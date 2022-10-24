Washington Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced third quarter 2022 net income of $18.7 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to net income of $20.0 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

"Washington Trust reported solid third quarter results, a testament to our diversified business model," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain committed to our customers and expanding our presence within our geographic footprint. During the quarter, we opened a new commercial lending office in New Haven, Connecticut, opened a new full-service branch in Cumberland, Rhode Island and recently announced our intention to open three new branches in Rhode Island in 2023."

Selected financial highlights for the third quarter include:

Returns on average equity and average assets for the third quarter were 15.16% and 1.19%, respectively, compared to 16.11% and 1.37%, respectively, for the preceding quarter.

Net interest income totaled an all-time quarterly record of $42.0 million in the third quarter, up by $4.5 million , or 12%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of rising market interest rates.

Asset and credit quality metrics remain strong. In the third quarter, a provision for credit losses (or a charge) of $800 thousand was recognized, compared to a negative provision (or a benefit) of $3.0 million recognized in the preceding quarter.

Total loans amounted to an all-time high of $4.8 billion , up by $369 million , or 8%, from the end of the preceding quarter, reflecting strong loan growth in both the commercial and residential real estate loan portfolios.

In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.6 billion at September 30, 2022 , up by $79 million , or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $324 million , or 8%, from the balance at September 30, 2021 .

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $42.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, up by $4.5 million, or 12%, from the second quarter of 2022. The net interest margin was 2.82% for the third quarter, up by 11 basis points from the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Average interest-earning assets increased by $365 million , largely reflecting an increase of $305 million in average loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter was 3.49%, up by 46 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of higher market interest rates.





Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $318 million . Average in-market deposits declined by $120 million , while average wholesale funding balances increased by $438 million to fund loan growth. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2022 was 0.86%, up by 44 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting higher rates paid on wholesale funding sources and money market accounts.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $15.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, down modestly by $49 thousand, or 0.3%, from the second quarter of 2022. Linked quarter changes included:

Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, down by $541 thousand , or 5%, on a linked quarter basis. This included a decrease of $339 thousand , or 4%, in asset-based revenues and a decrease of $202 thousand , or 48%, in transaction-based revenues. The linked quarter decline in transaction-based revenues was mainly due to lower tax servicing fee income in the third quarter, as this income is concentrated in the first half of the year.



Wealth management assets under administration ("AUA") amounted to $6.3 billion at September 30, 2022, down by $327 million, or 5%, from June 30, 2022. The decrease reflected net investment depreciation of $240 million and net client asset outflows of $87 million in the third quarter of 2022. The average balance of AUA for the third quarter of 2022 decrease by approximately $337 million , or 5%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.



Recently, four client-facing advisors in our registered investment adviser subsidiary resigned. As a result, Washington Trust could experience an increased level of client asset outflows in upcoming months.





Mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, down modestly by $35 thousand , or 2%, from the second quarter of 2022, largely reflecting both a lower volume of loans sold and a decline in the sales yield on loans sold to the secondary market.





Loan related derivative income was $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, up by $372 thousand , or 56%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting an increase in commercial borrower interest rate derivative transactions.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $33.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, up by $2.0 million, or 6%, from the second quarter of 2022. Linked quarter changes included:

Salaries and employee benefits expense, the largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $21.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, up by $1.2 million , or 6%, from the preceding quarter, largely reflecting adjustments to performance-based compensation accruals.





The remaining increase in noninterest expense reflects modest increases across a variety of other noninterest expense categories.

Income Tax

Income tax expense totaled $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, down by $23 thousand from the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 22.1%, compared to 21.1% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2022 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.5%.

Investment Securities

The securities portfolio totaled $983 million at September 30, 2022, down by $38 million, or 4%, from June 30, 2022, reflecting a temporary decline in fair value of available for sale securities and routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities, partially offset by purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored debt securities, including mortgage-backed securities. Purchases of debt securities in the third quarter 2022 totaled $47 million, with a weighted average yield of 4.24%. The securities portfolio represented 15% of total assets at September 30, 2022, compared to 17% of total assets at June 30, 2022.

