Old Forester Names Melissa Rift as Brand Ambassador/Master Taster

A Louisville native, Rift brings significant industry experience to her new role, along with a passion for the Old Forester brand.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Forester announced today that Kentucky native Melissa Rift has been named Brand Ambassador/Master Taster.

Rift will help continue the revitalization of Old Forester, the only bourbon to exist before, during and after Prohibition and the founding brand of Brown-Forman.

"Melissa brings a dynamic personality, a devotion to the bourbon industry and an enthusiasm for the rich heritage of our 152-year-old brand," said Mark Bacon, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Super-Premium American Whiskey. "We're thrilled to welcome her to the Brown-Forman family and are excited for her insights to amplify this new chapter in Old Forester's legacy."

This announcement marks a milestone and dream come true for Rift, who gained a holistic understanding of the growing bourbon industry from her beginnings as a bourbon tour guide. Most recently, she held a leadership role at Beam Suntory and previously served as Single Barrel Program Director at Bulleit Distilling Co.

"As the country's first bottled bourbon, Old Forester has such a history – but also an opportunity to usher in a new era for the entire industry," Rift said. "There's nothing better in the market than Old Forester – and I look forward to introducing more people to this authentic brand."

Born in Louisville, Rift authentically understands the rich culture of Kentucky bourbon and looks forward to sharing it with consumers, bartenders, media - and diverse consumers across the nation. She and her wife, Brittany, live in Louisville with their two dogs and two cats.

"I'm extremely excited to create a more inclusive bourbon industry to reflect the changing face of our beloved consumers and represent the Old Forester legacy so many love," Rift said.

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

About Brown-Forman:

For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers' Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Finlandia, Chambord, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by approximately 5,200 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/ .

