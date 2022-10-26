THE PROSTATE CANCER FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2022 YOUNG INVESTIGATOR AWARDS TOTALING $7.2 MILLION FOR PROSTATE CANCER RESEARCH

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) today announced the Class of 2022 Young Investigator Award recipients totaling $7.2 million in funding for innovative prostate cancer research.

PCF Young Investigator Awards are intended to identify a cohort of future research leaders who will keep the field of prostate cancer research vibrant with new ideas and offer career and project support for early career physicians and scientists who are committed to advancing the prostate cancer field. Thirty-four PCF Young Investigator Awards totaling $7.2 million were granted to the promising next generation of cancer researchers.

PCF Young Investigator Awards – Class of 2022

2022 Todd Boehly-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Vipul Bhatia, PhD, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Mentors: John K. Lee, MD, PhD; Peter Nelson, MD

Project Title: Development of Next-Generation STEAP1 Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell Therapies to Combat Antigen Escape and T Cell Dysfunction

2022 CRIS Cancer Foundation, Eustace Wolfington and Larry Leeds-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Dimitrios Doultsinos, PhD, University of Oxford

Mentors: Claire Fletcher, PhD; Ian Mills, PhD

Project Title: Exploring Synthetic Lethality of Targeting miR346-Unfolded Protein Response Dependent DNA Damage Response Mechanisms in Treatment-Resistant Prostate Cancer

2022 Michael & Lori Milken-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Renu Eapen, MBBS, FRACS (Urology), Peter MacCallum Cancer Center

Mentors: Michael Hofman, MBBS; Declan Murphy, MC, BCh, BaO, FRCS Urol, FRACS; Paul Neeson, PhD

Project Title: The Clinical and Immune Landscape Changes in Response to Upfront Lutetium PSMA Therapy in Patients with High-Risk Localized Prostate Cancer

2022 Foundation Medicine-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Nicolette Fonseca, PhD, University of British Columbia

Mentors: Alexander Wyatt, D.Phil; Kim Chi, MD

Project Title: Developing a Novel ctDNA-Based Approach to Patient Risk Stratification and Treatment Selection in mCRPC: A Large Population-Based Cohort Study

2022 ZERO, John & Amy Phelan , and Alec & Kelly Gores-PCF VAlor Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Jun Gong, MD, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Mentors: Stephen Freedland, MD; Edwin Posadas, MD

Project Title: A Nationwide VA Study on Systemic Treatment Patterns in Black Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

2022 Todd Boehly-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Roni Haas, PhD, University of California, Los Angeles

Mentor: Paul Boutros, PhD, MBA

Project Title: Associating Germline Variants with Prostate Tumour Evolution and Lethality

2022 Ronald & Victoria Simms-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Ashley E. Holly, PhD, MBA, Cleveland Clinic

Mentors: Nima Sharifi, MD; Matthew Vander Heiden, MD, PhD

Project Title: Elucidating Metabolic Health for Prostate Cancer Patients through Dietary Intervention (DINE Study)

2022 James Coulter-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Tamara Jamaspishvili, MD, PhD, State University of New York Upstate Medical University

Mentors: Jeremy Squire, PhD; Alina Basnet, MD

Project Title: Single-Center Retrospective Clinical Study of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Protein Assessment of Three Tumor Suppressor Genes ("Triple-TSG") for Improved Risk Stratification and Treatment Management of Advanced Prostate Cancer

2022 Michael & Lori Milken-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Mayuko Kanayama, MD, PhD, Johns Hopkins University

Mentors: Jun Luo, PhD; Tamara Lotan, MD; William Isaacs, PhD

Project Title: Functional and Treatment Implications of a Rare Germline HOXB13 Variant Affecting Risk of Lethal Prostate Cancer in Patients of African Ancestry

2022 Wild Dunes MGA-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Dong-Woo Kang, PhD, Harvard: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Mentors: Christina Dieli-Conwright, PhD, MPH; Alicia Morgans, MD, MPH; Timothy Rebbeck, PhD

