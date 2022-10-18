Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition (GWRCCC) Hosts Annual Awards Luncheon

The Conference Will Recognize Champions of Clean Energy, Transportation and Environmental Equity and Justice

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition (GWRCCC) a public-private partnership that promotes the use of clean, American transportation fuels, improved air quality and environmental justice and will host its Annual Awards Luncheon and Conference on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the National Press Club, 529, 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC, at 11am.

logo (PRNewswire)

The luncheon and conference will bring together local and national leaders committed to implementing practical solutions to improve our climate by implementing alternative and renewable fuels in transportation and buildings, support of idle-reduction measures, fuel economy improvements, and emerging clean building and transportation technologies.

Some of the guest speakers include: Hon. Eleanor Holmes-Norton (Member of Congress, DC); Hon. Deni Taveras, Prince George's County Council Member and Maryland State Delegate-Elect; Stephanie Klein, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Engagement, U.S. Department of Energy; Genevieve Cullen, President of the Electric Drive Transportation Association; Dan Gage, CEO of NGVAmerica; and Tucker Persons, President & CEO, Propane Education & Research Council.

Awardees for this year includes: VA Visionary Award, Prince William County's Assistant Director for Fleet Management Darrel Reynolds; MD Visionary Award, Prince George's County County Executive Angela Alsobrooks; DC Visionary Award, District of Columbia, Infrastructure Committee, Mayor Muriel Bowser; GWRCCC Partner of the Year Award, Parts Authority, Pedro Leyton; Automotive Dealership of the Year, DARCARS, Jamie Darvish; Transit Fleet of the Year, Prince George's County Transit System, "TheBus", Semia Hackett; Media Award, NBC 4, Adam Tuss; Energy Efficient and Innovation Award, DC DPW, Jason Nordt; Job Creation and Workforce Development Award, District of Columbia, Mayor Muriel Bowser; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Champion Award, GWRCCC, Antoine M. Thompson; Trailblazer Award: Electric Vehicle Charging, Montgomery County, Calvin Jones; Trailblazer Award: E-85, Sheetz, Daillard Paris;

Trailblazer Award: Propane, Hopwood Enterprises, Ray Tyler; Trailblazer Award: Natural Gas, Washington Gas, Stephen Laurine; Trailblazer Award: Biodiesel, DC DPW- FMA-Tim Fitzgerald.

"This is a historic time in the war to combat climate change. Rising gas prices, the war in Ukraine, extreme weather patterns, the Inflation Reduction Act and Bi-Partisan Infrastructure, all provide us with a sense of urgency to implement common sense solutions that protects our environment, creates clean energy and transportation jobs, saves lives and strengthens all communities. This conference is a combination of celebration, education and a call to action," stated Antoine M. Thompson, Executive Director of the Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition.

Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition (GWRCCC), focused on the Washington, D.C. metro area, one of nearly 80 coalitions in the U.S. that fosters economic, environmental, and energy security by working locally to advance affordable, domestic transportation fuels, energy efficient mobility systems, and other fuel-saving technologies and practices. Find out more at https://gwrccc.org .

Contact: Antoine Thompson, Executive Director, GWRCCC Direct: 716-308-0945

SOURCE Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition