Row 7 Launches New Line of Branded Vegetables Reimagining Flavor from Seed to Table

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Row 7 Seed Company , the flavor-first organic seed company co-founded by chef Dan Barber and vegetable breeder Michael Mazourek, announced today the launch of a line of branded vegetables, available in select Whole Foods Market locations in the Greater Boston area. By creating a new arm of the business to complement its seed offerings, Row 7 is advancing its mission to reimagine food from seed to table.

Row 7 Whole Foods Produce (PRNewswire)

Born out of a mission to change the agriculture industry from the ground up, Row 7 works alongside chefs, plant breeders and farmers to co-select new and uniquely delicious varieties of vegetables. Now Row 7 is building a dynamic growing model to bring these vegetables to the produce aisle. Partnering with regional, organic farmers to support biodiversity above and below ground, Row 7's vegetables are grown for place and are picked (and eaten) at the perfect moment. Consumers will have the opportunity to strengthen their affinity for flavor, regional and organic agriculture, and seasonality.

"Row 7 on the supermarket shelves is the realization of a dream for this company," said Dan Barber, chef and Row 7 co-founder. "Our hope in launching Row 7 was to bring these vegetables into people's home kitchens, and spark a new seed-to-table conversation that supports tastier food, healthier soils, and more diverse and nutritious diets."

The following Row 7 vegetable varieties are now available in select Whole Foods Market store locations in the Greater Boston area with plans to expand to additional locations throughout the Northeast in 2023.

Badger Flame Beet - Selected by breeder Irwin Goldman , this vibrant beet was bred to express the vegetables' unsung sweetness without its polarizing earthiness. The result? A golden beet that is mild, sweet and delicious, whether raw or roasted. Grown in NY and MA.

Honeypatch Squash - Bred to reimagine the workaday butternut, this squash packs concentrated sweetness, flavor and beta-carotene into a single-serving. Grown in NY.

Robin's Koginut Squash - Developed by Michael Mazourek , this little pumpkin has become a cult favorite for its velvety texture and rich, nutty flavor. Grown in NY.

Upstate Abundance Potato - Selected by second-generation potato breeder Walter de Jong . It is a versatile potato that is delicious roasted, smashed or boiled. The creamy flesh is naturally packed with flavor, no butter required. Grown in ME and VT.

About Row 7 Seed Company:

Row 7 is an organic food company grounded in the idea that flavor can change the world, and it starts with the seed. Working in collaboration with chefs, farmers and plant breeders, Row 7's mission is to develop exceptional new vegetables and grains selected for our palates and the planet.

Media Contact: Please contact press@row7seeds.com for all inquiries.

Row 7 Seed Co. logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Row 7 Seed Company