Ultra Clean Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Third quarter revenue surpassed our expectations due to solid performance," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "We are working closely with our customers regarding the new export restrictions to China and, as a result, are maintaining a wide guidance range. We are confident in the long-term prospects for the Semiconductor Industry and UCT's ability to perform well within a broad range of market scenarios. We also recognize our commitment to deploy capital toward opportunities that drive the greatest return for our shareholders. Strong cash flows have enabled us to initiate a share repurchase program for a total of $150 million over a three year period."

Third Quarter 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $635.0 million. Products contributed $556.3 million and Services added $78.7 million. Total gross margin was 19.6%, operating margin was 5.7%, and net income was $9.7 million or $0.21 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $608.7 million, gross margin of 19.4%, operating margin of (0.9)%, and net loss of $25.1 million or $0.56 per share, in the prior quarter. The financial results for the third quarter include a $20.8 million pre-tax loss related to the divestiture of certain non-core subsidiary entities.

Third Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 20.6%, operating margin was 11.7%, and net income was $48.6 million or $1.06 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 20.3%, operating margin of 11.1%, and net income of $47.4 million or $1.04 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Outlook

The Company expects revenue in the range of $600 million to $650 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.61 and $0.79. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.94 and $1.14.

Conference Call

The conference call and webcast will take place on Wednesday, October 26 at 1:45 p.m. PT and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the confirmation code 9906379. The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, VAT settlement, acquisition activity costs, loss on divestitures, Covid-19 related costs, fair value adjustments, and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the subsequent quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto

SVP Investor Relations

rbennetto@uct.com

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 24,

September 30,

September 24,

2022

2021

2022

2021























Revenues:





















Product $ 556,282

$ 481,949

$ 1,575,129

$ 1,270,080 Services

78,724



71,703



232,718



216,399 Total revenues

635,006



553,652



1,807,847



1,486,479 Cost of revenues:





















Product

459,322



393,343



1,299,980



1,044,831 Services

51,291



46,239



151,379



140,757 Total cost of revenues

510,613



439,582



1,451,359



1,185,588 Gross profit

124,393



114,070



356,488



300,891 Operating expenses:





















Research and development

7,358



6,463



21,436



16,737 Sales and marketing

13,539



13,828



41,190



34,088 General and administrative

46,424



43,195



139,948



127,125 Net loss on divestitures

20,796



-



77,438



- Total operating expenses

88,117



63,486



280,012



177,950 Income from operations

36,276



50,584



76,476



122,941 Interest income

241



114



431



271 Interest expense

(9,376)



(6,885)



(23,067)



(17,549) Other income (expense), net

(2,078)



(1,462)



(2,439)



(6,436) Income before provision for income taxes

25,063



42,351



51,401



99,227 Provision for income taxes

12,154



8,392



29,404



21,628 Net income

12,909



33,959



21,997



77,599 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,174



2,079



9,427



3,624 Net income attributable to UCT $ 9,735

$ 31,880

$ 12,570

$ 73,975























Net income per share attributable to UCT common stockholders: Basic $ 0.21

$ 0.71

$ 0.28

$ 1.73 Diluted $ 0.21

$ 0.70

$ 0.28

$ 1.69 Shares used in computing net income per share:





















Basic

45,421



44,757



45,189



42,883 Diluted

45,640



45,404



45,681



43,791

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands)

















September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 453,506

$ 466,455 Accounts receivable, net of allowance



235,975



250,147 Inventories



405,094



379,235 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



41,542



41,260 Total current assets



1,136,117



1,137,097













Property, plant and equipment, net



242,324



242,347 Goodwill



248,796



270,044 Intangible assets, net



194,810



245,696 Deferred tax assets, net



37,294



37,607 Operating lease right-of-use assets



87,154



83,357 Other non-current assets



9,551



9,242 Total assets

$ 1,956,046

$ 2,025,390













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Bank borrowings

$ 20,139

$ 22,071 Accounts payable



271,284



332,897 Accrued compensation and related benefits



47,538



46,790 Operating lease liabilities



16,138



17,299 Other current liabilities



52,349



50,060 Total current liabilities



407,448



469,117













Bank borrowings, net of current portion



509,237



529,919 Deferred tax liabilities



54,835



54,889 Operating lease liabilities



69,023



65,923 Other liabilities



13,396



12,894 Total liabilities



1,053,939



1,132,742













Equity:











UCT stockholders' equity:











Common stock



523,351



511,628 Retained earnings



349,987



337,417 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(16,514)



(167) Total UCT stockholders' equity



856,824



848,878 Non-controlling interest



45,283



43,770 Total equity



902,107



892,648 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,956,046

$ 2,025,390















ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands)













Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 24,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 21,997

