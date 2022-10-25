Genesis 2 Project™ announces international expansion of its investigations into unidentified aerial phenomena

SANTA FE, N.M., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its groundbreaking announcement of the first scientifically-authenticated documentation of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) in 2020, Genesis 2 Project™ LLC (G2P) has continued their empirical investigations of UAP recordings. Their ever-amassing data collection and ensuing scientific findings have already begun to transform our understanding of physics and opened important discussions with U.S. Government (USG) personnel on the implications of such technologies for our national security.

Over the past year, G2P's recruitment of science-based professionals has increased substantially. It now has a deep bench of former U.S. Government scientists -- from Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) to members of the Intelligence Community, from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Many non-USG groups and individuals have also contributed to G2P's research, including ongoing collaboration with the digital media forensic analysists at Primeau Forensics. Over the 5-year course of G2P's data collection efforts and scientific investigations focused on the northern New Mexico region, local property owners and witnesses agreed to interviews under assurances provided by strict non-disclosure and location release agreements. These individuals come from all walks of life and include an Albuquerque public school teacher, a private helicopter pilot who is native New Mexican, a chile farmer, and a business executive who is blood-descendent of a northern New Mexico tribal nation. They shared their personal knowledge and documentations of UAP and of native folklore and regional petroglyphs that validate modern-day experiences and G2P's data.

Debra LaPrevotte, former FBI Special Agent and Forensic Scientist in the Evidence Response Team Unit at the FBI Lab, and Dr. JC van Velkinburgh, a biophysicist and expert witness in litigation involving ethics and integrity of science communication, are the official spokespeople of G2P.

Following the successful implementation of G2P's mission to establish evidence-based multidisciplinary scientific study of UAP in Northern New Mexico, Ms. LaPrevotte and Dr. van Velkinburgh are pleased to announce the expansion of G2P's investigations internationally. The first of these new projects will be focused in Cusco, Peru, where G2P already has a base of experiential documentation in the Urubamba Valley of the Andes mountain range. In addition, G2P is currently negotiating with a premier technology transfer organization to protect the new technologies discovered through their research efforts and maximize their social benefit.

