Kaukauna® Introduces New Clean Recipe and Packaging for its Iconic Cheese Balls and Logs.

America's favorite spreadable cheese brand is setting out to prove that no matter the occasion, "There's a Cheese for That" this fall

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Kaukauna® is setting out to prove that no matter the occasion, "There's a Cheese for That." As America's #1 manufacturer of cheese balls, Kaukauna is unveiling modernized packaging as well as a new clean recipe for its iconic cheese balls and logs reformulated with premium aged cheese that delivers the same great taste fans love.

This creamy, spreadable Midwestern staple is now available in a convenient 6-ounce size to make it easier to sample and share multiple flavors as part of your favorite cheese board, paired perfectly with every fall occasion. Sitting on the porch with friends? Check out Rosé White Cheddar. The perfect pair for leaf peeping? Turn to Sharp Cheddar. And don't miss out on Port Wine while hanging around the bonfire under a cozy plaid blanket.

"For more than 100 years, Kaukauna has been a casual entertaining staple that friends and families everywhere can rely on," said Michael Averbook, Brand Manager of Kaukauna. "As a brand with deep Midwestern roots, we know fall is the perfect time for casual entertaining and are excited for our fans to pair our new clean recipes with their favorite fall occasions."

All season long, Kaukauna will be sharing easy entertaining inspiration through a new social-led brand campaign, "Shauna from Kaukauna." Shauna is a fictional super fan who lives and breathes cheese and embodies Midwestern charm. Fans can expect to laugh at the short-form Instagram skits brought to life by Taylor Wolfe (@thedailytay), who will give fans – especially those who are in a hot climate and missin' fall – a one-of-a-kind look at fall in the Midwest with Kaukauna.

Kaukauna's clean recipe is made with no artificial flavors, no artificial growth hormones, is non-GMO, and is now available at major retailers nationwide including Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger and Publix for a suggested retail price starting at $4.49. The new formula made in Little Chute, Wisconsin can be found in seven varieties, so there truly is a Kaukauna cheese for every fall occasion. Flavors include:

Port Wine Cheese Ball & Log

Sharp Cheddar Cheese Ball & Log

Rosé White Cheddar Cheese Ball

Smoky Cheddar Cheese Ball

White Cheddar Cheese Ball

Double Sharp Cheese Log

Sharp & Swiss Cheese Log

About Kaukauna:

The Kaukauna® Cheese Company was founded in 1918 by Hubert Fassbender as a dairy product distribution company. Today, Kaukauna is manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Bel Group, and has become the undisputed market leader of cheese balls. Bel Brands USA strives to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy fruit and dairy single-serving portion snacking, as well as a producer of entertaining and plant-based cheese options to meet a range of consumer needs. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to Kaukauna, other beloved USA brands include Boursin®, The Laughing Cow®, Nurishh® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands USA delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.kaukaunacheese.com.

