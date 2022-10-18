Axonify and Achievers Bring Advanced Rewards to the Frontline Worker Experience

Strategic relationship builds upon Axonify's digital offerings to enhance frontline worker retention and engagement

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axonify , a leader in frontline employee training and communications, today announced its new strategic relationship with Achievers , an industry-leading employee experience software platform. This strategic relationship will expand Axonify's existing digital offerings for mutual customers and strengthen the overall frontline employee experience.

Frontline workers are at a breaking point, with Axonify research indicating that nearly 42 percent are prepared to leave their current jobs. While higher compensation is certainly a factor in their willingness to stay, frontline workers are also looking for more on-the-job appreciation and training and skills development opportunities if they're going to grow with a company.

Through this strategic relationship, mutual customers of Axonify and Achievers' will have an easier way for employees to access their rewards and receive recognition for their achievements. Accomplishments earned from training and learning in Axonify can be transferred to the Achievers platform, where employees can either select their reward from Achievers' reward catalog or keep collecting points. This real-time recognition using the Achievers' platform will empower employees to continue developing their skills for the future, which in turn, improves employee retention, revenue and the customer experience.

"Frontline businesses are currently stuck in a vicious cycle, experiencing high levels of employee turnover with a limited pool of talent to tap into. With no relief in sight as we enter the crucial holiday shopping months, these businesses can ill-afford to lose more of their current workforce," said Carol Leaman, CEO and Co-Founder, Axonify. "In partnering with Achievers, we're able to provide an ecosystem that creates a better work experience, offers a breadth of rewards and recognition and keeps frontline workers better trained, which will lead to longer-term employee retention and a less stressful holiday season."

"With so many overlapping customers in the retail and grocery sectors, it was only natural that we establish a relationship with Axonify," said Jeff Cates, CEO and President, Achievers. "We look forward to working together to deliver a more robust rewards experience to this highly engaged customer base and offer the Achievers Employee Experience Platform to frontline workers."

"Axonify and Achievers have been great partners in helping us improve our Team Member training and recognition programs," said Diljaan Gill, Manager Learning & Development at Longo's, a large grocer in Southern Ontario. "This partnership will lead to an improved Team Member experience and encourage development and recognition throughout our organization."

