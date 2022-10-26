MONEY MARKS 50 YEARS AS A LEADING DESTINATION FOR PERSONAL FINANCE ADVICE

America's Trusted Source for Financial News & Information Set to Launch Money Archives, New Investment Newsletter, New Changemakers List

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty years ago this month, Money was introduced as a place "to discuss in detail how to make, save, invest, and spend money." The iconic brand would go on to be part of cultural moments, mentioned in the 1996 vice-presidential debate, called out by Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA as preferred airplane reading, and recognized by the U.S. government for its efforts in promoting financial literacy to communities. A half century later, Money has netted numerous prestigious awards including an Emmy Award nomination, Gerald Loeb Award, National Magazine Award for General Excellence in Media, and Henry R. Luce Award for Lifetime Achievement. Now as a profitable digital business with millions of monthly users, Money celebrates its 50th anniversary with new and exciting offerings for visitors.

The iconic personal finance brand Money is launching a comprehensive rebrand, the first major overhaul to the brand in over 20 years. (PRNewsfoto/Money) (PRNewswire)

To mark the 50th anniversary, the Money team unveils a series of initiatives including the launch of Money Archives which will feature over 500 archived magazines starting from the first issue in October 1972, as well as, new analysis of stories from those years. The digital library will chronicle the deep history and evolution of the Money brand over the last 50 years—uncovering hidden gems, fascinating stories, and vintage personal finance tips that have withstood the test of time. The Money team also breaks down the cultural impact of the brand, how it became a trusted source of financial education for the last 50 years, and why it's a destination for millions of people looking to take control of their future and make life-changing decisions. The 500 issues will become live over time, starting with a collection of five at launch.

In addition, Money editors will curate a collection of insightful "Then and Now" stories on Money.com, diving deep into past articles written over the years and giving a twist with up-to-date commentary on financial advice, what was happening in that moment, and the hits and misses.

Some highlights from the Money Archives include:

–How to Outrun Inflation, published in November 1973

–Bottom Dollar for a Tip Top House, published in March 1980

–The Way We'll Work: Shorter Hours, Bigger Bonuses, published in November 1985

–The Seedy World of Online Stock Scams, published in February 2000

Along with the Money Archives, the team will commemorate the brand's 50th anniversary with a series of new experiences for long-time and new readers. They include:

A New Investment Newsletter, "Investing with Money"

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Money will launch a new weekly investment newsletter, called Investing with Money, that offers easy-to-digest information and tools to be a successful long-term investor. Investment editor Mallika Mitra will dig into the rise of the latest trendy buys like meme stocks and crypto and debunk market myths. She will address questions impacting the market and your portfolio like: "What's going on with tech stocks?" and "Should people be buying the dip?" Delivered into inboxes on Thursday mornings, "Investing with Money" will break down the week's biggest market news, share investing guidance from experts, and highlight wild bets other investors are making that you probably shouldn't.

Investing with Money comes on the heels of some of Money's informative newsletters such as:

Daily Money , a daily guide to all things personal finance, , a daily guide to all things personal finance,

Dollar Scholar , a weekly newsletter for Millennial and Gen-Z consumers who are interested in saving, investing, and spending, , a weekly newsletter for Millennial and Gen-Z consumers who are interested in saving, investing, and spending,

Retire with Money , which features personal finance advice on retirement, and which features personal finance advice on retirement, and

Money Moves , a deep dive into the world of real estate, offering a fresh take on the latest housing news for homeowners, buyers, and daydreamers alike. , a deep dive into the world of real estate, offering a fresh take on the latest housing news for homeowners, buyers, and daydreamers alike.

Change Makers: The Top 50 Innovators in Finance

In early December, Money will add to their successful franchise series with a new list of the top 50 innovators in business, investing, cryptocurrency and more who will have a significant impact on shaping America's finances. The series called Change Makers will feature interviews with people of all ages making a difference in the personal finance space, from CEOs to young adults as well as forward-looking predictions for the future of money.

"As we reach Money's 50th anniversary, we're looking at this milestone with an eye on the past — but more importantly the future," says Money's executive editor Mike Ayers. "There's a lot to celebrate, but first and foremost is the idea that personal finance affects everyone, and we are here to help at every step."

ABOUT MONEY:

Money has a 50-year legacy of guiding people to financial victories with up-to-date information, education, and tools. Money, a digital platform, helps create richer lives for everyone—in every sense of the word. Signature franchises include a bevy of Best-In categories such as Best Places to Live , Best Hospitals , Best Crypto Exchanges , Best Mortgage Lenders , Best Life Insurance , Best Auto Insurance , Best VA Loans , Best Homeowner Insurance , Best High-Yield Savings Accounts , Best Credit Cards , Best Colleges , Best Student Loans , and Best Student Loan Refinance Companies , with an aim to improve your finances and promote your well-being. For more information, visit Money.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Money