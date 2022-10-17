Renault Trucks now assembles and distributes e-cargo bikes with Kleuster

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the same mission to decarbonise professional mobility, Renault Trucks, part of the Volvo Group, has joined forces with Kleuster, a Lyon-based electric cargo bike manufacturer, to accelerate the production and distribution of the Freegônes e-cargo bikes. These cargo bikes will be assembled at the heart of Renault Trucks' Vénissieux industrial site and distributed through the manufacturer's European network. Through this partnership, Renault Trucks is adding last mile delivery solutions to its electric vehicle range.

With the expansion of low-emission zones (LEZ), booming demand for last mile delivery, and increased environmental awareness, agile and decarbonised transport is clearly the future in urban areas. To address this pressing need, Kleuster launched its pioneering Freegônes professional e-cargo bike 8 years ago.

Renault Trucks is equally committed to developing decarbonised transport modes. The manufacturer is gradually electrifying its vehicle ranges for customers operating in cities. To respond to the demands of urban logistics, Renault Trucks has entered the field of cycle logistics by partnering with Kleuster to produce Freegônes at its Vénissieux plant. These e-cargo bikes are now being sold through the French Renault Trucks network and in its European network from 2023.

A Synergistic and Complementary Partnership

By joining forces with Kleuster, Renault Trucks is sharing its expertise, industrial infrastructure, and large-scale production capacity. Freegônes' assembly and logistics have moved to a 2,100 m2 building in Renault Trucks' long-standing Vénissieux site, which also boosts the regional economy.

Renault Trucks has already put in place a production team of around a dozen people to meet increasing demand. In the very short term, production capacity will increase fivefold in comparison to 2022. This partnership reflects Renault Trucks' desire to strengthen its positioning in urban logistics and prepare its plants to take on new future-looking activities.

Kleuster's Freegônes is an outstanding product developed through years of research and adaptations based on feedback, with an active portfolio of key accounts working primarily in last mile delivery. Nearly 200 Freegônes are currently pedalling all over France, some for more than 7 years, a testament to their reliability and durability.

By integrating Kleuster products as a complement to its range of electric vehicles, Renault Trucks is providing professionals with an effective and innovative solution for last mile delivery. Renault Trucks is now the only European manufacturer with such a wide range of electric vehicles, varying between 650 kg and 44 t GVWR.

A Partnership to Benefit Both Users and Urban Mobility

The sharing of a common clientele also motivated this partnership on the commercial side through the distribution of a cyclo-logistics solution in the Renault Trucks network.

Using the truck manufacturer's distributors in several European countries allows Kleuster to take full advantage of a dense and local network to guarantee top-notch sales and after-sales services. Renault Trucks, for its part, is adding another string to its bow and opening up to potential new clients by covering the entire logistics chain. Freegônes take over where trucks stop.

"E-cargo bikes can be a great option for customers in urban environments that need to access zero emissions zones. Through this partnership with Kleuster, Renault Trucks is differentiating itself and taking the lead in offering even better solutions to our current and future clients," says Bruno Blin, President of Renault Trucks.

Kleuster Freegônes: Reliable, Durable, Cost-effective

Not only can Freegônes access roads, cycle lanes, pedestrian zones, and LEZs, their small size and agility mean they can get close as possible to delivery sites, and therefore, customers. With its 80 km range, this e-cargo bike can be more productive than a utility vehicle and more cost-effective, thanks to its low carrying cost.

Built on a single body chassis, Freegônes is the only cargo bike on the market that offers 5 modules (dry box, refrigerated box, food service, flat bin, and refuse skip), each with its specific features. While the Freegônes dry box has unmatched carrying capacity (350 kg payload and 2m3 of useful volume), the Freegônes refrigerated box is the only e-cargo bike to offer ATP-approved temperature control ranging from -25°C to +4°C. The refuse skip is the only e-cargo bike that can automatically unload into a tipper truck or container in less than 20 seconds.

This modularity makes this e-cargo bike ideal for a variety of uses, from collecting or delivering packages or groceries, courier services, the craft trades, waste collection, green space maintenance, and the food sector.

"Renault Trucks is the ideal partner to support Kleuster's growth. The two companies are both committed to providing the best possible urban mobility solutions in very densely populated environments. Joining forces with Renault Trucks benefits both our companies and contributes to environmental targets while also meeting the needs of our current and prospective customers," says Gérard Têtu, Founder and CEO of Kleuster.

About Kleuster

Aware of the challenges of urban mobility, Gérard Têtu founded Kleuster in 2012, manufacturer of the electric-assisted cargo bike Freegônes. The ambition of the French company based in Lyon and its twenty employees: to offer a reliable, sustainable and profitable work tool to professionals operating in urban areas with high population density.

The Freegônes, based on a single chassis, accommodates 5 modules (dry cell, refrigeration cell, food, tray and waste bin) and is aimed for a wide range of uses. The Kleuster solution has been tested by a hundred professionals such as Véolia, Intermarché, Leclerc Drive, Lime, Cityscoot, Métropole de Lyon, etc…. Kleuster Freegônes is available starting at €319 excluding tax per month.

In 2020, Kleuster joined the Jean Lain Mobilités group, Top 20 automotive distribution groups in France present in the French Alpine arc and brings together more than 1,800 employees. Jean Lain Mobilités generated consolidated sales of €850 million in 2021. More info on: www.jeanlain.com

About Renault Trucks

Renault Trucks, the French truck manufacturer, has been providing professionals with transport solutions since 1894, from light commercial vehicles to heavy duty tractors. Committed to energy transition, Renault Trucks offers fuel efficient vehicles and a complete range of 100% electric trucks, with their operating life extended through a circular economy approach.

Renault Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and industrial and marine engines. The group also provides complete financing and service solutions.

Key figures:

9,450 employees worldwide

4 production sites in France

1,400 sales and service points worldwide.

54,000 vehicles sold in 2021

