Life Time Debuts First Luxury Athletic Country Club in Brooklyn Today, Oct. 18

Sixth NYC club; Covers 77,000 square feet with six studio boutiques, lap pool, basketball court, restaurant, spa and Kids Academy, located in new Front & York development

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today announced the opening of Life Time Dumbo , the company's first location in Brooklyn and sixth in New York City. Prominently located in the up-and-coming Dumbo neighborhood within the Front & York development, the 3-story, 77,000-square-foot healthy living destination will serve members from nine months to 90+ years with an abundance of health and wellness activities starting with its Kids Academy up through specialized ARORA programming for active agers.

Life Time Debuts First Luxury Athletic Country Club in Brooklyn Oct. 18. Life Time Dumbo covers 77,000 square feet with six studio boutiques, 6-lane lap pool, basketball court, LifeCafe, Life Spa, Kids Academy and more all located in new Front & York development. (PRNewswire)

The debut of Life Time Dumbo expands Life Time's New York footprint in strategic locations to conveniently serve New Yorkers throughout the city and boroughs.

"We're thrilled to bring Life Time over the Manhattan Bridge to Brooklyn with the opening of Life Time Dumbo," said Jeff Zwiefel, Life Time President and Chief Operating Officer. "Life Time Dumbo is a space unlike anything else the area and truly has something for individuals, couples and families who wish to pursue a healthy way of life."

With striking modern architecture, impeccable design and luxury amenities, Life Time serves members for workouts, relaxation and rejuvenation in a healthy social community for themselves and their families. Highlights include:

Life Time's expansion in the Big Apple and surrounding boroughs began in 2016 with the opening of Life Time Sky in Hell's Kitchen followed by 23rd Street in 2020, NoHo and Battery Park in 2021 and most recently in the Financial District just six weeks ago. Additionally Life Time Midtown , located at 128 W 57th Street, will open later this year, followed by the 2023 planned openings of Life Time Brooklyn Tower and Life Time Park Avenue .

The club is open Monday through Friday, 5am to 11pm and Saturday and Sunday, 7am to 10pm. For more information regarding features, amenities, and membership options, visit Life Time Dumbo at 168 Front Street or call 718.233.8100. Additionally, follow along at LifeTime.Life on Facebook and on Instagram at LifeTime.Life and LifeTime.NYC .

About Life Time®, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

Life Time, Healthy Way of Life (PRNewsfoto/Life Time) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.