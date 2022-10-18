Texas Renaissance Festival Sets Sail this Weekend for Pirates Adventure

TODD MISSION, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pirates Adventures returns October 22nd and 23rd at the Texas Renaissance Festival!

Pirates Adventure Weekend at the Texas Renaissance Festival, October 22nd and 23rd (PRNewswire)

"Gather your crew and set sail for fun during Pirate Adventures this weekend" says Carl Foy, Marketing Director for Texas Renaissance Festival. "Pirate Adventures is the largest pirate party, north of the Gulf of Mexico! Pirate garb, sea shanties, and costume contests; plus over 400 shops, restaurants, and pubs at the Texas Renaissance Festival! You'll leave singing "yo ho, yo ho…!"

Pirate Adventures is the third of eight themed weekends during the 48th season of the Texas Renaissance. In addition to the theme, visitors can cheer on their favorite knight during the royal joust, take in a show at any of the 27 stages, shop and eat your way through the kingdoms of France, Germany, England, Spain, and more! There will also be a pirate costume contest as well as a fish and chips eating contest! Every night ends with his majesty's royal fireworks!

Texas Renaissance Festival is open from 9:00 am until 8:00 pm, Saturdays, Sunday, and Thanksgiving Friday through November 27th. Save $5 per person buy purchasing admission in advance at TexRenFest.com. Also, children under the age of 12 are free on Sunday!

About Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre New Market Village and Fields of New Market Campgrounds in Todd Mission, Texas. This immersive experience features world renowned live entertainment works by master artists and craftspeople, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides, and games, and over 100 interactive characters during its eight themed weekends from October 8 through November 27, 2022.

Media Contact

Carl Foy, Marketing Director

cfoy@texrenfest.com

Office: 800-458-3435

Lift up your Cares at the Texas Renaissance Festival (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texas Renaissance Festival