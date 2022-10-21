BCS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Barclays Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 22, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/barclays-plc-loss-submission-form/?id=32788&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Barclays American Depositary Receipts on a U.S. open market between February 18, 2021 and March 25, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until November 22, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Barclays PLC issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: a) as of December 31, 2020 and February 18, 2021, Barclays had a material weakness in its internal control environment due to the fact that the over-issuance had occurred and was not immediately identified; and b) they failed to disclose that as of February 18, 2021 (i) Barclays Bank PLC ("BBPLC") had and was selling unregistered securities in excess of the amounts registered by the August 2019 shelf registration statement, (ii) BBPLC was violating U.S. securities laws and/or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, subjecting Barclays to legal liability, and (iii) BBPLC was required to conduct a rescission offer for those unregistered securities.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law