BUZZER RENEWS ITS MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIPS WITH NBA AND WNBA LEAGUE PASS AGREEMENTS

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buzzer , the mobile platform for short-form live sports, today announced renewals of its multi-year partnerships with the NBA and WNBA. The platform will continue to distribute the live out-of-market game subscription services NBA League Pass and WNBA League Pass.

Beginning October 19 with the opening night of NBA League Pass games, Buzzer will continue to offer fans a novel way to access NBA action, opening up access to live moments throughout the game through personalized notifications curated to their unique interests, including players, teams and bets. Fans will be able to buy multiple partial-game offerings through Buzzer, starting at $0.99, reinforcing the leagues' commitment to innovation and reaching younger audiences.

Basketball fans will have the ability to tune in and watch live NBA and WNBA League Pass games through easy and seamless micropayments as well as be introduced to new preference recommendations throughout the platform, including from the new in-app Beats timeline providing editorial storylines and the ability to follow betting lines, players and teams. Additionally, Buzzer has introduced a new credits system, enabling users to use credits to purchase partner content at market value, incentivizing fans to tune into live moments with an even more frictionless experience.

"Our renewal with the NBA and WNBA builds off last seasons' success in reaching younger generation fans who opt for shorter-form content and tend to be more player-centric," says Bo Han, founder and CEO of Buzzer. "Our average user is 25 years old, which demonstrates how our platform can drive new, younger audiences, engagement and revenue to leagues while also complementing distribution platforms. Buzzer reduces friction and makes it easier to watch live NBA and WNBA League Pass games by providing access to Moments via microtransactions and now also with redeemable credits at an equivalent price point across the platform. We will continue to build products that deepen the fan experience and expand as a multi-sport, aggregated platform."

Buzzer identifies, notifies and provides short-form access to the best moments in live sports, personalized based on each fan's preferences – including players, teams, and bets – giving them the unprecedented opportunity to buy only those moments they want to watch while broadening their purchasing and viewing options.

Buzzer is currently available for download on iOS in the App Store and Android in the Google Play Store . The platform recently completed a redesign for both iOS and Android apps that allows for further personalization and discovery, so fans never miss a Buzzer Moment. The redesign features a new interactive timeline and curated feed with notable storylines and news surrounding interesting games, teams, players, and bets.

About Buzzer

Buzzer is a new notification-driven mobile platform for short-form live sports personalized for fans. Founded in 2020 by Bo Han, Buzzer simplifies the discovery and viewing experience of live sports in a short-form live format, providing curated and personalized access to live sports on mobile so fans never have to miss the most exciting moments. Buzzer further enhances the fan experience with its multi-channel daily newsletter, Buzzer Beats , a one-stop digest to find why, when and how to watch live games.

Headquartered in New York, Buzzer believes in hiring the best talent and is committed to fairness and inclusion. Buzzer administers an annual mentorship program focused on cultivating a community of industry leaders across sport, technology, and media paired with mentees from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as part of its broader Strive Initiative.