Loans

Total loans amounted to $4.8 billion at September 30, 2022, up by $369 million, or 8%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Commercial loans increased by $186 million , or 8%, from June 30, 2022 , reflecting originations and advances of approximately $286 million , partially offset by payoffs and pay-downs of approximately $100 million .





Residential real estate loans increased by $178 million , or 9%, from June 30, 2022 . In the third quarter of 2022, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $225 million , down by $39 million , or 15%, from the preceding quarter.





The consumer loan portfolio increased by $6 million , or 2%, from the balance at June 30, 2022 , due to growth in home equity lines and loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

At September 30, 2022, in-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.6 billion, up by $79 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter. This included seasonal inflows of various institutional and governmental depositors based on their underlying business cycles. Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $443 million, down by $16 million, or 3%, from June 30, 2022. Total deposits amounted to $5.1 billion at September 30, 2022, up by $63 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter.

FHLB advances totaled $700 million at September 30, 2022, up by $372 million, or 113%, from June 30, 2022, as higher levels of wholesale funding were utilized to fund balance sheet growth.

Asset Quality

Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $12.1 million, or 0.25% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, down from $12.4 million, or 0.28% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. Total past due loans amounted to $7.5 million, or 0.16% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, down from $8.6 million, or 0.19% of total loans, at June 30, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $36.9 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, compared to $36.3 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $2.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $2.2 million at June 30, 2022.

There was a positive $800 thousand provision for credit losses (or a charge) recognized in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a negative $3.0 million provision for credit losses (or a benefit) recognized in the preceding quarter. The provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2022 reflected loan growth, our current estimate of forecasted economic conditions and strong asset and credit quality metrics. In the third quarter of 2022, net charge-offs of $54 thousand were recognized, compared to net recoveries of $10 thousand in the preceding quarter.

Capital and Dividends

Total shareholders' equity was $432.3 million at September 30, 2022, down by $44.4 million, or 9%, from June 30, 2022. The decline was largely due to a decrease of $53.7 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity, reflecting a temporary decrease in the fair value of available for sale securities. In addition, the change in shareholders' equity also included $9.4 million in dividend declarations, partially offset by net income of $18.7 million.

In the third quarter of 2022, Washington Trust repurchased 18,754 shares, at an average price of $47.79 and a total cost of $896 thousand, under its stock repurchase program.

Capital levels at September 30, 2022 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.65% at September 30, 2022, compared to 13.51% at June 30, 2022. Book value per share was $25.17 at September 30, 2022, compared to $27.73 at June 30, 2022.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 54 cents per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The dividend was paid on October 7, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 3, 2022.

Background

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:

changes in political, business and economic conditions, including inflation;

interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;

changes in loan demand and collectability;

the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;

ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;

reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;

decreases in the value of securities and other assets;

increases in defaults and charge-off rates;

changes in the size and nature of our competition;

changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines;

operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and future pandemics;

reputational risks; and

changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.

In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Assets:









Cash and due from banks $130,066 $95,544 $224,807 $175,259 $297,039 Short-term investments 2,773 3,079 3,289 3,234 3,349 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 24,054 22,656 15,612 40,196 48,705 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 982,573 1,020,469 1,008,184 1,042,859 1,045,833 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 32,940 16,300 8,452 13,031 15,094 Loans:









Total loans 4,848,873 4,479,822 4,283,852 4,272,925 4,286,404 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans 36,863 36,317 39,236 39,088 41,711 Net loans 4,812,010 4,443,505 4,244,616 4,233,837 4,244,693 Premises and equipment, net 30,152 29,694 28,878 28,908 28,488 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,788 28,098 28,816 26,692 27,518 Investment in bank-owned life insurance 101,491 100,807 93,192 92,592 92,974 Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,766 4,981 5,198 5,414 5,631 Other assets 195,529 153,849 123,046 125,196 129,410 Total assets $6,408,051 $5,982,891 $5,847,999 $5,851,127 $6,002,643 Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing deposits $938,572 $888,981 $911,990 $945,229 $950,974 Interest-bearing deposits 4,131,285 4,117,648 4,215,960 4,034,822 4,107,168 Total deposits 5,069,857 5,006,629 5,127,950 4,980,051 5,058,142 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 700,000 328,000 55,000 145,000 222,592 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 Operating lease liabilities 30,189 30,491 31,169 29,010 29,810 Other liabilities 153,050 118,456 98,007 109,577 114,100 Total liabilities 5,975,777 5,506,257 5,334,807 5,286,319 5,447,325 Shareholders' Equity:









