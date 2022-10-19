Ferring Pharmaceuticals to Present New Data Highlighting Future Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Trends at ASRM 2022 Scientific Congress & Expo

Findings from the analysis underscore Ferring's commitment to identifying and addressing the needs of healthcare professionals and fertility clinic staff who are helping aspiring parents build their families

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferring Pharmaceuticals today announced that it will presenting a company-sponsored abstract highlighting an in-depth analysis of future trends in the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market and will also host a product theater at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 2022 Scientific Congress & Expo taking place October 22-26 in Anaheim, CA.

"We are pleased to share new data and perspectives at ASRM to contribute to the robust congress program that will continue to advance the field of reproductive medicine," said Elizabeth Garner, M.D., MPH, Chief Scientific Officer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals U.S. "Ferring's ongoing commitment to scientific exchange and in supporting new standards of care for aspiring parents is a top priority for the company."

Ferring's data presentation leveraged national summaries of U.S. gonadotropin utilization as compared to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), to provide a forecast of future trends in the ART market. This research provides interesting insights about anticipated future treatment demand and helps to ensure availability of resources for people building their families.

"After the immediate effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic with nearly 90% of clinics shutting down and patient reluctance to seek care, we have seen a significant uptick and a pent-up demand for fertility treatment, and it is critical that we better understand the potential market dynamics so we can be prepared to support aspiring parents looking to build their families," said Fady Sharara, M.D., FACOG, Virginia Center for Reproductive Medicine, and lead author of the abstract. "I have personally seen the growth in gonadotropin utilization within my own practice, and it's important data like we're presenting at ASRM that will provide the potential market trends that healthcare providers and staff need to be prepared in their own clinics."

In addition to the data presentation, Ferring will host a product theater session titled, "Natural Cycle Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET) – is that the new program?" led by Dr. Valerie Baker, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Dr. Denis Vaughan, Boston IVF. There is an increasing trend towards the performance of natural cycle FETs over the current standard of programmed FETs due to the potential obstetric and clinical benefits associated with natural cycle FETs. The product theater will include a review of the literature comparing natural cycle FETs and programmed FETs, and a presentation reviewing outcomes from Boston IVF's natural cycle FET data and their experience with incorporating natural cycle FETs into their laboratory and clinical workflow.

The details of Ferring's product theater session and abstract presentation are as follows:

Ferring Product Theater Session

Title: Natural Cycle FET – is that the new program?

Date and Time: Monday, October 24, 2022; 10:05am – 10:45am PDT

(PSW-08) E-Poster Abstract Station: W8

Title: Gonadotropin Utilization Data Can be used as an Indicator of U.S. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Dynamics

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 26, 2022; 6:45am – 7:45am PDT

For more information on Ferring's abstract presentation, visit asrmcongress.org/

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. In the United States, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and orthopaedics. Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years and has a portfolio covering treatments from conception to birth. Founded in 1950, privately owned Ferring now employs around 6,000 people worldwide, has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries, and markets its products in 110 countries.

Learn more at www.ferring.com

