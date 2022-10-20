Advertise
BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $55.4 million, or $1.65 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $38.8 million, or $1.16 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $136.0 million, or $4.07 per share, compared to $129.5 million, or $3.88 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company's net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased to $100.9 million from $80.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Rising short-term interest rates and loan growth contributed to the increase. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.48% compared to 3.09% a year ago. The margin for the third quarter of 2021 included $10.0 million in PPP fees.

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.9 million compared to $1.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company remains neutral on the likelihood of a significant economic downturn in Oklahoma and Texas and therefore will maintain current CECL reserves in the near term.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $49.3 million up from $39.8 million last year. The increase in noninterest income in 2022 was mostly attributable to $3.4 million in sweep fees and $3.2 million of income from an equity interest received through restructuring a loan. Total noninterest expense for the current quarter was $79.1 million up from $70.2 million for the third quarter last year, primarily due to the Worthington acquisition and salary increases.

The Company's effective tax rate was 19.0% compared to 19.7% for the third quarter of 2021.

At September 30, 2022, the Company's total assets were $12.5 billion compared to $9.4 billion at December 31, 2021. Deposits totaled $11.1 billion, an increase of $3.0 billion from December 31, 2021. The balance sheet growth was driven by the return of customer deposits from off-balance sheet sweep accounts and the acquisition of Worthington National Bank. Loans totaled $6.8 billion compared to $6.2 billion at December 31, 2021. Loan growth during 2022, net of acquired loans and PPP loan runoffs, was $461 million, or 7%. Stockholders' equity was $1.2 billion, an increase of $23.4 million over December 31, 2021.

Asset quality remained strong as nonaccrual loans continued to decline, totaling $12.0 million, representing 0.18% of total loans at September 30, 2022, down from 0.34% at year-end 2021. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.32% at September 30, 2022, down slightly from 1.36% at the end of 2021.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported a strong quarter at $1.65/share fueled by both margin expansion as a result of continued fed tightening and solid loan growth.  Non-Interest income expanded across most all major categories led by the return of sweep fees as interest rates have increased.  Asset quality remained superior with YTD net charge offs of 1 bps.  We are maintaining an allowance for credit losses consistent with our current view of the anticipated economic slowdown in our region of the country."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 107 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with three banking locations in Dallas, TX and Worthington National Bank with one location in Arlington, Texas, one location in Colleyville, Texas and two Fort Worth, Texas locations. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events.  The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)




2022


2022


2022


2021


2021



3rd Qtr  


2nd Qtr  


1st Qtr  


4th Qtr  


3rd Qtr  

 Condensed Income Statements:  











 Net interest income  


$                   100,947


$                    86,867


$                    75,507


$                    75,898


$                    80,190

Provision for (benefit from) credit losses  


2,863


501


2,936


(224)


1,483

 Non-interest income:











Trust revenue


4,125


3,949


3,506


3,336


3,210

Service charges on deposits


22,161


21,618


21,375


22,095


21,706

Securities transactions


966


-


(3,915)


630


150

Income from sales of loans


969


1,256


1,666


1,545


1,594

Insurance commissions


7,498


5,302


7,427


6,075


6,666

Cash management


5,624


4,447


3,131


3,115


3,127

Other


7,988


6,026


10,460


8,897


3,333

Total noninterest income  


49,331


42,598


43,650


45,693


39,786












 Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits


47,741


45,284


43,932


42,887


42,267

Occupancy expense, net


4,930


4,734


4,403


4,521


5,086

Depreciation


4,612


4,647


4,775


4,708


4,207

Amortization of intangible assets


880


857


831


759


755

Data processing services


1,876


1,975


1,805


1,663


1,734

Net (income) expense from other real estate owned


2,392


(510)


1,794


2,412


1,810

Marketing and business promotion


1,945


1,591


2,073


2,080


1,796

Deposit insurance


1,202


1,196


1,128


968


846

Other


13,500


13,943


11,771


16,783


11,713

   Total noninterest expense  


79,078


73,717


72,512


76,781


70,214

 Income before income taxes  


68,337


55,247


43,709


45,034


48,279

 Income tax expense  


12,985


10,540


7,794


6,866


9,529

 Net income  


$                    55,352


$                    44,707


$                    35,915


$                    38,168


$                    38,750

 Per Common Share Data:  











