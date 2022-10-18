Marvell to Showcase Cloud-Optimized Silicon Solutions at the 2022 OCP Global Summit

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced the details of its participation at the 2022 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit.

When:

The OCP Global Summit begins today and continues through Thursday, October 20.

Where:

The OCP Summit will take place at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. with Marvell in booth A3.

Demonstrations:

At its booth, Marvell will showcase a comprehensive cloud-optimized silicon portfolio for data infrastructure, including compute, custom ASIC, networking, security, storage and memory solutions incorporating open source and open collaboration technologies that are advancing industry innovation:

At the OCP-TAP booth #4, SiTime will demonstrate an open-source IEEE 1588 solution on Marvell's Prestera DX 7300 Ethernet switching silicon.

Presentations:

Marvell Expo Talk: Cloud-Optimized Silicon for NVMe and CXL Powers the Scalable Data Center

Date: Tuesday, October 18

Time: 12:20 pm - 12:35 pm

Location: Expo Hall Stage

Marvell Speaker: Gary Kotzur, CTO, Storage Products Group

Marvell Executive Talk: The Next-Gen End-to-End Data Center Network

Date: Tuesday, October 18

Time: 2:30 pm - 2:55 pm

Location: Room 210AE

Marvell Speaker: John DaCosta, Vice President, Product Marketing, Switch Business Unit

Next Horizon for NVMe Storage Disaggregation (Storage Track)

Date: Wednesday, October 19

Time: 8:45 am - 9:00 am

Location: Room 210BF

Marvell Speaker: Gary Kotzur, CTO, Storage Products Group

Collaboration with The Open Programmable Infrastructure Project at 30,000 Ft Level (Networking Track)

Date: Wednesday, October 19

Time: 11:00 am – 11:30 am

Location: Room 210CG

Marvell Speaker: Manoj Roge, Senior Director, Processor Business Unit

2.5D Heterogeneous Integration for Silicon Photonics Optical Engines (Special Focus: Optics Track)

Date: Wednesday, October 19

Time: 3:45 pm - 4:00 pm

Location: Room 210AE

Marvell Speaker: Radha Nagarajan, SVP & CTO, Optical and Copper Connectivity Group

BoW Implementations Update (Server Track)

Date: Wednesday, October 19

Time: 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Location: Room 210BF

Marvell Speaker: Mark Kuemerle, Vice President, Technology, ASIC Business Unit

Big Memory Panel (at CXL Forum @ OCP Summit)

Date: Thursday, October 20

Time: 9:55 am – 10:20 am

Location: Room LL20BC

Marvell Speaker: Shalesh Thusoo, VP CXL Product Development

Transforming Cloud Data Centers with CXL (at CXL Forum @ OCP Summit)

Date: Thursday, October 20

Time: 3:10 pm – 3:30 pm

Location: Room LL20BC

Marvell Speaker: Howard Borchew, Distinguished Engineer, Storage Products Group

