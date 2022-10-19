Real Luck Group Continues Its Expansion In Latin America

Luckbox partners with Leading Peruvian esports Team, Thunder Awaken to continue expansion into new growth markets

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed, real money esports betting, sports betting and casino games, announces that it will sponsor one of Peru's premier esports team, Thunder Awaken. This effort builds on the Company's recent successful player acquisition debut in Brazil .

This sponsorship marks an important step in Real Luck's marketing rollout in Latin America as a large number of players discover their betting platforms via teams and influencers. The well established Thunder Awaken esports team is Peru's largest professional team with a loyal and expanding fan base of over 16 million across their full network. The partnership provides significant marketing benefits, ensuring effective local reach to a highly engaged community across both esports and sporting occasions. Thunder Awaken will also compete in Dota 2 at The International 11, one of the largest esports events across the industry, and an event which saw a 37% YOY growth in 2021, peaking at 2.7 million unique viewers. This step ensures Luckbox expands its marketing presence across Latin America and supports the wider strategy of continued growth in the Latam market.

Real Luck Group, Director of Marketing, Daniel Sanders stated, "Peru is a strategically important market for us. Not only given the huge interest in esports, but also for expanding our online Casino and Sportsbook offerings to bettors in this vibrant market. This new initiative also gives the Luckbox brand exposure to 16 million (Thunder Awaken channels) fans via the Dota 2 International 11 competition. We look forward to working with local regulators and providing additional details regarding our Latam growth strategy over the coming months."

During October, Brazil witnessed a significant upturn in player registrations, traffic and deposits for Luckbox. This latest partnership with Thunder Awaken represents the Company's first major "above the line" marketing initiative in Latin America for esports and comes with significant branding and country-wide integrated approach in Peru.

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full license under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