Common stock 1,085 1,085 1,085 1,085 1,085 Paid-in capital 127,055 126,079 127,355 126,511 126,265 Retained earnings 485,163 475,889 465,295 458,310 447,566 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (171,755) (118,041) (79,451) (19,981) (18,128) Treasury stock, at cost (9,274) (8,378) (1,092) (1,117) (1,470) Total shareholders' equity 432,274 476,634 513,192 564,808 555,318 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,408,051 $5,982,891 $5,847,999 $5,851,127 $6,002,643

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021

Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans $45,125 $36,602 $33,930 $36,882 $35,691

$115,657 $104,670 Interest on mortgage loans held for sale 361 258 232 387 298

851 1,144 Taxable interest on debt securities 6,061 4,918 4,230 3,929 3,683

15,209 10,366 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 88 63 67 98 95

218 338 Other interest income 503 188 78 60 56

769 121 Total interest and dividend income 52,138 42,029 38,537 41,356 39,823

132,704 116,639 Interest expense:















Deposits 6,656 3,963 3,103 2,977 2,789

13,722 9,413 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,234 413 244 547 872

3,891 3,253 Junior subordinated debentures 206 138 99 92 92

443 278 Total interest expense 10,096 4,514 3,446 3,616 3,753

18,056 12,944 Net interest income 42,042 37,515 35,091 37,740 36,070

114,648 103,695 Provision for credit losses 800 (3,000) 100 (2,822) —

(2,100) (2,000) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 41,242 40,515 34,991 40,562 36,070

116,748 105,695 Noninterest income:















Wealth management revenues 9,525 10,066 10,531 10,504 10,455

30,122 30,778 Mortgage banking revenues 2,047 2,082 3,501 4,332 6,373

7,630 24,294 Card interchange fees 1,287 1,303 1,164 1,282 1,265

3,754 3,714 Service charges on deposit accounts 819 763 668 766 673

2,250 1,917 Loan related derivative income 1,041 669 301 1,972 728

2,011 2,370 Income from bank-owned life insurance 684 615 601 1,144 618

1,900 1,781 Other income 400 354 393 307 408

1,147 2,233 Total noninterest income 15,803 15,852 17,159 20,307 20,520

48,814 67,087 Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits 21,609 20,381 21,002 21,524 22,162

62,992 65,771 Outsourced services 3,552 3,375 3,242 3,585 3,294

10,169 9,711 Net occupancy 2,234 2,174 2,300 2,145 2,134

6,708 6,304 Equipment 939 938 918 959 977

2,795 2,946 Legal, audit and professional fees 693 677 770 817 767

2,140 2,042 FDIC deposit insurance costs 430 402 366 391 482

1,198 1,201 Advertising and promotion 799 724 351 502 559

1,874 1,341 Amortization of intangibles 215 216 217 216 223

648 674 Debt prepayment penalties — — — 2,700 —

— 4,230 Other expenses 2,596 2,190 2,053 2,380 1,922

6,839 6,025 Total noninterest expense 33,067 31,077 31,219 35,219 32,520

95,363 100,245 Income before income taxes 23,978 25,290 20,931 25,650 24,070

70,199 72,537 Income tax expense 5,310 5,333 4,448 5,462 5,319

15,091 15,855 Net income $18,668 $19,957 $16,483 $20,188 $18,751

$55,108 $56,682

















Net income available to common shareholders $18,615 $19,900 $16,429 $20,128 $18,697

$54,944 $56,520

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic 17,174 17,303 17,331 17,328 17,320

17,269 17,303 Diluted 17,298 17,414 17,482 17,469 17,444

17,389 17,451 Earnings per common share:















Basic $1.08 $1.15 $0.95 $1.16 $1.08

$3.18 $3.27 Diluted $1.08 $1.14 $0.94 $1.15 $1.07

$3.16 $3.24

















Cash dividends declared per share $0.54 $0.54 $0.54 $0.54 $0.52

$1.62 $1.56

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Share and Equity Related Data:









