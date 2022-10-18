Zocdoc Reports: Cancer Screening and Prevention

Zocdoc booking data points to people are catching up on cancer screenings put off during the pandemic, and suggests that a Ryan Reynolds video drove an uptick in colonoscopy bookings

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Zocdoc Reports: Cancer Prevention'' is an analysis of cancer screening and prevention-related appointment booking trends on Zocdoc. With cancer diagnoses on the rise , and cancer-related deaths declining in recent years – thanks in no small part to screening and early detection – we looked at how relevant appointment trends have changed, year over year.

The data shows that following a significant, pandemic-driven decline in cancer screenings , including an estimated 9.4 million missed screening tests in the U.S. in 2020 alone, screening rates are rebounding.

Americans are returning to their regularly scheduled screenings

While experts posit that excess deaths related to cancer may occur because of delayed screenings during the early stages of the pandemic, a combination of significant efforts to close the screening gap and Americans' return to a new normal have people booking cancer screenings again. Reflecting the nation's progress toward closing the cancer screening gap, between September 2020-September 2021 and September 2021-September 2022:

Cancer screening appointments grew by 21%

Skin cancer screening appointments grew by 28%

Appointments with oncologists grew by 16%

The Ryan Reynolds Effect

On September 13, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney released an awareness-driving video of Ryan's first colonoscopy. And the much talked about video drove real, potentially life-saving results:

In the three weeks following the release of the Ryan Reynolds video, 36% more colonoscopy appointments were booked per day than were booked per day in the 100-day period prior to the video's release

Colonoscopy appointments grew by 34% between September 2021 and September 2022

By comparison, colonoscopy appointments grew by a significantly lower 5% between August 2021 and August 2022

Breast and cervical cancer screenings and prevention are on the upswing

Breast cancer screenings, as well as cervical cancer screenings and HPV vaccinations , declined significantly during the early stages of the pandemic. Now, people are returning to this crucial cancer screening and other preventative care. Between September 2020-September 2021 and September 2021-September 2022:

46 % Breast examination appointments grew by

41 % Mammography appointments grew by

44 % HPV screening appointments grew by

16 % Annual Pap smear / GYN appointments grew by