Project Title: Exercise for Tumor Suppressive Impact in Black Patients with Prostate Cancer on Active Surveillance: The RE-MOVE Trial

2022 Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Indu Kohaar, PhD, Center for Prostate Disease Research, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences; Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine

Mentors: Gyorgy Petrovics, PhD; William Douglas Figg Sr., PharmD

Project Title: Genetic Determinants of Aggressive Prostate Cancer in African American Patients

2022 Tony & Sage Robbins-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Weiping Li, PhD, Columbia University Medical Center

Mentors: Michael Shen, PhD; Christopher Barbieri, MD, PhD; Alberto Ciccia, PhD

Project Title: Investigating the Role of Androgen Signaling in Promoting Genomic Instability in Prostate Cancer

2022 Ronald & Victoria Simms-PCF Valor Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Neil Lin, PhD, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

Mentors: Andrew Goldstein, PhD; Matthew Rettig, MD; Isla Garraway, MD, PhD

Project Title: Using a Novel 3D Platform to Develop Metabolism-based Prostate Cancer Therapies

2022 Eustace Wolfington-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Jacob Orme, MD, PhD, Mayo Clinic

Mentors: Alan Bryce, MD; Sean Park, MD, PhD; Haojie Huang, PhD

Project Title: Overcoming NRG-1-Mediated Resistance in CRPC

2022 Robert Kraft , Adam Cohn , and Igor Tulchinsky-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Ryan Park, MD, Harvard: Massachusetts General Hospital

Mentors: Nir Hacohen, PhD; Anthony D'Amico, MD, PhD

Project Title: Modulating T cell State to Prevent Radiation-Induced Lymphopenia and Enhance Anti-Tumor Immunity

2022 Joel Holsinger-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Sagar Patel, MD, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University

Mentors: Martin Sanda, MD; Ashesh Jani, MD; Arthur Stillman, MD, PhD

Project Title: Biomarker-Based Approaches to Understand and Predict Cardiovascular Toxicity from Androgen Deprivation Therapy in Patients with Prostate Cancer

2022 National Cancer Institute-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Michael Rothberg, MD, National Cancer Institute (NCI)

Mentors: Peter Pinto, MD; Adam Sowalsky, PhD

Project Title: Identifying Tumor Microenvironmental Factors Associated with Oncologic Response to Irreversible Electroporation Focal Therapy for Prostate Cancer

2022 John Black Charitable Foundation-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Ashwin Sachdeva, MBBS, PhD, University of Manchester

Mentors: Noel Clarke, ChM; Nicholas James, PhD, MBBS; Gerhardt Attard, PhD, MBBS

Project Title: Mitigating Toxicity of Novel AR-Targeted Therapies in Advanced Prostate Cancer

2022 Steve & Andrea Wynn-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: David Sanin, PhD, Johns Hopkins University

Mentors: Samuel Denmeade, MD; Edward Pearce, PhD

Project Title: Expanded Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells Underpin Resistance to Bipolar Androgen Therapy in Patients with Advanced Prostate Cancer

2022 Igor Tulchinsky , Robert Taubman and Richard Sandler-PCF VAlor Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Martin Schoen, MD, MPH, Saint Louis Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Mentors: Kristen Sanfilippo, MD, MPH; Bruce Montgomery, MD; Ruth Etzioni, PhD

Project Title: Outcomes of Metastatic Hormone Sensitive Prostate Cancer in Veterans: Facilitating Personalized Medicine

2022 Michael & Tricia Berns-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Laura Sena, MD, PhD, Johns Hopkins University

Mentors: Samuel Denmeade, MD; Erika Pearce, PhD

Project Title: Understanding Metabolic Differentiation of Prostate Cancer by Bipolar Androgen Therapy

2022 Point Biopharma-PCF VAlor Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Marina Sharifi, MD, PhD, University of Wisconsin

Mentors: Joshua Lang, MD; Shuang Zhao, MD, MSc; Brett Carver, MD

Project Title: Interrogating the Intersection of PSMA and PI3K Pathway Signaling as a Novel Combination Approach in Treatment Resistant Prostate Cancer

