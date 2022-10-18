Two Powerhouse Vehicle Aftermarket Brands, Borla Exhaust And AudioControl, Enter Strategic Partnership Targeting The Electric Vehicle (EV) Category

Borla And AudioControl, Partner To Develop A New And Unique Exhaust Sound System For EVs.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Borla Exhaust, a world-leader in performance exhaust systems, partnered with AudioControl, known in the vehicle aftermarket industry for its high-performance audio solutions, to bring the Borla Active Performance Sound™ System to life. David Borla, VP, Marketing and Sales at Borla, had a vision to bring the sensory excitement that driving enthusiasts have grown to expect from Borla, now to EV drivers. Electric Vehicles lose an element of driver excitement with the loss of audible exhaust. With its many years of audio processing expertise, AudioControl was able to develop state-of-the-art technology needed for Borla to add that excitement back to the EV driving experience.

Years in the making, Borla's Active Performance Sound System, utilizes a proprietary Borla algorithm that takes into consideration the vehicle's speed, power, RPM, torque and load with zero latency. It was developed using professional recordings of actual Borla equipped internal-combustion (ICE) vehicles. Multiple microphones capture all characteristics of ICE audio, including idle, ramps to redline, cruising, throttle lifts, "burbles & pops" and more. Using real-time data from the EV's internal computer, the Borla System generates a hyper-realistic ICE soundtrack that perfectly matches the EV motor status and other vehicle dynamics. The System perfectly pairs with a mobile app where drivers can select from multiple Borla sound technologies including ATAK®, S-Type and Touring all with full control over volume and other characteristics.

"Sound, vision and touch are the 3 senses we use for sport driving and without the real-time feedback of motor and vehicle dynamics through soundwaves and vibration much of that experience is missing," stated David Borla, who prior to his 25 years at Borla Exhaust was a professional musician. "This product is actually an instrument, in more ways than one. It's like an audio tachometer that provides drivers with that real-time feedback, and it's also like a musical instrument that plays an exciting soundtrack which enhances the driving experience giving the vehicle personality and a sense of soul" Borla said, adding "Afterall, who wants to watch 'Fast n' Furious' movies or play 'Forza' with no sound? They go to great lengths to ensure sound is prevalent in those mediums for a reason."

Don Zaney, Vice President, Product Development at AAMP Global (parent company of AudioControl) said, "We were honored when our OEM partners recommended us to Borla. Once the two companies met, we were convinced it was the perfect marriage of capabilities to bring this amazing new product to life. Throughout the development and testing process it was our number one goal to maintain the highest standards in our areas of expertise; CAN bus integration, digital sound processing and amplification technology"

Featured on MotorTrend's popular TV show, All Girls Garage, the vehicle-specific kit is expected to start shipping by Fall 2022 for the Mustang Mach-E first and then made available for Ford Lightning and other EV models soon after. It will be on display at the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas in both the Borla booth (Central Hall, #22765) and AudioControl booth (North Hall, #10929). Customers can currently sign up to be notified when the System becomes available.

About Borla:

Borla Performance Industries is the pioneer and leader in performance sound modification and personalization for cars and trucks. The number "78" on their race team vehicles pays homage to the year 1978, when they began modifying vehicle sound by building exhaust systems for Rolls-Royce and Ferrari concours classics. Since that day over four decades ago, Borla has evolved to become the premier choice for enhancing the performance sport driving experience through sound worldwide. To learn more about this iconic brand visit borla.com.

About AudioControl:

AudioControl is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative high-performance audio solutions for the residential, commercial, and automotive markets since 1977. Based in Seattle, WA, AudioControl offers premium quality home theater and whole-house entertainment products, distributed audio amplifiers for commercial applications and a legacy of outstanding car audio processors, amplifiers and OEM interface solutions sold and installed worldwide by qualified professionals. For more information about AudioControl, an AAMP Global company, visit audiocontrol.com or e-mail sound.great@audiocontrol.com.

About AAMP Global (parent company of AudioControl):

For over 34 years AAMP has advanced automotive aftermarket technology. The company's R&D capabilities have positioned AAMP as the market leader in highly engineered integration solutions, which enable aftermarket audio, safety, and infotainment products to work seamlessly with factory systems. AAMP is known for its PAC, AudioControl, EchoMaster, Stinger, and Connects2 brands. AAMP's focus on customer satisfaction from design to fulfillment has made it a trusted supplier globally. For more information, please visit www.aampglobal.com.

Media Contacts:

David Borla

davidb@borla.com

Vice President, Marketing and Sales

Borla Exhaust

Lisa Gibbings

Lgibbings@aampglobal.com

Vice President, Marketing

AAMP Global