Book value per share $25.17 $27.73 $29.61 $32.59 $32.06 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $21.17 $23.72 $25.62 $28.59 $28.05 Market value per share $46.48 $48.37 $52.50 $56.37 $52.98 Shares issued at end of period 17,363 17,363 17,363 17,363 17,363 Shares outstanding at end of period 17,171 17,190 17,332 17,331 17,320











Capital Ratios (2):









Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.97 % 12.78 % 13.32 % 13.24 % 13.01 % Total risk-based capital 12.65 % 13.51 % 14.15 % 14.01 % 13.83 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.99 % 9.42 % 9.46 % 9.36 % 9.12 % Common equity tier 1 11.50 % 12.28 % 12.79 % 12.71 % 12.47 %











Balance Sheet Ratios:









Equity to assets 6.75 % 7.97 % 8.78 % 9.65 % 9.25 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 5.74 % 6.89 % 7.68 % 8.57 % 8.19 % Loans to deposits (3) 95.4 % 89.2 % 83.1 % 85.8 % 84.9 %







For the Nine Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended



Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021

Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Performance Ratios (4):















Net interest margin (5) 2.82 % 2.71 % 2.57 % 2.71 % 2.58 %

2.71 % 2.55 % Return on average assets (net income divided by

average assets) 1.19 % 1.37 % 1.14 % 1.36 % 1.26 %

1.23 % 1.30 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 1.20 % 1.39 % 1.15 % 1.38 % 1.27 %

1.25 % 1.32 % Return on average equity (net income available for

common shareholders divided by average equity) 15.16 % 16.11 % 12.04 % 14.34 % 13.37 %

14.35 % 13.93 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1) 17.65 % 18.71 % 13.77 % 16.39 % 15.29 %

16.59 % 15.98 % Efficiency ratio (6) 57.2 % 58.2 % 59.7 % 60.7 % 57.5 %

58.3 % 58.7 %

(1) See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document. (2) Estimated for September 30, 2022 and actuals for prior periods. (3) Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits. (4) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period. (5) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets. (6) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021

Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Wealth Management Results















Wealth Management Revenues:















Asset-based revenues $9,302 $9,641 $10,211 $10,417 $10,224

$29,154 $29,798 Transaction-based revenues 223 425 320 87 231

968 980 Total wealth management revenues $9,525 $10,066 $10,531 $10,504 $10,455

$30,122 $30,778

















Assets Under Administration (AUA):















Balance at beginning of period $6,650,097 $7,492,893 $7,784,211 $7,443,396 $7,441,519

$7,784,211 $6,866,737 Net investment (depreciation) appreciation & income (239,762) (816,290) (388,733) 358,796 (4,830)

(1,444,785) 572,506 Net client asset (outflows) inflows (87,578) (26,506) 97,415 (17,981) 6,707

(16,669) 4,153 Balance at end of period $6,322,757 $6,650,097 $7,492,893 $7,784,211 $7,443,396

$6,322,757 $7,443,396

















Percentage of AUA that are managed assets 91 % 91 % 92 % 92 % 91 %

91 % 91 %

















Mortgage Banking Results















Mortgage Banking Revenues:















Realized gains on loan sales, net (1) $1,718 $1,917 $3,327 $5,695 $5,750

$6,962 $28,057 Changes in fair value, net (2) (226) (330) (242) (1,594) 467

(798) (3,964) Loan servicing fee income, net (3) 555 495 416 231 156

1,466 201 Total mortgage banking revenues $2,047 $2,082 $3,501 $4,332 $6,373

$7,630 $24,294

















Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:















Originations for retention in portfolio (4) $225,132 $263,762 $164,401 $174,438 $205,293

$653,295 $581,905 Originations for sale to secondary market (5) 77,242 86,459 106,619 188,735 190,702

270,320 744,589 Total mortgage loan originations $302,374 $350,221 $271,020 $363,173 $395,995

$923,615 $1,326,494

















Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:















Sold with servicing rights retained $34,659 $23,478 $14,627 $21,180 $108,445

$72,764 $570,370 Sold with servicing rights released (5) 40,665 56,263 115,501 175,818 65,416