2022 Todd Boehly-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Raunak Shrestha, PhD, University of California, San Francisco

Mentors: Felix Feng, MD; David Quigley, PhD

Project Title: Investigating Chromatin Reprogramming to Overcome Treatment Resistance in Advanced Prostate Cancer

2022 John Tyson-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Bilal A. Siddiqui, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Mentors: Christopher Logothethis, MD; Sumit Subudhi, MD, PhD

Project Title: Bispecific Immunotherapy Strategies to Overcome the Immunosuppressive Prostate Tumor Microenvironment

2022 Sage & Tony Minella-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Woogwang Sim, PhD, University of California, San Francisco

Mentor: Rohit Bose, MD, PhD

Project Title: PTEN/P53 Altered Prostate Cancer has Unique Role for Tumor Associated Macrophages upon Apalutamide Resistance

2022 Nelson & Claudia Peltz-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Udit Singhal, MD, University of Michigan

Mentors: Todd Morgan, MD; Felix Feng, MD; Daniel Lin, MD

Project Title: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Optimization of Active Surveillance and Genetic Testing in Patients with Localized Prostate Cancer

2022 John & Daria Barry-PCF VAlor Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Alexandra Sokolova, MD, Oregon Health & Science University

Mentors: Bruce Montgomery, MD; Heather Cheng, MD, PhD

Project Title: Cascade Genetic Testing in Prostate Cancer: Evaluating and Overcoming Barriers

2022 John Black Charitable Foundation-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Vasilis Stavrinides, MD, PhD, University College London

Mentors: Mark Emberton, MD; Emek Demir, PhD

Project Title: Immune Topology as a Predictor of Prostate Cancer Outcome in Imaging-Based Cohorts

2022 Ms. Lucy Shostak & Dr. Elliot Abramowitz-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: William Storck, PhD, University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center

Mentor: Joshi Alumkal, MD

Project Title: Development of a Rational Co-Targeting Approach to Block Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Cell Survival

2022 CRIS Cancer Foundation and Clay Hamlin-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Alexander Wurzer, PhD, Technical University of Munich

Mentor: Matthias Eiber, MD

Project Title: Investigating Radiohybrid PSMA-Ligands for Targeted Alpha Therapy, with the Aim to Improve Targeted Alpha Therapy of Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

2022 Silas Chou-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Lanbo Xiao, PhD, University of Michigan

Mentor: Arul Chinnaiyan, MD, PhD

Project Title: Targeting SWI/SNF Chromatin Remodeling Complex to Combat Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer

2022 John Miller-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Young Yoo, PhD, Northwestern University

Mentors: Sarki Abdulkadir, MD, PhD; Navdeep Chandel, PhD

Project Title: Targeting Metabolic Adaptation to Treat TP53-mutated Lethal Prostate Cancer

2022 Ms. Lucy Shostak-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Xiaolin Zhu, MD, PhD, University of California, San Francisco

Mentors: Felix Feng, MD; Rahul Aggarwal, MD; David Quigley, PhD

Project Title: Investigating SSTR1 as a Novel Therapeutic Target for Acquired Resistance to Androgen Receptor Signaling Inhibitors in Advanced Prostate Cancer

2022 William C. & Gina B. Carithers-PCF Young Investigator Award

Principal Investigator: Nicholas Zorko, MD, PhD, University of Minnesota / Masonic Cancer Center

Mentors: Jeffrey Miller, MD; Emmanuel Antonarakis, MD; Martin Felices, PhD

Project Title: Multiplex Engineered CAR iNK Cells Targeting B7-H3 to Treat Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancers

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has been responsible for raising close to $1 billion in support of cutting-edge research by more than 2,200 research projects at 245 leading cancer centers in 28 countries around the world. Since PCF's inception, and through its efforts, patients around the world are living longer, suffering fewer complications, and enjoying better quality of life. PCF is committed to creating a global public square for prostate cancer, in service to our mission of ending death and suffering from the disease. Learn more at pcf.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Staci L. Vernick

Prostate Cancer Foundation

svernick@pcf.org

press@pcf.org

610-812-6092

