Goldsboro Elementary Magnet School Named Recipient of $45,000 Donation to Expand School Space Center

SANFORD, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company has made a $45,000 donation to the Goldsboro Elementary Magnet School Kids Space Center in Sanford, Florida to update the technology and simulation software for the students. The donation is just one way WOW! intends to invest in the community leading up to the official launch of its services to residents and businesses in Central Florida.

WOW! awarded the donation to Goldsboro Elementary's Principal, Dr. Chris Mulholland during a news conference held today at the school's Space Center. In addition to students and faculty, attendees at the event included Serita Beamon, superintendent of Seminole County Public Schools, and Grant Spellmeyer, president and CEO, ACA Connects: America's Communications Association. The Space Center provides STEM education opportunities for students to explore space through a variety of simulations and experiments. The money will be used to update its mission control center, experiment bays and lunar landing testing technology as well as its simulation software.

"As a school that embraces a rich educational experience, it's imperative that we have the necessary resources to deliver upon this mission," said Mulholland. "We are grateful to WOW! for their generous donation to help us update our Space Center and continue to inspire the next generation of astronauts."

WOW! announced Seminole County and Orange County as its first Greenfield market expansions earlier this year, highlighting both counties' potential for growth and need for additional choices in broadband providers. WOW!'s innovative technology and robust product suite provides choice, reliability, speed and value. Both residents and businesses will benefit from WOW!'s latest state-of-the-art network and fastest speeds delivered over a reliable fiber connection with symmetrical speeds up to 5 Gig.

"We are pleased to make this donation to Goldsboro Elementary to help update the Space Center's technology and support the STEM curriculum for these students," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "In a thriving community, everyone plays a role in public education. We take seriously our role in building community connections by providing fast, reliable access to technology and solutions that matter most to our customers."

In addition to the donation, a representative from WOW! has joined the Crooms Academy of Information Technology's Business Advisory Council to support and mentor students, connect them to the business community and prepare them for successful careers.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About Goldsboro Elementary Magnet School

Goldsboro Elementary Magnet School began its rich tradition in 1916. It is the oldest school in Seminole County and has continued as an elementary Magnet School since 1996. The academic program is driven by problem-solving, discovery, and exploratory learning through integrated STEM experiences. Students engage in learning within unique lab spaces including The Kids Space Center, Bio Science Lab, Robotics and Computer Coding Lab, Mathematics Lab, Virtual Reality Lab, and Maker Space to stretch their imagination and work collaboratively to solve problems through Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