212,429 186,068 Total mortgage loans sold $75,324 $79,741 $130,128 $196,998 $173,861

$285,193 $756,438

(1) Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments. (2) Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. (3) Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments. (4) Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans. (5) Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Loans:









Commercial real estate (1) $1,762,687 $1,609,618 $1,628,620 $1,639,062 $1,661,785 Commercial & industrial 652,758 620,270 614,892 641,555 682,774 Total commercial 2,415,445 2,229,888 2,243,512 2,280,617 2,344,559











Residential real estate (2) 2,144,098 1,966,341 1,777,974 1,726,975 1,672,364











Home equity 273,742 267,785 246,097 247,697 249,874 Other 15,588 15,808 16,269 17,636 19,607 Total consumer 289,330 283,593 262,366 265,333 269,481 Total loans $4,848,873 $4,479,822 $4,283,852 $4,272,925 $4,286,404

(1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property. (2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.



September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Count Balance % of Total

Count Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:













Retail 109 $441,631 25 %

121 $389,487 24 % Multi-family dwelling 123 429,796 24

127 474,229 29 Office 55 253,816 14

57 216,602 13 Hospitality 32 196,503 11

31 184,990 11 Industrial and warehouse 39 176,081 10

35 137,254 8 Healthcare 15 138,475 8

13 128,189 8 Commercial mixed use 20 43,235 2

20 38,978 2 Other 36 83,150 6

36 69,333 5 Commercial real estate loans 429 $1,762,687 100 %

440 $1,639,062 100 %















Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:













Healthcare and social assistance 70 $194,128 30 %

101 $174,376 27 % Owner occupied and other real estate 162 71,431 11

185 72,957 11 Manufacturing 54 55,489 9

65 55,341 9 Transportation and warehousing 20 50,597 8

31 35,064 5 Retail 55 49,365 8

79 47,290 7 Educational services 20 48,208 7

28 52,211 8 Finance and insurance 58 31,579 5

59 31,279 5 Entertainment and recreation 24 26,050 4

37 32,087 5 Information 8 22,258 3

14 25,045 4 Accommodation and food services 49 17,499 3

114 28,320 4 Professional, scientific and technical 37 6,357 1

69 8,912 1 Public administration 12 4,223 1

16 5,441 1 Other 164 75,574 10

281 73,232 13 Commercial & industrial loans 733 $652,758 100 %

1,079 $641,555 100 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Balance % of Total

Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Connecticut $674,816 38 %

$643,182 39 % Massachusetts 529,364 30

464,018 28 Rhode Island 396,869 23

408,496 25 Subtotal 1,601,049 91

1,515,696 92 All other states 161,638 9

123,366 8 Total commercial real estate loans $1,762,687 100 %

$1,639,062 100 %











Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Massachusetts $1,552,728 72 %

$1,207,789 70 % Rhode Island 423,070 20

365,831 21 Connecticut 143,701 7

132,430 8 Subtotal 2,119,499 99

1,706,050 99 All other states 24,599 1

20,925 1 Total residential real estate loans $2,144,098 100 %

$1,726,975 100 %



Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $938,572 $888,981 $911,990 $945,229 $950,974 Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market) 273,231 258,451 248,914 251,032 238,317 NOW accounts 869,984 887,678 893,603 867,138 817,937 Money market accounts 1,146,826 1,139,676 1,295,339 1,072,864 1,046,324 Savings accounts 600,568 572,251 566,461 555,177 540,306 Time deposits (in-market) 797,505 800,898 809,858 773,383 709,288 In-market deposits 4,626,686 4,547,935 4,726,165 4,464,823 4,303,146 Wholesale brokered demand deposits 31,044 31,003 — — — Wholesale brokered time deposits 412,127 427,691 401,785 515,228 754,996 Wholesale brokered deposits 443,171 458,694 401,785 515,228 754,996 Total deposits $5,069,857 $5,006,629 $5,127,950 $4,980,051 $5,058,142

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.18 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.26 % Total past due loans to total loans 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.24 % 0.22 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 304.10 % 292.55 % 311.67 % 275.21 % 380.02 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.76 % 0.81 % 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.97 %











Nonperforming Assets:









