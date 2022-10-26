Englewood Health Earns 2022 Digital Health Most Wired Recognition

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Englewood Health has been named a Most Wired Hospital in the 2022 Digital Health Most Wired Survey, marking the ninth consecutive year Englewood Health has achieved this honor.

Englewood Health IT team. (PRNewswire)

The annual survey — conducted by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) —functions as a comprehensive "Digital Health Check-up" for healthcare organizations across the world.

Englewood Health achieved a prestigious Level 9 out of 10 for both acute and ambulatory care. In doing do, Englewood Health also earned the Performance Excellence Award for these important services.

Among the more than 38,000 organizations surveyed, Englewood Health ranked above peers in categories like analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, and patient engagement.

"We are proud of our solid technology foundation that advances digitally integrated care across our acute and ambulatory functions," said Inderpal Kohli, vice president and chief information officer at Englewood Health. "This year's CHIME survey—which highlights our marked improvements in the areas of patient engagement and innovation—is a testament to the role of technology as an enabler for a clinically integrated experience for both patients and clinicians."

As success in digital health increasingly influences the quality of patient care, the scope of the Digital Health Most Wired survey reflects the progress of leading healthcare providers as they reinvent healthcare for a new era.

The survey assessed the adoption, integration, and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.

CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell said in a statement that Englewood Health's "pioneering performance in the industry inspires other organizations by example. Patients in communities around the world receive better care when you drive change through digital transformation, as you have proven through your success in this rigorous program."

