World Science Scholars Announces 2022 Cohort

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Science Scholars (WSS) program, an initiative of the World Science Festival, announces its newest and largest class, with 55 young Scholars from 13 countries. These exceptionally talented mathematical minds will have an unparalleled opportunity to apply their abilities to unexplored disciplines. Led by world-renowned experts, Scholars examine the ways that advanced mathematics skills can be applied to solve complex challenges in a wide range of multidisciplinary fields.

"We bring together some of the most talented math students in the world and show them where their skills can take them beyond pure mathematics," said World Science Festival Co-Founder and CEO Tracy Day. "WSS is designed to ignite curiosity, expand perspectives, and create an enduring community of young scholars that is mutually supportive and has expertise to tackle the world's most significant challenges."

The Scholars will begin a year-long journey of learning and discovery with WSS faculty, including Nobel and Breakthrough Prize winners, best-selling authors, and experts working at the cutting edge of their fields. Faculty members include Brian Greene , a renowned physicist and author; Andrea Alu , a leader in the photonics and metamaterials fields; Conny Aerts , 2022 Kavli Prize winner; Barbara Naterson-Horowitz , a pioneering cardiologist and evolutionary biologist; Stephen Wolfram , a trailblazing computer scientist; Cumrun Vafa , a Breakthrough Prize winner; and many more.

Scholars take advanced, self-paced courses with interactive demonstrations, exercises, discussions, and video lectures. They collaborate on projects, attend virtual lab tours, and have the unique opportunity to interact directly with these unmatched experts and teaching fellows through riveting lectures and live virtual discussions. Scholars also join a vibrant and supportive online community that encourages discussion, debate, and collaboration among the students, enabling them to forge lifelong connections with their peers.

Ranging in age from 11-18, the Scholars bring a variety of interests and accomplishments, in addition to their exceptional academic abilities. The new cohort includes top math and science competition winners, numerous International Math Olympiad qualifiers from more than five different countries, a Spirit of Ramanujan Fellowship Winner, Nominees for Nick and Time Kid of the Year, as well as Forbes 30 under 30, and a US National youth Poet Laureate Finalist who performed at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference as the Youngest Global Winner of the 2021 Poems to Solve the Climate Crisis.

The World Science Scholars program is made possible by a grant from the John Templeton Foundation. Students are nominated for WSS by the World Science Festival's network of organizations and educational institutions or can apply directly to the program. The program's broad, multifaceted approach identifies students from diverse communities regardless of their race, gender, ethnicity, socioeconomic class, and location. For students with innate, exceptional abilities who may lack the means to access resources that will help them reach their potential, WSS' free high-quality digital, interactive programming can be a life-changing experience.

With the program now in its fifth year, the 2022 cohort brings the total number of Scholars to 205 students from 31 countries. Upon completion of the program, Scholars become members of a growing alumni network who maintain bonds, help support future cohorts by serving as mentors, and provide informal college advice to new Scholars. Through the growing alumni network and mentorship opportunities, students are able to create an educational and social community of talented individuals that will extend well into the future.

The chart below presents the 2022 cohort of World Science Scholars.

NAME AGE LOCATION SCHOOL Jeffrey Chang 17 North Point, Hong Kong St. Paul's College Nehal Singh 15 Irving, Texas Coppell High School Manu Paramesh 13 Bengaluru, India Homeschooled, RAM Foundation George Cheng 16 Cary, North Carolina Green Level High School Mara Dumitru 16 Tenerife, Canary Islands Homeschooled Max Girón 15 Tegucigalpa, Honduras Macris School Guillermo Castellanos Alonso 15 Granada, Spain IES Julio Rodríguez Alberto Lobo-Guerrero B. 14 Bogotá, Colombia Colegio San Carlos Malak Mohamed 14 New Cairo, Egypt The British International School, GEMS Catherine Li 16 San Jose, California The Harker School Rachel Lee 17 Brooklyn, New York Hunter College High School Matthew Kuznicki 14 King of Prussia, Pennsylvania Homeschooled Laura Helling 14 Johannesburg, South Africa Parktown High School for Girls Tejo Madhavarapu 12 Cupertino, California Homeschooled, L. Euler Academy Victor Robila 15 New York, New York Hunter College High School Susie Lu 14 Sammamish, Washington Sammamish School Jessica Kim 17 La Canada, California La Canada High School Junayed Rafi 17 Dhaka, Bangladesh Adamjee Public School Chinmayi Goyal 14 Yorktown Heights, New York Yorktown High School April Ren 17 New York, New York Hunter College High School Ayushi Mohanty 16 Houston, Texas Carnegie Vanguard High School Ahitagni Das 17 Siliguri, India Delhi Public School, Siliguri Luke Andrews 17 Centurion, South Africa Cornwall Hill College Ananya Arunachalam 14 Tamil Nadu, India D.A.V. Girls Senior Secondary School Luis Neira Visiers 16 Madrid, Spain Colegio de Fomento El Prado Sabrina Guo 16 Oyster Bay, New York Syosset High School Avi Shah 15 Mumbai, India Oberoi International School, OGC Emmanuel Rassou 18 Cape Town, South Africa SA College High School (SACS) Meet Baani Kaur 17 Uttarakhand, India Welham Boys' School Shivika Gupta 15 Maharashtra, India Oberoi International School Natashya-Millie Becks 16 Bedfordshire, United Kingdom Beaumont School Aurora Wang 16 Shoreview, Minnesota Mounds View High School Shoshana Elgart 16 Blacksburg, Virginia Blacksburg High School Sanchali Banerjee 15 Herndon, Virginia Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology Victor Long 15 Gilbert, Arizona Hamilton High School Pratham Yogish Maliya 14 Bangalore, India National Public School, Koramangala William Huang 17 Rancho Palos Verdes, California Palos Verdes Peninsula High School Ria Garg 16 Frisco, Texas Centennial High School Anant Asthana 16 Sugar Land, Texas Dulles High School Jo Leo Presaldo 15 Sipalay City, Philippines Philippine Science High School - Main Campus Shobhit Agarwal 15 Frisco, Texas Rick Reedy High School Maggie Peng 16 San Jose, California BASIS Independent Silicon Valley Nasya Choy 15 Conway, Arkansas Arkansas School for Mathematics, Science, and the Arts Ryan Santosh 15 Mumbai, India Oberoi International School (OGC) Jaanak Prashar 16 Fulshear, Texas Jordan High School Angela Narkin 15 San Francisco, California San Francisco University High School Uwakmfon Jacob 14 Port-Harcourt, Nigeria Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, Nigeria Nathan Elias 16 Austin, Texas Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) Luke Ting 16 Dallas, Texas Highland Park High School Alexandra Kim 15 Pasadena, California Polytechnic School Uday Shankar 11 Cupertino, California Khan Lab School Keshav Narang 16 Ulmeca Place, California Stanford Online High School Tyler McHugh 16 Chicago, Illinois Northside College Prep Alexander Bell 16 Easton, Pennsylvania Moravian Academy Reiyah Jacobs 16 Cary, North Carolina Thales Academy-Apex

The World Science Festival (WSF) brings science to life through original theatrical works, in-depth conversations, gripping debates, educational programs, interactive experiments, and major outdoor experiences. Over 3.3 million people have attended World Science Festival programs around the globe, and the Festival's online content has garnered more than 190 million views with over a billion minutes of total watch time.

World Science Scholars is part of World Science U , which is the online education arm of WSF, where students and lifelong learners dive more deeply into cutting edge science through artfully produced digital education content presented by world-renowned scientists.