Commercial real estate $— $— $— $— $— Commercial & industrial — — — — — Total commercial — — — — — Residential real estate 11,700 11,815 11,916 13,576 10,321 Home equity 422 599 673 627 655 Other consumer — — — — — Total consumer 422 599 673 627 655 Total nonaccrual loans 12,122 12,414 12,589 14,203 10,976 Other real estate owned — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $12,122 $12,414 $12,589 $14,203 $10,976











Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):









Commercial real estate $— $— $— $— $— Commercial & industrial 4 7 108 3 2 Total commercial 4 7 108 3 2 Residential real estate 7,256 7,794 6,467 9,622 8,698 Home equity 252 728 431 765 824 Other consumer 17 28 30 21 24 Total consumer 269 756 461 786 848 Total past due loans $7,529 $8,557 $7,036 $10,411 $9,548











Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $— $— $— $— $— Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans $7,059 $6,817 $5,707 $9,359 $6,930











Troubled Debt Restructurings ("TDR"):









Accruing TDRs $7,214 $9,607 $16,303 $16,328 $7,979 Nonaccrual TDRs 2,890 2,906 2,789 2,819 1,732 Total TDRs $10,104 $12,513 $19,092 $19,147 $9,711

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021

Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Nonaccrual Loan Activity:















Balance at beginning of period $12,414 $12,589 $14,203 $10,976 $10,481

$14,203 $13,197 Additions to nonaccrual status 521 158 427 3,959 2,583

1,106 3,854 Loans returned to accruing status (400) (236) (63) (339) —

(699) (877) Loans charged-off (63) (23) (36) (31) (249)

(122) (630) Payments, payoffs and other changes (350) (74) (1,942) (362) (1,839)

(2,366) (4,568) Balance at end of period $12,122 $12,414 $12,589 $14,203 $10,976

$12,122 $10,976

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:















Balance at beginning of period $36,317 $39,236 $39,088 $41,711 $41,879

$39,088 $44,106 Provision for credit losses on loans (1) 600 (2,929) — (2,650) —

(2,329) (1,951) Charge-offs (63) (23) (36) (33) (249)

(122) (630) Recoveries 9 33 184 60 81

226 186 Balance at end of period $36,863 $36,317 $39,236 $39,088 $41,711

$36,863 $41,711

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:













Balance at beginning of period $2,190 $2,261 $2,161 $2,333 $2,333

$2,161 $2,382 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1) 200 (71) 100 (172) —

229 (49) Balance at end of period (2) $2,390 $2,190 $2,261 $2,161 $2,333

$2,390 $2,333

(1) Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021

Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):















Commercial real estate $— $— ($145) $— $—

($145) $— Commercial & industrial 9 (11) (1) (35) (2)

(3) 301 Total commercial 9 (11) (146) (35) (2)

(148) 301 Residential real estate — — (21) (4) 52

(21) 22 Home equity — (2) (2) (12) 110

(4) 104 Other consumer 45 3 21 24 8

69 17 Total consumer 45 1 19 12 118

65 121 Total $54 ($10) ($148) ($27) $168

($104) $444

















Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized — % — % (0.01 %) — % 0.02 %

— % 0.01 %

The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Change

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Assets:





















Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments $92,708 $503 2.15 %

$110,424 $188 0.68 %

($17,716) $315 1.47 % Mortgage loans held for sale 34,503 361 4.15

26,914 258 3.84

7,589 103 0.31 Taxable debt securities 1,150,674 6,061 2.09

1,096,611 4,918 1.80

54,063 1,143 0.29 FHLB stock 25,377 88 1.38

9,420 63 2.68

15,957 25 (1.30) Commercial real estate 1,692,374 17,974 4.21

1,619,325 13,495 3.34

73,049 4,479 0.87 Commercial & industrial 630,360 7,114 4.48

620,543 6,115 3.95

9,817 999 0.53 Total commercial 2,322,734 25,088 4.29

2,239,868 19,610 3.51

82,866 5,478 0.78 Residential real estate 2,045,833 17,379 3.37

1,836,245 15,010 3.28

209,588 2,369 0.09 Home equity 269,654 2,804 4.13

256,771 2,075 3.24

12,883 729 0.89 Other 15,299 171 4.43

15,770 183 4.65

(471) (12) (0.22) Total consumer 284,953 2,975 4.14

272,541 2,258 3.32

12,412 717 0.82 Total loans 4,653,520 45,442 3.87

4,348,654 36,878 3.40

304,866 8,564 0.47 Total interest-earning assets 5,956,782 52,455 3.49

5,592,023 42,305 3.03

364,759 10,150 0.46 Noninterest-earning assets 259,347





249,309





10,038



Total assets $6,216,129





$5,841,332





$374,797



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market) $267,670 $822 1.22 %

