Tint World® Opens New Location in Concord, Ontario

New Global Automotive Styling Centres™ franchise store delivers premium products and expert service to Concord residents

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centres™, a leading automotive styling and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of its new location in Concord, Ontario, owned by Amir Arjomand.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centres™, a leading automotive styling and window tinting franchise, announces the opening of its new location in Concord, Ontario. (PRNewswire)

"I am thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the Tint World® family of franchises," Arjomand said. "It gives me a great sense of pride to provide a state-of-the-art facility to the residents of Concord and to be able to bring them the quality automotive styling services that Tint World® is known for."

Tint World® Concord, Ontario offers the latest in high-quality window tint, automotive aftermarket accessories, expert installation, and a top-tier staff of highly trained installers and technicians.

"Amir is doing an amazing job serving the residents of Concord," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "His dedication to quality and his pride in our services will serve as the backbone of his success."

Tint World® Concord, Ontario is located at 5-2006 Highway 7, Concord, ON L4K 1W6. Call (905) 235-2353 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/on/concord-4011/ for more information.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centres™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