 Net income-basic  


$                        1.69


$                        1.36


$                        1.10


$                        1.17


$                        1.18

 Net income-diluted  


1.65


1.34


1.08


1.15


1.16

 Cash dividends declared


0.40


0.36


0.36


0.36


0.36

 Common shares outstanding  


32,856,387


32,781,198


32,725,587


32,603,118


32,572,217

 Average common shares outstanding - 











   Basic 


32,825,931


32,749,752


32,666,916


32,585,784


32,744,104

   Diluted 


33,536,558


33,418,482


33,315,333


33,180,680


33,267,955

 Performance Ratios:  











 Return on average assets


1.75 %


1.42 %


1.22 %


1.33 %


1.37 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity


18.13


15.14


12.33


13.02


13.42

 Net interest margin  


3.48


3.05


2.78


2.87


3.09

 Efficiency ratio  


52.62


56.94


60.85


63.15


58.52

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)








Nine months ended

September 30,



2022


2021

 Condensed Income Statements:  





 Net interest income  


$              263,321


$              239,759

 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses  


6,300


(8,466)

 Non-interest income:





Trust revenue


11,580


9,576

Service charges on deposits


65,154


61,330

Securities transactions


(2,949)


417

Income from sales of loans


3,891


5,737

Insurance commissions


20,227


17,670

Cash management


13,202


9,198

Other


24,474


20,411

Total noninterest income  


135,579


124,339






 Non-interest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits


136,957


123,836

Occupancy expense, net


14,067


13,962

Depreciation


14,034


12,217

Amortization of intangible assets


2,568


2,357

Data processing services


5,656


5,072

Net expense from other real estate owned


3,676


6,677

Marketing and business promotion


5,609


5,323

Deposit insurance


3,526


2,488

Other


39,214


37,268

Total noninterest expense  


225,307


209,200

 Income before income taxes  


167,293


163,364

 Income tax expense  


31,319


33,902

 Net income  


$              135,974


$              129,462

 Per Common Share Data:  





 Net income-basic  


$                     4.15


$                     3.95

 Net income-diluted  


4.07


3.88

 Cash dividends declared


1.12


1.04

 Common shares outstanding  


32,856,387


32,572,217

 Average common shares outstanding - 





   Basic 


32,748,116


32,760,015

   Diluted 


33,429,161


33,358,837

 Performance Ratios:  





 Return on average assets


1.47 %


1.61 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity


15.24


15.54

 Net interest margin  


3.11


3.25

 Efficiency ratio  


56.48


57.46

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2022


2022


2022


2021


2021



3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr  


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:






















Total assets 


$   12,452,378


$   12,530,073


$   12,624,431


$     9,405,612


$   11,302,771

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


3,106,279


3,590,311


3,816,532


1,821,203


3,836,809

Debt securities 


1,521,645


1,205,894


1,211,668


534,500


529,484

Total loans 


6,832,595


6,620,643


6,504,477


6,194,218


6,037,886

Allowance for credit losses 


(89,871)


(86,935)


(87,239)


(83,936)


(86,463)

Deposits 


11,058,940


11,142,688


11,250,971


8,091,914


9,992,044

Stockholders' equity 


1,195,149


1,185,695


1,167,802


1,171,734


1,146,874

Book value per common share 


36.37


36.17


35.68


35.94


35.21

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 


30.20


29.90


29.51


30.80


30.04

Balance Sheet Ratios: 











Average loans to deposits 


59.62 %


58.66 %


59.72 %


60.16 %


61.56 %

Average earning assets to total assets 


91.58


90.89


91.92


92.13


92.13

Average stockholders' equity to average assets 


9.63


9.40


9.86


10.19


10.22

Asset Quality Data:











Past due loans


$           3,167


$           4,771


$           6,360


$           4,964


$           5,186

Nonaccrual loans (5)


11,962


13,712


17,453


20,892


26,607

Restructured loans


2,249


2,174


2,345


3,665


7,073

Total nonperforming and restructured loans


17,378


20,657


26,158


29,521


38,866

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets


39,419


39,209


39,729


39,553


39,060

Total nonperforming and restructured assets


56,797


59,866


65,887


69,074


77,926

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


0.18 %


0.21 %


0.27 %


0.34 %


0.44 %

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)