$248,764 $222 0.36 %

$18,906 $600 0.86 % NOW accounts 871,038 212 0.10

883,251 151 0.07

(12,213) 61 0.03 Money market accounts 1,137,875 2,231 0.78

1,268,496 1,139 0.36

(130,621) 1,092 0.42 Savings accounts 582,513 100 0.07

566,307 119 0.08

16,206 (19) (0.01) Time deposits (in-market) 797,199 1,983 0.99

809,697 1,951 0.97

(12,498) 32 0.02 Interest-bearing in-market deposits 3,656,295 5,348 0.58

3,776,515 3,582 0.38

(120,220) 1,766 0.20 Wholesale brokered demand deposits 31,014 166 2.12

20,233 46 0.91

10,781 120 1.21 Wholesale brokered time deposits 381,984 1,142 1.19

352,438 335 0.38

29,546 807 0.81 Wholesale brokered deposits 412,998 1,308 1.26

372,671 381 0.41

40,327 927 0.85 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,069,293 6,656 0.65

4,149,186 3,963 0.38

(79,893) 2,693 0.27 FHLB advances 549,729 3,234 2.33

151,736 413 1.09

397,993 2,821 1.24 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 206 3.60

22,681 138 2.44

— 68 1.16 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,641,703 10,096 0.86

4,323,603 4,514 0.42

318,100 5,582 0.44 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 944,153





891,883





52,270



Other liabilities 143,043





130,273





12,770



Shareholders' equity 487,230





495,573





(8,343)



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,216,129





$5,841,332





$374,797



Net interest income (FTE)

$42,359





$37,791





$4,568

Interest rate spread



2.63 %





2.61 %





0.02 % Net interest margin



2.82 %





2.71 %





0.11 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Change Commercial loans $317 $276 $41 Total $317 $276 $41





















Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Change

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Assets:

















Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments $128,606 $769 0.80 % $160,350 $121 0.10 % ($31,744) $648 0.70 % Mortgage loans for sale 29,985 851 3.79 53,307 1,144 2.87 (23,322) (293) 0.92 Taxable debt securities 1,106,632 15,209 1.84 997,741 10,366 1.39 108,891 4,843 0.45 FHLB stock 15,745 218 1.85 24,265 338 1.86 (8,520) (120) (0.01) Commercial real estate 1,648,061 43,360 3.52 1,638,200 35,269 2.88 9,861 8,091 0.64 Commercial & industrial 628,574 19,456 4.14 794,091 23,865 4.02 (165,517) (4,409) 0.12 Total commercial 2,276,635 62,816 3.69 2,432,291 59,134 3.25 (155,656) 3,682 0.44 Residential real estate 1,875,175 46,376 3.31 1,531,529 39,248 3.43 343,646 7,128 (0.12) Home equity 257,814 6,753 3.50 255,959 6,220 3.25 1,855 533 0.25 Other 15,995 550 4.60 20,301 742 4.89 (4,306) (192) (0.29) Total consumer 273,809 7,303 3.57 276,260 6,962 3.37 (2,451) 341 0.20 Total loans 4,425,619 116,495 3.52 4,240,080 105,344 3.32 185,539 11,151 0.20 Total interest-earning assets 5,706,587 133,542 3.13 5,475,743 117,313 2.86 230,844 16,229 0.27 Noninterest-earning assets 268,744



346,514



(77,770)



