518




101







83





Net gain on held-to-maturity securities



4




3







4







3





Net gain (loss) on sale of loans



(168)




434




(211)







43




413




(40)


Other fee income



754




1,601




186




312




257




247




632


Total other income



3,773




4,487




1,348




1,264




1,162




1,623




1,486


NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:





























Salaries and employee benefits



17,025




14,276




5,874




5,604




5,548




5,029




4,847


Furniture and equipment expenses



2,076




1,743




760




659




657




726




716


Advertising and marketing



1,684




1,115




704




574




406




450




438


Occupancy expenses



1,093




1,092




400




352




341




449




399


Outside services



1,545




908




611




567




368




485




292


Administrative expenses



658




493




253




195




210




192




202


Other operating expenses



4,268




4,517




1,291




1,543




1,433




1,389




1,567


Total other expenses



28,349




24,144




9,893




9,494




8,963




8,720




8,461


Income before income tax expense



23,557




21,482




9,551




7,411




6,596




6,474




5,938


Income tax expense



4,462




4,124




1,808




1,481




1,173




1,660




1,155


Net income



19,095




17,358




7,743




5,930




5,423




4,814




4,783


Preferred stock dividends



1,617




1,617




539




539




539




539




539


Net income available to common shareholders


$

17,478



$

15,741



$

7,204



$

5,391



$

4,884



$

4,275



$

4,244


Net income per common share, basic and diluted


$

2.31



$

2.09



$

0.97



$

0.71



$

0.64



$

0.56



$

0.56


Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,561,567




7,547,254




7,463,719




7,575,484




7,647,519




7,595,062




7,571,214


UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)




September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022



September 30, 2021



Percentage Change




$ Amount



%
of Total



$ Amount



%
of Total



$ Amount



%
of Total



Last 3
Mos



Last
12 Mos


LOANS:

































Construction and land development loans


$

366,689




25.0

%


$

358,062




25.0

%


$

327,004




25.9

%



2.4

%



12.1

%

Residential real estate loans



373,056




25.4

%



366,758




25.6

%



223,029




17.6

%



1.7

%



67.3

%

Commercial real estate loans



638,110




43.5

%



599,683




41.8

%



494,766




39.1

%



6.4

%



29.0

%

Commercial industrial loans - Other



74,482




5.1

%



92,672




6.5

%



191,281




15.1

%



-19.6

%



-61.1

%

Consumer loans



13,628




1.0

%



17,223




1.1

%



27,740




2.3

%



-20.9

%



-50.9

%

Total Gross Loans


$

1,465,965




100.0

%


$

1,434,398




100.0

%


$

1,263,820




100.0

%



2.2

%



16.0

%

Less: Allowance for loan losses



(12,994)








(12,982)








(11,428)














Net deferred loan fees



(4,900)








(4,541)








(6,061)














Net Loans


$

1,448,071







$

1,416,875







$

1,246,331














DEPOSITS:

































Non-interest bearing demand deposits


$

566,016




36.4

%


$

535,591




35.7

%


$

475,157




33.6

%



5.7

%



19.1

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits:

































Demand deposits



93,695




6.0

%



99,223




6.6

%



63,622




4.5

%



-5.6

%



47.3

%

Savings and NOW deposits



54,240




3.5

%



58,156




3.9

%



79,556




5.6

%



-6.7

%



-31.8

%

Money market accounts



254,190




16.4

%



231,207




15.4

%



310,776




22.0

%



9.9

%



-18.2

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more



371,739




23.9

%



383,340




25.6

%



295,454




20.9

%



-3.0

%



25.8

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



214,044




13.8

%



192,610




12.8

%



189,801




15.4

%



11.1

%



12.8

%

Total Deposits


$

1,553,924




100.0

%


$

1,500,127




100.0

%


$

1,414,366




100.0

%



3.6

%



9.9

%

BORROWINGS:

































Subordinated debt



72,146




100.0

%



72,047




100.0

%



40,635




100.0

%



0.1

%



77.5

%

Total Borrowings


$

72,146




100.0

%


$

72,047




100.0

%


$

40,635




100.0

%



0.1

%



77.5

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings


$

1,626,070







$

1,572,174







$

1,455,001








3.4

%



11.8

%


































Core customer funding sources (1)


