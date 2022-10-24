EC-Council to Speak on Coursera Panel on How Online Learning Can Accelerate Cybersecurity Careers and Help Fill US Cybersecurity Jobs Gap

Panel Supports Cybersecurity Awareness Month and New Availability of EC-Council's Popular Essentials Series Trainings on the Coursera Platform

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 27, 2022, EC-Council Senior Vice President and Head of Product Steve Graham will speak on Coursera's online panel about how experienced and apprentice cybersecurity professionals can use online learning to develop their skills and advance their careers.

In support of Cybersecurity Awareness Month and the availability of EC-Council's Essentials trainings on the Coursera Platform, the conversation will be moderated by Coursera Chief Operating Officer Shravan Goli. Also to be discussed is the current US cybersecurity jobs gap. Various estimates suggest as many as half of all US cybersecurity jobs are unfilled, a shortfall which corporations, government agencies, and educational institutions will need to address.

The panel will also explore how new technologies and online teaching methodologies featuring performance-based learning and hands-on labs prepare professionals to fill key jobs in the cybersecurity workforce.

WHO: EC-Council and Coursera

WHAT: Online Panel, "How Can Online Learning Accelerate Cybersecurity Careers and Talent"

WHEN: October 27, 2022, 1:15 PM ET

WHERE: Virtual event on LinkedIn

PRESS OPPORTUNITIES

Journalists may monitor the event live at the above link. Interviews with Mr. Graham may be arranged by contacting the Press Contact above.

ABOUT EC-COUNCIL

EC-Council invented the Certified Ethical Hacker. Founded in 2001 in response to 9/11, EC-Council's mission is to provide the training and certifications apprentice and experienced cybersecurity professionals need to keep corporations, government agencies and others who employ them safe from attack.

Best known for its Certified Ethical Hacker program, EC-Council today offers 200 different trainings, certificates, and degrees in everything from Computer Forensic Investigation and Security Analysis to Threat Intelligence and Information Security. An ISO/IEC 17024 Accredited Organization recognized under the US Defense Department Directive 8140/8570 and many other authoritative cybersecurity bodies worldwide, the company has certified 10,000 professionals across the globe. Trusted by seven of the Fortune 10, half of the Fortune 100, and the intelligence communities of 140 nations, EC-Council is the gold standard in cybersecurity education and certification.

A truly global organization with a driving belief in bringing diversity, equity and inclusion to the modern cybersecurity workforce, EC-Council maintains 11 offices in the US, the UK, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company can be reached online at https://www.eccouncil.org/

