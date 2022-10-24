Maryland State Bar Association Names Anna Sholl New Executive Director

BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA) recently announced that Anna S. Sholl, Esq., has been named Executive Director of the MSBA - the home to Maryland's legal profession - representing 40,000+ lawyers, judges, paralegals, law firm administrators, law students, and more. The MSBA Board of Governors voted to name Sholl as the next Executive Director, effective November 1, 2022. Sholl, an attorney and active member of the Maryland legal community, has been with the MSBA since 2018, most recently serving as the association's Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Anna Sholl, Executive Director, Maryland State Bar Association (PRNewswire)

Sholl will lead the MSBA's staff and manage the day to day operations of the MSBA, finalize implementation of the MSBA's existing strategic plan, and work with volunteer leaders to build an association poised to support the future of the legal profession. Sholl graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law, summa cum laude, and is an attorney admitted to practice in Maryland. As an attorney, Sholl has experience in both small and large firms, where her practice included general/commercial litigation and family law. While in law school, Sholl participated in the Community Development Clinic as a student attorney helping to advise clients on issues related to the development of tax exempt organizations and cooperatives.

Sholl's appointment is the culmination of a multi-month effort chaired by search committee members, Judge Pamila Brown - District Administrative Judge, District Court of Maryland, Howard County, Mr. Harry Johnson - Litigation Partner at Whiteford, Taylor and Preston, LLP, Ms. M. Natalie McSherry - principal at Kramon & Graham, P.A., and Mr. James Nolan - partner at Council, Baradel, Kosmerl & Nolan, P.A., - all past presidents of the MSBA.

"We are beyond pleased that the next chapter of the MSBA will be led by Anna Sholl, a proven leader with an exceptional knowledge of this association and an excellent track record of delivering results, strategic thinking, collaboration with stakeholders, and inspiring her team," said David Shapiro, President, Maryland State Bar Association. "The MSBA has made tremendous progress over the past five years - much of that under Anna's watchful eye - and Anna's selection as Executive Director positions the MSBA to continue to build our value for our members, adapt and respond to a rapidly-evolving legal profession, and deliver on our mission on behalf of the legal profession and the public we serve."

"When we brought Anna on board in 2018, she came to us with a wealth of knowledge, tactical strategy, and legal experience,'' said Victor Velazquez, outgoing Executive Director, Maryland State Bar Association. "Over these past four years, Anna has proven to be a critical component of the organization and her leadership and forward-minded thinking are essential to the continued success of the MSBA."

"I'm honored and humbled to have the opportunity to lead the Maryland State Bar Association," said Sholl. "The association is poised to further develop its strategic road map and build on the tremendous momentum of the past five years. I look forward to working with our talented team and exceptional volunteer leaders to bring the MSBA to the next level as we represent our noble legal profession across the state of Maryland."

SOURCE Maryland State Bar Association