$

1,156,862




71.1

%


$

1,094,493




69.6

%


$

1,097,948




75.5

%



5.7

%



5.4

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)



397,062




24.4

%



405,634




25.8

%



316,418




21.7

%



-2.1

%



25.5

%

Subordinated debt (3)



72,146




4.4

%



72,047




4.6

%



40,635




2.8

%



0.1

%



77.5

%

Total Funding Sources


$

1,626,070




100.0

%


$

1,572,174




100.0

%


$

1,455,001




100.0

%



3.4

%



11.8

%

(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)




For the three months ended September
30, 2022



For the three months ended September
30, 2021




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
 (3)(4)


ASSETS:

























Interest earning assets:

























Loans (1)(2)


$

1,446,679



$

20,261




5.56

%


$

1,258,485



$

15,162




4.78

%

Securities:

























Taxable



73,914




378




2.03

%



66,309




318




1.90

%

Tax-exempt



38,074




330




3.44

%



36,584




338




3.67

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



182,331




1,013




2.20

%



234,363




38




0.06

%

Total interest earning assets


$

1,740,998



$

21,982




5.01

%


$

1,595,741



$

15,856




3.94

%

Other assets



61,479












88,521










Total assets


$

1,802,477











$

1,684,262










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

93,569



$

175




0.74

%


$

64,966



$

60




0.37

%

Savings and NOW deposits



55,100




43




0.31

%



75,968




38




0.20

%

Money market deposit accounts



257,091




496




0.77

%



302,848




148




0.19

%

Time deposits



575,832




2,275




1.57

%



507,254




1,795




1.40

%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

981,592



$

2,989




1.21

%


$

951,036



$

2,041




0.85

%

Federal funds purchased



2










2








Subordinated debt



72,107




828




4.56

%



40,609




541




5.29

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

1,053,701



$

3,817




1.44

%


$

991,647



$

2,582




1.03

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities



558,337












510,008










Total liabilities


$

1,612,038











$

1,501,655










Stockholders' Equity



190,439












182,607










Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

1,802,477











$

1,684,262










Interest Rate Spread











3.59

%











2.91

%

Net Interest Income






$

18,165











$

13,274






Net Interest Margin











4.14

%











3.30

%

(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)




For the nine months ended September
30, 2022



For the nine months ended September
30, 2021




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)


ASSETS:

























Interest earning assets:

























Loans (1)(2)


$

1,420,013



$

54,900




5.17

%


$

1,293,359



$

46,211




4.78

%

Securities:

























Taxable



73,496




1,136




2.07

%



57,838




910




2.10

%

Tax-exempt



38,703




1,008




3.48

%



36,737




1,015




3.69

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



121,832




1,241




1.36

%



224,521




73




0.04

%

Total interest earning assets


$

1,654,044



$

58,285




4.71

%


$

1,612,455



$

48,209




4.00

%

Other assets



71,361












76,758










Total assets


$

1,725,405











$

1,689,213










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

86,836



$

345




0.53

%


$

67,345



$

170




0.34

%

Savings and NOW deposits



66,714




122




0.24

%



72,591




127




0.23

%

Money market deposit accounts



252,992




766




0.40

%



345,662




645




0.25

%

Time deposits



511,242




5,236




1.37

%



508,722




6,039




1.59

%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

917,784



$

6,469




0.94

%


$

994,320



$

6,981




0.94

%

Federal funds and repos purchased



2










1








Subordinated debt



62,807




2,108




4.49

%



31,815




1,346




5.66

%

FHLB borrowings



24,011




83




0.46

%










Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

1,004,604



$

8,660




1.15

%


$

1,026,136



$

8,327




1.08

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities



531,115












486,510










Total liabilities


$

1,535,719











$

1,512,646










Stockholders' Equity



189,686












176,567










Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

1,725,405











$

1,689,213










Interest Rate Spread











3.58

%











2.92

%

Net Interest Income






$

49,625











$

39,882






Net Interest Margin











4.01

%











3.31

%

(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)




