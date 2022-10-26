Eastern DataComm Announces Webinar for School District Stakeholders Focused on Robust, Comprehensive Emergency Notification and Response, "Why Apps Are Not Enough"

HACKENSACK, N.J., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern DataComm is doing its part to foster safer school environments with its latest efforts to inform school and district leaders on a recent emergency notification and response trend that has some serious limitations: Application-based emergency notification solutions.

As our country grapples with school shootings nationwide, it is becoming a hard-learned, but valuable lesson for many school administrators and law enforcement officials that effective lockdown response goes far beyond just a phone app-based notification system.

In light of this fact, Eastern DataComm shares its insight in a webinar entitled, "Why Apps Are Not Enough". This live, interactive presentation explores the complexities and vulnerabilities that many schools experience when it comes to their emergency response during events that warrant a lockdown like an active shooter event.

Whether those complexities include a building with poor cellphone reception (a common issue in many school buildings), access to applications by visitors or substitutes, limited phone access during classes like labs or physical education, or even guidelines for students and educators that impact their access to cell phones during the school day, the presentation will explore the many intricacies that make application-only solutions ineffective in providing comprehensive emergency notification.

The webinar also highlights how a holistic approach to creating the school safety ecosystem can make all the difference when every second counts. This complimentary educational program offers practical guidance for designing a lockdown and emergency response system that suits the unique needs of the school or district.

From choosing efficiency and effectiveness of response as the priority over so-called "security theater", to identifying the key aspects of an effective, integrated emergency notification and response solution, the webinar highlights where app-only approaches fall short. Participants will learn what it really takes to keep a campus and school community safe.

Mark your calendars for any of the 3 dates/times listed below to participate in this can't-miss educational opportunity – free of charge.

Tuesday, November 15th at 12 pm EST

Wednesday, November 16th at 1 pm EST

Thursday, November 17th at 2 pm EST

To learn more and reserve your place, visit the webinar registration page .

In addition to Eastern DataComm's webinar, their team of safety and communications advisors have released a helpful handout and accompanying blog that serve as helpful supporting documents on the topic. We encourage educators, administrators, and families to leverage these assets to gain a greater understanding of what it truly takes to keep schools and districts safe and prevent future tragedies from occurring.

To learn more, visit https://easterndatacomm.com .

About Eastern DataComm

Based in Hackensack, New Jersey, Eastern DataComm is a full-service safety and communications firm that specializes in emergency notification systems, VoIP solutions, video surveillance, wireless networking, network security, and structured wiring. Eastern DataComm is committed to supporting the nurturing environment of every school across the nation with practical, cost-effective technology solutions to improve safety and communications strategies. With over 30 years of providing technology solutions to hundreds of school districts throughout the metropolitan tri-state area, Eastern DataComm has received numerous accolades in industry. The most recent honor awarded to the team, Education Partner of the Year, came from Mitel, telecommunications leader, for their accomplishments that keep schools connected and protected. From individual school buildings, to large, multi-site campuses, Eastern DataComm offers its proprietary Lockdown and Emergency Notification System and continuous monitoring service, LENS + OPTICS , as a holistic, customizable, and integrated solution for emergency response and notification. The team is committed to sharing valuable information, educational resources, and guidance on best practices riding under the mantra: When it comes to school safety, we're all in this together.

Media contact:

Gina Kleinhans

+18889024091 ext 132

gkleinhans@easterndatacomm.com

