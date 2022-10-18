SKYTALE GROUP SERVES AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO SYNERGY MEDAESTHETICS

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skytale Group (Skytale), a management consulting and M&A advisory firm to healthcare businesses, is proud to announce that Synergy MedAesthetics has affiliated with Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP). Skytale represented Synergy MedAesthetics as its exclusive advisor in the affiliation process.

The partnership provides infrastructure to serve aesthetics practices with scale not before seen in the industry.

Synergy MedAesthetics is a premier multi-site medical aesthetics organization based in Kennewick, WA, with additional practices located throughout the United States. AMP is a new category of medical aesthetic platforms focused on true, long-term partnership with the best medical aesthetic practices across the country. The affiliation is a significant expansion for AMP and its first affiliation in the states of Washington, California, Utah, and Alabama.

Nicole Chiaramonte, CEO of Synergy MedAesthetics, will serve as the CEO of AMP. She brings with her 25 years of experience in start-up management and medical aesthetics. The new venture focuses on true partnership with practices, executing the vision of scaling a durable business that supports the highest quality clinicians to provide the highest quality care. AMP and its infrastructure is engineered by a successful owner/operator in the industry with the financial backing of Leon Healthcare Partners (LHP), which has scaled multiple billion-dollar businesses. The unique partnership is primed to now scale the premiere aesthetics partnership platform for industry owners across the country.

"Nicole Chiaramonte has become a friend and mentor to me. She is one of the most influential leaders in the medical aesthetics space," said Skytale's Benjamin Hernandez. "It has been an honor for Skytale to represent Nicole in such a significant venture. We are thrilled to have assisted her in finding a partner that recognizes the organization's value. For AMP, it will be exciting to see the continued growth that will be driven from the platform with Nicole leading as CEO. We would like to thank them for already being great partners to Nicole and the team."

"I am grateful to the LHP team for believing in the vision of what AMP can accomplish for practice owners in the aesthetics industry. This partnership provides the infrastructure to accomplish great things with our aesthetic practice partners with a scale and sophistication not before seen in this industry," said Nicole Chiaramonte, Founder and Owner of Synergy MedAesthetics. "Working with Skytale on this transaction was fun and enlightening. I am glad I had them to navigate the process. It allowed me to continue to focus on my businesses while they took care of the heavy lifting and made sure my interests were fully protected."

"On behalf of our team at LHP, we're excited to have Synergy MedAesthetics join AMP. We're eager to see Nicole's leadership bring a new level of success to our partnership," said George Radigan, Managing Director of LHP.

Skytale Managing Director Benjamin Hernandez, Vice President Tedd Van Gorden, Associate James Turcott, and Analyst Chase Tornquist represented Synergy MedAesthetics in the transaction.

About Skytale Group:

Skytale Group is a full-service strategic, financial, and M&A advisory firm based in Dallas, TX. Skytale offers tailored and comprehensive strategic guidance to medical practices looking to thrive, grow, scale, sell, or understand the value of their businesses. Skytale's highly experienced team relies on vast knowledge of dental, medical, and other healthcare industries they serve to guide clients in making decisions that move their businesses forward. Obsessed with details and efficiency, Skytale analyzes financial statements, systems, and operations to help clients elevate every aspect of their businesses. Learn more at skytalegroup.com .

