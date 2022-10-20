The Cage, Edifier and Playmaker's First Live Basketball Event Draws in over 10 Million Impressions

Live streamed with Brighton 'Iso Hov' Hobbs winning top prize of $10,000

RICHMOND, BC, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In September Edifier, world-leading consumer audio, announced its partnership with new age sports media and talent management brand Playmaker to produce the new basketball event: The Cage.

The Cage, a fast paced basketball event took place on the 10th September and pitted the world's most talent one-on-one influencers against each other over a 6 week period. Competing in a one-on-one 'King of the Court' style contest, the best streetballers including Max 'Maxisnicee' Perandize, Ryan 'HeziGod' Carter and Miami natives Clint 'C-No' Noel and Tremayne 'Coach Russ' Russell competed for the top prize. Professional streetballer Brighton 'Iso Hov' Hobbs emerged victorious winning $10,000 and the inaugural bragging rights for The Cage.

Held in front of a standing room-only crowd at The Underline's Urban Gym Flex Court, fans and celebrity athletes including Miami Heat and University of Kansas legend Mario Chalmers, and Miami Dolphins star Trill Williams enjoyed the contest at the venue, whilst more than 17,000 people streamed the event. All attendees were given the opportunity to win Edifier headphones and more than 50 sets were given away throughout the event.

"We were pleased to support the first The Cage event in partnership with Playmaker. The response of fans and the social media audience has been exceptional, with over 10 million people reached and an earned media value of over $515,000 throughout the contest." Stated Frank He, Edifier's Global Marketing Director. "Our successful partnership showcased the latest Edifier products to the audience and also combined our passion for audio together with sport in a way we have not done before."

