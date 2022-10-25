GRAHAM-PELTON APPOINTS FUNDRAISING VETERAN BRIDGET MURPHY AS CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER

Bridget A. Murphy, CFRE to lead growth strategy as consulting firm serves rapidly growing demand

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridget A. Murphy has been appointed Chief Growth Officer by Graham-Pelton, a fundraising consulting firm for leading nonprofits worldwide. A 35-year fundraising veteran, Bridget will lead Graham-Pelton's growth agenda, overseeing integrated sales and marketing efforts and service development.

Graham-Pelton logo (PRNewswire)

Bridget A. Murphy will lead Graham-Pelton's integrated sales and marketing efforts, and service development.

A fundraising leader with extensive experience in strategic planning, fundraising management, and staff development, Bridget returns to Graham-Pelton after serving as Senior Vice President and Healthcare Practice Group Leader from 2005 to 2010. She most recently served as Chief Philanthropy Officer of the Visiting Nurse Association Health Group.

"Connecting with people is one of the things I love most about fundraising," said Bridget. "I'm excited to return to the firm and share my passion for strategic planning, management, and relationship building to assist organizations in maximizing their full philanthropic potential."

Bridget has also worked for organizations including Monmouth Medical Center Foundation, Franciscan Sisters of the Poor Health System, and the Food Distribution Center Serving Orange County. Throughout her consulting career, she has worked in a variety of nonprofit sectors, such as education, social impact, cultural arts, and religious organizations. A graduate of College of the Holy Cross, she also holds a Certificate in Fundraising from University of California, Irvine, and she is a Certified Fund Raising Executive. A frequent presenter at national conferences, Bridget was a long-serving member of the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy Board of Directors.

"When I first joined Graham-Pelton in the mid-aughts, [Founder] Craig Leach impressed me with his determination to establish a company that could withstand the test of time and remain relevant in all different types of environments, economies, and changes in philanthropy," said Bridget. "And now, more than 15 years since I last joined the firm, I see that his vision has come true. I am committed to the continued growth and endurance of that vision."

"Bridget's ability to lead business strategies and philanthropic initiatives is unparalleled," said Graham-Pelton President Walt Edwards. "Her impact on every institution she serves is indelible, and I look forward to the meaningful efforts she will again bring to Graham-Pelton."

About Graham-Pelton

Graham-Pelton is the fundraising consulting firm chosen by leading nonprofit organizations worldwide. Our mission is clear: elevate philanthropy so nonprofits can flourish. Graham-Pelton is a member of Collegium, a broad system of best-in-class professional service firms exclusively serving nonprofits. For more information, visit grahampelton.com.

If you would like more information about Graham-Pelton or the appointment of Ms. Murphy, please call Katie Rozycki at 1.800.608.7955 or email krozycki@grahampelton.com.