0.18


0.21


0.27


0.34


0.46

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans


0.25


0.31


0.40


0.48


0.64

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)


0.25


0.31


0.40


0.48


0.67

Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets


0.46


0.48


0.52


0.73


0.69

Allowance to total loans


1.32


1.31


1.34


1.36


1.43

Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)


1.32


1.31


1.35


1.37


1.48

Allowance to nonaccrual loans


751.32


634.01


499.83


401.76


324.96

Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans


517.17


420.84


333.51


284.33


222.46

Net charge-offs to average loans


0.00


0.01


0.00


0.03


0.01












Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):


















Stockholders' equity 


$     1,195,149


$     1,185,695


$     1,167,802


$     1,171,734


$     1,146,874

Less goodwill


182,055


183,639


176,563


149,922


149,922

Less intangible assets, net


20,863


21,743


25,456


17,566


18,325

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)


$       992,231


$       980,313


$       965,783


$     1,004,246


$       978,627

Common shares outstanding


32,856,387


32,781,198


32,725,587


32,603,118


32,572,217

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 


$           30.20


$           29.90


$           29.51


$           30.80


$           30.04












(1)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2)     Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a
non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital
strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 












Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):






















Total loans


$     6,832,595


$     6,620,643


$     6,504,477


$     6,194,218


$     6,037,886

Less PPP loans


1,140


3,206


30,605


80,412


201,208

Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


$     6,831,455


$     6,617,437


$     6,473,872


$     6,113,806


$     5,836,678












Nonaccrual loans (5)


11,962


13,712


17,453


20,892


26,607

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


0.18 %


0.21 %


0.27 %


0.34 %


0.46 %

Total nonperforming and restructured loans


17,378


20,657


26,158


29,521


38,866

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


0.25 %


0.31 %


0.40 %


0.48 %


0.67 %

Allowance for credit losses


(89,871)


(86,935)


(87,239)


(83,936)


(86,463)

Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


1.32 %


1.31 %


1.35 %


1.37 %


1.48 %


(3)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.

(4)     Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and
restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is
allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical
metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for
operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 

(5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $2.0 million of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2022.

BancFirst Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
And Interest Margin Analysis
Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 30, 2022


September 30, 2022






Interest


Average




Interest


Average




Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/




Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate


ASSETS


Earning assets:














  Loans


$          6,652,613


$              87,169


5.20

%

$          6,527,355


$             239,072


4.90

%

  Debt securities – taxable


1,353,950


6,793


1.99


1,218,092


15,716


1.73


  Debt securities – tax exempt


3,539


28


3.09


3,993


89


2.99


  Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS


3,512,242


20,119


2.27


3,582,533


29,482


1.10


     Total earning assets


11,522,344


114,109


3.93


11,331,973


284,359


3.35
















Nonearning assets:














  Cash and due from banks


252,874






271,060






  Interest receivable and other assets


892,858






874,379






  Allowance for credit losses


(86,955)






(86,545)






     Total nonearning assets


1,058,777






1,058,894






     Total assets


$        12,581,121






$        12,390,867




















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:














  Transaction deposits 


$             958,008


$                   442


0.18

%

$             959,261


$                   846


0.12

%

  Savings deposits


4,313,076


10,447


0.96


4,271,070


14,320


0.45


  Time deposits


678,549


1,110


0.65


666,190


2,400


0.48


  Short-term borrowings


6,979


36


2.05


5,401


49


1.21


  Subordinated debt


86,020


1,030


4.75


86,006


3,091


4.81


     Total interest bearing liabilities


6,042,632


13,065


0.86


5,987,928


20,706


0.46
















Interest free funds:














  Noninterest bearing deposits


5,208,591






5,106,094






  Interest payable and other liabilities


118,375






104,299






  Stockholders' equity


1,211,523






1,192,546






     Total interest free  funds


6,538,489






6,402,939






     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$        12,581,121






$        12,390,867






Net interest income




$             101,044






$             263,653




Net interest spread






3.07

%





2.89

%

Effect of interest free funds






0.41

%





0.22

%

Net interest margin






3.48

%





3.11

%

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancfirst-corporation-reports-third-quarter-earnings-301655463.html

SOURCE BancFirst

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.