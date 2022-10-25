Biotech Company GenoPalate Raises $5.6 Million from Investors - Investments in Personalized Nutrition and Healthy Eating Continue to Rise

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenoPalate, Inc., a Milwaukee-based nutritional genomics company, has closed on $5.6 million in investments in the initial phase of its current $10.6 million round of equity financing. The funds will be used to grow and enhance GenoPalate's product offerings to further assist customers with their personal nutrition needs.

GenoPalate: Eat For Your Genes (PRNewswire)

GenoPalate, a science-based nutritional genomics company, is paving the way in the personalized nutrition industry.

Founded in 2016 by Yi Sherry Zhang, a Ph.D. geneticist and former professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin, GenoPalate has grown steadily to become a leading provider of nutrigenomics testing and analytical services for consumers seeking to make healthy dietary and lifestyle choices. Using proprietary algorithms, GenoPalate interprets the customer's DNA and develops a personalized nutrition analysis that provides them with a list of 100+ foods that are most beneficial to their health. It also reveals their genetic-based needs for 23 different nutrients, sensitivities to lactose and gluten, how their DNA impacts mood and stress levels, and how fast their body processes alcohol and caffeine.

Complementing the DNA-based nutrition analysis, GenoPalate offers personalized supplements and one-on-one online nutrition programs with certified registered dietitians. The programs provide customers with a deeper understanding of their analysis and an opportunity to work with a professional to create an actionable plan to achieve their weight, diet, exercise, hydration, and sleep goals.

"Your DNA is the pathway to finding what foods and nutrients you need to implement into your diet to help you feel and be your healthiest self. By combining nutrigenomics and telehealth, we empower people to access their own genetic blueprint to reach their optimal health," said Sherry Zhang, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Along with growing and enhancing GenoPalate's product offerings, the new funding will be used to improve the company's mobile and web-based app and nutritional health data platform. These improvements will provide more contextualized, data-driven food-as-medicine functionality for customers. It will also continue to support the development of unique research databases for addressing personalized nutrition, health and wellness, and chronic metabolic diseases such as type-2 diabetes, obesity, and metabolic syndrome.

"At GenoPalate, we help our customers approach medicine with evidence-based nutrition. We know that eating the types of food your body is most agreeable to and getting the right kind and amount of nutrients you require can help prevent chronic metabolic diseases. And to do this, one must personalize their nutrition. Genomics is our key to helping people understand how their DNA affects their health and how personalized nutrition can lead to healthier lives," said Sherry Zhang.

