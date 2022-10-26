Contentful Unveils Composable Content Vision and New Capabilities for The Contentful® Composable Content Platform at its Annual Fast Forward Event

Contentful unlocks the power of digital content with a new portfolio of capabilities and products to further enable customers to build market-leading digital experiences - faster and at scale

DENVER and SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentful, a leading composable content platform for digital-first business, today unveiled its vision for composable content and several new product innovations. During the 2022 Fast Forward Live , Contentful showcased projects with forward-thinking customers and partners, including Moderna, BMW and MINI of UK, Apply Digital, and Splendid Unlimited, and announced the new Contentful Studio™ product, platform orchestration capabilities, and App Framework features. These new capabilities for the Contentful® Composable Content Platform further deliver on the company's vision and leadership in the content management and delivery space, and help reimagine the way organizations compose and connect content to deliver customer experiences at scale.

Today, no matter the size or type of business, content is the customer experience. However, creating, organizing, and orchestrating content can quickly become a complex and inefficient task. Understanding that content and data are at the heart of compelling experiences, businesses need content to be easily composable and adaptable to new challenges caused by the accelerated pace the market demands. The Contentful® Composable Content Platform is designed to facilitate this efficiency and deliver mission-critical capability, unlocking the power of digital content.

"In its simplest form, composable content allows us to respond and adapt to the dynamic needs of our customers," said Barbara Salami, Vice President of Digital, Commercial, Moderna. "That's what we want to do. We don't want to be playing catch-up, we want to have the ability to quickly anticipate, learn, and adapt. That is where we need to be to win the hearts and minds of our stakeholders."

"The digital-first era puts content center stage in customer experiences," said Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful. "By building a composable content platform, Contentful is here to help businesses – from emerging digital businesses to transforming enterprises – rethink the ways they connect, create, and extend content to deliver customer experiences more efficiently and effectively. And to give digital and content teams the freedom to build what's next together. That's why we built the Contentful® Composable Content Platform."

Contentful delivers on customer demand with several new innovations that empower simplified connection, limitless creation, and composable extension:

Connect content experiences with Contentful orchestration. A new set of orchestration capabilities native to the platform enables companies to orchestrate content experiences across teams, regions, and brands without the need to piece together content from different data sources. Development teams can empower any team to easily reuse content across digital experiences, spin up new experiences at scale, and orchestrate any content, regardless of where it's stored in the organization. The orchestration capabilities enable businesses to accelerate time to market, improve governance, and enable independent work without sacrificing valuable developer time.





Create streamlined content with Contentful Studio. Contentful Studio empowers customers to streamline content workflows, development, and publication in one central location. With easy access to all the tools content creators need to produce high-quality content quickly, Studio allows teams to remove reliance on developers by placing the power directly in the hands of content creators, while simultaneously ensuring access rights are centrally managed with governance features. This new unified editorial workspace streamlines and automates day-to-day operations to create efficiencies and accelerate time to market.





Extend with Contentful App Framework and Ecosystem. The App Framework makes it even easier for businesses to adapt the platform to the preferences and routines of their digital teams - from business-specific UIs to integrating personalization or translation tools of choice. Contentful shipped a new version of the open-source design system, Forma 36, to enhance the platform with visually appealing and accessible features. App actions make the content lifecycle more efficient to build and link individual apps together for complex workflows and business needs. These additions make it easier for developers and partners like Wistia, Writer, Netlify, and Lionbridge to create new apps and integrations from the Contentful Marketplace. Marketplace apps provide one-click installations of 3rd party integrations and enhancements to quickly scale up a modular tech stack.

"We partner with companies that are stepping up to ensure that customer interactions are seamless across platforms to enhance customer experiences," said Frank Pedersen, Managing Director, Apply Digital. "What attracted us to Contentful's technology was the pace of innovation it enabled – what it would allow us to do very quickly. Things that previously took a year or longer to build can now be done much faster and with greater flexibility with Contentful."

Contentful will bring customers and partners together at Fast Forward events in Berlin, New York, London, and San Francisco to dive deeper into its content platform and share best practices, with perspectives shared by partners such as Netlify, Accenture, Reply, Ninetailed, commercetools, Appnovation, HUGE, Kin + Carta, and more. Customers, including Moderna, BMW and MINI of UK, and Nordic Nest, will join Contentful onstage to share how the Contentful® Composable Content Platform enables them to connect, create, and extend content more easily to deliver digital experiences at scale.

Contentful Studio is available now to Early Access Program users and will become available to all customers, along with the Contentful orchestration features, in early 2023. For more information, visit www.contentful.com .

About Contentful

The Contentful® Composable Content Platform brings the building blocks of content together to create once and reuse for any digital experience. The API-first platform integrates easily with data sources and new functionality as digital experiences and technology evolve. With built-in orchestration, a robust app ecosystem, and app framework to easily extend the platform, Contentful frees teams across the business to work together to connect, create, and extend content more efficiently. Contentful helps companies unlock the power of digital content so they can build faster and deliver at scale, making their content a strategic business asset. Nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of companies around the world rely on Contentful to help them bring their best ideas to life. For more information, visit www.contentful.com .

