Vonage Named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Unified Communications and Collaboration, 2022

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognized as a Leader by Aragon Research, Inc. in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Unified Communications and Collaboration, 2022*. This is the fourth year in a row that Vonage has been named a Leader in the report.

The Globe report evaluates unified communications and collaboration providers and how they are positioned to meet the changing and growing need for tools that drive enhanced customer engagement in a post-COVID era.

In the report, Vonage is noted for its differentiating Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), comprised of its unified communications solution Vonage Business Communications (VBC), Vonage Contact Center (VCC) solution and composable APIs. The seamless integration of VBC and VCC enables businesses to access CRM and business applications, as well as in-app video conferencing capabilities via Vonage Meetings, all from a single pane of glass. Flexible APIs add layered programmability over VBC and VCC - voice, video, chat and integrated AI capabilities - and provide low code/no code options that can also be embedded within existing applications for a customized experience. The report calls out the benefits of this integrated experience "leads to enhanced engagement and better employee and customer experiences."

"With the rise in the need for collaboration tools that enable teams to work from anywhere, without sacrificing customer engagement, Vonage has been uniquely positioned to meet this growing demand through the power of the Vonage Communications Platform," said Jim Lundy, Founder & CEO of Aragon Research. "Omnichannel capabilities like voice, video and messaging, seamlessly integrated into applications and productivity tools - even AI - this is where the market shows a continued need and this is where Vonage truly differentiates within this space."

"We are thrilled to be named a Leader for the fourth consecutive year by Aragon, in recognition of the robust and integrated Vonage Communications Platform and the enhanced customer engagement capabilities it offers to our customers around the globe," said Savinay Berry, EVP Product and Engineering for Vonage. "Inclusion in this Aragon Research underscores our ongoing product innovation when it comes to helping our customers connect and collaborate, and highlights our leadership position in an increasingly competitive market."

Vonage has been focused on the convergence of APIs, UC, and CC for years - which together make up the single, integrated VCP. With this composable architecture, businesses can build customer and employee engagement using all three modalities to surprise and delight users. Vonage Communications APIs are core to this composable approach, providing flexible application building blocks and adding further customization and value to the VBC and VCC applications.

The report also notes the importance of APIs for Vonage customers and partners alike: "Vonage continues to do well with its Vonage Communications Platform—both in the sale of pre-packaged applications but also by leveraging its APIs that power many applications for partners."

Added Berry, "Composable communications plays a key role in streamlining ways for organizations to communicate through collaboration tools, which is more important than ever in today's hybrid world."

