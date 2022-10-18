Medicare Agency Anhelo Guides Over 60,000 Hispanics in its First Year

Latino-Focused Company Poised to Continue Providing Medicare Beneficiaries with Enrollment Assistance at No Cost or Obligation During Medicare's 2023 Annual Enrollment Period

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anhelo, a licensed insurance agency dedicated to increasing Hispanic Medicare beneficiaries' access to health insurance, announced today that it has helped over 60,000 people enroll in Medicare Advantage plans.

The company, which launched in June of 2021, works with the nation's top health insurance carriers to match Hispanic beneficiaries to Medicare Advantage plans that best fit their health and financial needs.

"Anhelo was formed out of the frustration that many Hispanics lack access to high-quality health insurance due to the language and cultural barriers that are often forgotten about," said Shelya Benitez, Senior Director of Customer Experience for Anhelo. "It's extremely fulfilling, both personally and professionally, to know that Anhelo has made strides in removing these barriers that have led to poor health outcomes for many individuals in my community."

Anhelo's team of bilingual licensed health insurance agents provide free, no obligation support to Latino Medicare beneficiaries who are having trouble navigating Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans. The company's website also houses dozens of educational articles about Medicare that are in Spanish.

"Navigating Medicare can be extremely challenging for Latinos given the lack of resources and educational material available in Spanish," said Benitez. "Anhelo is committed to making Medicare more friendly to Spanish speakers in the U.S."

Seniors interested in obtaining a free Medicare consultation may contact one of Anhelo's bilingual licensed insurance agents for more information today at 800-849-0720 (TTY 711, calls accepted 24/7) or at AnheloSalud.com.

About Anhelo

Anhelo is a Medicare insurance agency providing 100% in-culture and in-language resources serving the Latino community. Through dedicated information and enrollment support in Spanish, our licensed insurance agents compare Medicare Advantage plans from the largest carriers in the U.S. to help seniors find the best plan for their specific needs. For more information, visit AnheloSalud.com .