Total assets $5,975,331



$5,822,257



$153,074



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market) $255,014 $1,114 0.58 % $190,979 $196 0.14 % $64,035 $918 0.44 % NOW accounts 867,464 492 0.08 747,385 350 0.06 120,079 142 0.02 Money market accounts 1,193,599 3,984 0.45 958,812 1,852 0.26 234,787 2,132 0.19 Savings accounts 570,129 246 0.06 513,110 211 0.05 57,019 35 0.01 Time deposits (in-market) 800,037 5,997 1.00 687,278 5,822 1.13 112,759 175 (0.13) Interest-bearing in-market deposits 3,686,243 11,833 0.43 3,097,564 8,431 0.36 588,679 3,402 0.07 Wholesale brokered demand deposits 17,197 212 1.65 — — — 17,197 212 1.65 Wholesale brokered time deposits 396,465 1,677 0.57 655,165 982 0.20 (258,700) 695 0.37 Wholesale brokered deposits 413,662 1,889 0.61 655,165 982 0.20 (241,503) 907 0.41 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,099,905 13,722 0.45 3,752,729 9,413 0.34 347,176 4,309 0.11 FHLB advances 285,590 3,891 1.82 438,213 3,253 0.99 (152,623) 638 0.83 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 443 2.61 22,681 278 1.64 — 165 0.97 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,408,176 18,056 0.55 4,213,623 12,944 0.41 194,553 5,112 0.14 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 925,433



918,760



6,673



Other liabilities 129,967



147,244



(17,277)



Shareholders' equity 511,755



542,630



(30,875)



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,975,331



$5,822,257



$153,074



Net interest income (FTE)

$115,486



$104,369



$11,117

Interest rate spread



2.58 %



2.45 %



0.13 % Net interest margin



2.71 %



2.55 %



0.16 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:









For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Change Commercial loans $838 $674 $164 Total $838 $674 $164

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Tangible Book Value per Share:









Total shareholders' equity, as reported $432,274 $476,634 $513,192 $564,808 $555,318 Less:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,766 4,981 5,198 5,414 5,631 Total tangible shareholders' equity $363,599 $407,744 $444,085 $495,485 $485,778











Shares outstanding, as reported 17,171 17,190 17,332 17,331 17,320











Book value per share - GAAP $25.17 $27.73 $29.61 $32.59 $32.06 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $21.18 $23.72 $25.62 $28.59 $28.05











Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:









Total tangible shareholders' equity $363,599 $407,744 $444,085 $495,485 $485,778











Total assets, as reported $6,408,051 $5,982,891 $5,847,999 $5,851,127 $6,002,643 Less:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,766 4,981 5,198 5,414 5,631 Total tangible assets $6,339,376 $5,914,001 $5,778,892 $5,781,804 $5,933,103











Equity to assets - GAAP 6.75 % 7.97 % 8.78 % 9.65 % 9.25 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 5.74 % 6.89 % 7.68 % 8.57 % 8.19 %



For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021

Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Return on Average Tangible Assets:















Net income, as reported $18,668 $19,957 $16,483 $20,188 $18,751

$55,108 $56,682

















Total average assets, as reported $6,216,129 $5,841,332 $5,864,668 $5,884,581 $5,919,137

$5,975,331 $5,822,257 Less average balances of:















Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909

63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,871 5,086 5,303 5,526 5,739

5,085 5,962 Total average tangible assets $6,147,349 $5,772,337 $5,795,456 $5,815,146 $5,849,489

$5,906,337 $5,752,386

















Return on average assets - GAAP 1.19 % 1.37 % 1.14 % 1.36 % 1.26 %

1.23 % 1.30 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP 1.20 % 1.39 % 1.15 % 1.38 % 1.27 %

1.25 % 1.32 %

















Return on Average Tangible Equity:















Net income available to common

shareholders, as reported $18,615 $19,900 $16,429 $20,128 $18,697

$54,944 $56,520

















Total average equity, as reported $487,230 $495,573 $553,185 $556,765 $554,847

$511,755 $542,630 Less average balances of:















Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909

63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,871 5,086 5,303 5,526 5,739

5,085 5,962 Total average tangible equity $418,450 $426,578 $483,973 $487,330 $485,199

$442,761 $472,759

















Return on average equity - GAAP 15.16 % 16.11 % 12.04 % 14.34 % 13.37 %

14.35 % 13.93 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP 17.65 % 18.71 % 13.77 % 16.39 % 15.29 %

16.59 % 15.98 %