At or For the Three
Months Ended



At or For the Nine Months
Ended




September 30,



September 30,




2022



2021



2022



2021


Per share Data and Shares Outstanding

















Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)


$

0.97



$

0.56



$

2.31



$

2.09


Book value per common share


$

21.92



$

20.64



$

21.92



$

20.64


Tangible book value per common share(2)


$

20.94



$

20.64



$

20.94



$

20.64


Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,463,719




7,571,214




7,561,567




7,547,254


Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,425,432




7,593,749




7,425,432




7,593,749


Performance Ratios

















Return on average assets (annualized)



1.70

%



1.13

%



1.48

%



1.37

%

Return on average equity (annualized)



16.13

%



10.39

%



13.46

%



13.14

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)



17.52

%



10.84

%



14.39

%



14.09

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



5.01

%



3.94

%



4.71

%



4.00

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



1.44

%



1.03

%



1.15

%



1.08

%

Net interest spread (FTE)(2)



3.59

%



2.91

%



3.58

%



2.92

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)



4.14

%



3.30

%



4.01

%



3.31

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.30

%



0.35

%



0.29

%



0.36

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.18

%



1.99

%



2.20

%



1.91

%

Efficiency ratio(3)



50.88

%



57.60

%



53.30

%



54.68

%

Asset Quality

















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



370.05

%



341.44

%



370.05

%



341.44

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)



137.51

%



150.42

%



137.51

%



150.42

%

Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.19

%



0.00

%



0.19

%



0.00

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.02

%



0.00

%



0.02

%



0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%

Other real estate owned


$



$

1,158



$



$

1,158


Non-performing assets


$



$

1,158



$



$

1,158


Non-performing assets to total assets



0.00

%



0.07

%



0.00

%



0.07

%

Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans



0.89

%



0.90

%



0.89

%



0.90

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets



N/A




9.87




N/A




9.87


Net loan recoveries


$

(13)



$

(5)



$

(18)



$

(21)


Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



N/A




0.00

%



N/A




0.00

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)

















Total risk-based capital ratio



15.77

%



16.55

%



15.77

%



16.55

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.00

%



15.68

%



15.00

%



15.68

%

Leverage ratio



14.70

%



12.23

%



14.70

%



12.23

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.00

%



15.68

%



15.00

%



15.68

%

Other information

















Closing stock price


$

22.81



$

23.99



$

22.81



$

23.99


Equity / assets



10.25

%



11.10

%



10.21

%



11.10

%

Average equity / average assets



10.57

%



10.84

%



10.99

%



10.24

%

Number of full time equivalent employees



157




128




157




128


# Full service branch offices



6




6




6




6


(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2022 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)




For the three months ended
September 30,



For the nine months ended
September 30,




2022



2021



2022



2021


Net interest margin (FTE)

















Net interest income (GAAP)


$

18,096



$

13,203



$

49,413



$

39,669


FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



69




71




212




213


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



18,165




13,274




49,625




39,882



















Average interest earning assets



1,740,998




1,595,741




1,654,044




1,612,455


Net interest margin (GAAP)



4.12

%



3.28

%



3.99

%



3.29

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



4.14

%



3.30

%



4.01

%



3.31

%



For the three months ended
September 30,



For the nine months ended
September 30,




2022



2021



2022



2021


Stockholders equity, adjusted

















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)


$

190,000



$

184,029



$

190,000



$

184,029


Less: preferred stock



(27,263)




(27,263)




(27,263)




(27,263)


Total common stockholders equity (GAAP)



162,737




156,766



$

162,737



$

156,766


Less: intangible assets



7,258




1,165




7,258




1,165


Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



155,479




155,601




155,479




155,601



















Shares outstanding



7,425,432




7,593,749




7,425,432




7,593,749


Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$

20.94



$

20.49



$

20.94



$

20.64


Contact: Debra Cope 
Director of Corporate Communications
(703) 481-4599

Avenu Banking as a ServicePowered by MainStreet Bank (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.)
Avenu Banking as a ServicePowered by MainStreet Bank (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mainstreet-bancshares-inc-reports-strong-earnings-301650444.html

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.