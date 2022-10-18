Jetty Rock Foundation Commemorates Hurricane Sandy 10 Year Anniversary with Return of Iconic Unite + Rebuild Campaign to Support Hurricane Ian & Fiona Relief

MANAHAWKIN, N.J, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October 29th marks the 10 year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, the most destructive storm of the 2012 Atlantic hurricane season. Among the most severely hit areas was the Jersey Shore. Many in the community worked to quickly establish a relief and recovery plan, including founders and staff of the NJ-based Jetty lifestyle brand. Within 2 days of the storm hitting, their team launched the Unite + Rebuild relief t-shirt campaign to support first responders, individuals, and local businesses affected by the storm. The campaign went viral and ultimately raised over $374,000 which went directly to relief and recovery efforts.

The mission of the Jetty Rock Foundation is to protect our oceans and waterways, and support those who build their lives around them. (PRNewswire)

The Jetty brand has always been rooted in community, and is fittingly known as 'the coastal brand with a conscience', but this experience was the catalyst that spurred the creation of the Jetty Rock Foundation. Over the past 10 years the Jetty Rock Foundation has donated over $2,000,000 to support storm relief, community, and environmental initiatives.

In the documentary, 'Landfall: the Eyes of Sandy', Jetty co-founder, Cory Higgins is quoted as saying, "Participating in clean ups, helping your neighbor, that needs to be the new normal. Remembering how it felt - that you were really lucky - and remembering how it felt when you got helped." This sentiment helped steer the Foundation over the next decade.

With the recent devastation brought upon by Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, the rallying call of Unite + Rebuild has never been more relevant. In commemoration of the 10 year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, the Jetty Rock Foundation has re-released the iconic Unite + Rebuild campaign with all proceeds in October directly going to support relief efforts in Florida and Puerto Rico following Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona.

Please help the Jetty Rock Foundation aid our neighbors to the south by showing New Jersey stands with Florida and Puerto Rico. Purchase a Unite + Rebuild hoodie, tee, or sticker here: https://jettylife.com/pages/hurricane-sandy-10-years-stronger.

About Jetty Rock Foundation

The Jetty Rock Foundation is an approved 501(c)(3) charitable organization and the nonprofit arm of the Jetty brand. The mission of the Jetty Rock Foundation is to protect our oceans and waterways, and support those who build their lives around them. To learn more, please visit www.jettyrockfoundation.org. Media inquiries: julia@jettyrockfoundation.org.

