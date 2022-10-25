PulseCheck™ - a cost-effective, fully managed cloud-based Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) solution, a joint venture launched by OPACC, Inc. and Datalock Consulting Group LLC

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datalock Consulting Group LLC and OPACC, Inc., two highly specialized consulting firms that provide advanced cyber advisory and security services to the Federal government and private sector, announced the launch of the joint-venture - PulseCheck - a cost-effective, fully managed, cloud-based Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) solution.

"Cyber-attacks are surfacing more than ever and are a cause for concern for both private and public sectors. Organizations of all sizes are struggling to keep pace with the ever-growing number of vulnerabilities. Vulnerability management and scanning has become a critical function for protecting against today's sophisticated cyber-attacks," said the PulseCheck Team.

PulseCheck delivers vulnerability detection, monitoring, prioritization, and streamline reporting capabilities to help organizations protect their data and systems without having to invest in or interface with complex technologies and or dashboards. PulseCheck is offered as a subscription-based solution and scheduled to match your operational needs. Depending on the organization, complexity of its operations, and the level of data sensitivity, scanning is completed on a consistent, recurring schedule.

PulseCheck was established to increase accessibility to vulnerability scanning and management solutions for organizations of all sizes, drastically reducing budget allocations towards ineffective commercially available solutions and outsourced security personnel.

PulseCheck, is a cloud-based solution operated and maintained by PulseCheck's specialized cybersecurity experts. PulseCheck ensures the consistency of your security posture as the organization continuously evolves.

1. Identify, categorize, evaluate, and prioritized reporting on cybersecurity vulnerabilities in systems, networks, hardware, and software used across organizations.

2. Minimize your organization's surface risk - Easily perform vulnerability scans on geographically distributed and segmented networks at the perimeter, behind the firewall, on dynamic cloud environments, and endpoints.

3. Lower Operating Costs – PulseCheck's cost-effective subscription-based model is offered in three different tiers to match your organizational needs and can be easily adjusted to scale without further major investments. PulseChecks's monthly or annual subscription fees are predictable, making it easy to budget for and eliminates the hurdles associated with a capital expenditure (CapEx) spend.

4. Protect your organization from data breaches, essential service outages, intellectual property theft, and most importantly brand tarnishment.

5. Realize cyber-risk as a strategic driver to create lasting resilience and a competitive advantage.

To learn more please contact info@pulsecheck.cloud or visit https://pulsecheck.cloud/

SOURCE PulseCheck, Inc.