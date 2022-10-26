Alexander "Sandy" McEwan, MD, Joins The Bracken Groups' Expert Consultants, Deepening the Nuclear Oncology Team

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bracken Group is pleased to announce that Dr. Alexander "Sandy" McEwan, Executive Consultant and Senior Partner, will be joining the team. The consulting group continues to advance the breadth and depth of our intelligence ecosystem with the addition of another stellar consultant.

Sandy McEwan

With over forty years of experience in oncology and nuclear medicine, Dr. McEwan is a world-renowned expert in his field. Most recently, he was Chief Medical Officer at Ariceum, a company developing novel medicines for systemic targeted radiotherapy (SRT), and immediately prior to that he was Vice President of Radiopharmaceuticals at Ipsen. As an academic physician, Dr. McEwan served as Chair of the Departments of Radiology and Oncology at the University of Alberta. Dr. McEwan has worked as a physician at Alberta Health Services for over thirty years, with additional postings that have included Clinical Director of the Cross Cancer Institute and Clinical Head of Diagnostic Imaging at the University of Alberta Hospital. Dr. McEwan has authored over 120 publications in oncology and radiopharmaceuticals and SRT.

Dr. Colin G. Miller, CEO of Bracken, stated, "I am delighted Professor Sandy McEwan has joined The Bracken Group. Sandy comes to us as a highly respected and renown Key Opinion Leader in Oncology, specifically in the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals. I have had the pleasure of working with Sandy and am excited to have him as part of the Bracken team, bringing his extensive insights and knowledge to our clients." Dr. Miller went on to say, "With the addition of Sandy McEwan, The Bracken Group strengthens its position as the premier clinical development consulting team in the area of radiopharmaceuticals and nuclear oncology."

About The Bracken Group

Bracken offers consulting, regulatory, analytics, marketing, and sales enablement solutions for the life sciences and digital health industries. Through highly experienced consultative support, business programs, and data-enabled products, Bracken provides a multidisciplinary approach to exceeding goals for their clients.

CONTACT:

Elliott Miller: emiller@thebrackengroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Bracken