$ 77,599 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities (excluding assets acquired and liabilities assumed):









Depreciation and amortization

55,682



50,303 Stock-based compensation

14,852



11,498 Deferred income taxes

810



811 Change in the fair value of financial instruments

(1,515)



12,991 Gain from insurance proceeds

—



(7,332) Net loss on divestitures

77,438



— Others

(142)



277 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:









Accounts receivable

2,043



(35,358) Inventories

(45,656)



(70,513) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(3,068)



(752) Other non-current assets

(2,154)



(257) Accounts payable

(43,899)



119,472 Accrued compensation and related benefits

2,100



6,981 Operating lease assets and liabilities

(2,568)



(341) Income taxes payable

(1,372)



1,033 Other liabilities

11,455



3,619 Net cash provided by operating activities

86,003



170,031 Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(67,911)



(42,725) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, including insurance proceeds

344



7,577 Divestiture of subsidiaries

3,355



— Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

—



(355,155) Net cash used in investing activities

(64,212)



(390,303) Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from bank borrowings

4,655



394,682 Proceeds from issuance of common stock

667



193,106 Payments on bank borrowings

(27,820)



(93,909) Payments of debt issuance costs

(659)



(8,899) Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted stock units

(3,796)



(7,013) Others

(253)



(128) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(27,206)



477,839 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(7,534)



(861) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(12,949)



256,706 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

466,455



200,274 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 453,506

$ 456,980

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; dollars in thousands)









































GAAP

Non-GAAP



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022



Products

Services

Consolidated

Products

Services

Consolidated Revenues

$ 556,282

$ 78,724

$ 635,006

$ 556,282

$ 78,724

$ 635,006 Gross profit

$ 96,960

$ 27,433

$ 124,393

$ 101,644

$ 29,084

$ 130,728 Gross margin



17.4 %



34.8 %



19.6 %



18.3 %



36.9 %



20.6 % Income from operations

$ 26,757

$ 9,519

$ 36,276

$ 59,903

$ 14,312

$ 74,215 Operating margin



4.8 %



12.1 %



5.7 %



10.8 %



18.2 %



11.7 %



























































Three Months Ended





















September 30, 2022





















Products

Services

Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 96,960

$ 27,433

$ 124,393 Amortization of intangible assets (1)



483



1,022



1,505 Stock-based compensation expense (2)



176



—



176 Restructuring charges (3)



—



629



629 VAT settlement (4)



4,025



—



4,025 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 101,644

$ 29,084

$ 130,728





































Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis



17.4 %



34.8 %



19.6 % Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.1 %



1.3 %



0.2 % Stock-based compensation expense (2)



0.1 %



—



0.1 % Restructuring charges (3)



—



0.8 %



0.1 % VAT settlement (4)



0.7 %



—



0.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin



18.3 %



36.9 %



20.6 %





































Reconciliation of GAAP Income (loss) from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands) Reported income (loss) from operations on a GAAP basis

$ 26,757

$ 9,519

$ 36,276 Amortization of intangible assets (1)



3,747



3,647



7,394 Stock-based compensation expense (2)



4,328



483



4,811 Restructuring charges (3)



—



663



663 VAT settlement (4)



4,025



—



4,025 Acquisition related costs (5)



250



—



250 Net loss on divestitures (6)



20,796



—



20,796 Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 59,903

$ 14,312

$ 74,215





































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis



4.8 %



12.1 %



5.7 % Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.7 %



4.6 %



1.2 % Stock-based compensation expense (2)



0.8 %



0.6 %



0.8 % Restructuring charges (3)



—



0.9 %



0.1 % VAT settlement (4)



0.7 %



—



0.6 % Acquisition related costs (5)



0.1 %



—



0.0 % Net loss on divestitures (6)



3.7 %



—



3.3 % Non-GAAP operating margin



10.8 %



18.2 %



11.7 %





































1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions 2 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors 3 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures 4 Represents impact of value added tax ruling 5 Represents acquisition activity costs 6 Represents the net loss on the divestiture of certain non-core subsidiary entities

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS



















Three Months Ended

September 30,

September 24,

July 1,

2022

2021

2022 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands) Reported net income (loss) attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis $ 9,735

$ 31,880

$ (25,093) Amortization of intangible assets (1)

7,394



9,512



7,666 Stock-based compensation expense (2)

4,811



4,324



4,385 Restructuring charges (3)

663



1,580



1,134 VAT settlement (4)

4,025



—



— Acquisition related costs (5)

250



105



160 Net loss on divestitures (6)

20,796



—



56,642 Covid-19 related costs (7)

—



—



2,914 Fair value related adjustments (8)

—



2,288



— Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (9)

(6,791)



(2,760)



(11,081) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (10)

7,667



1,828



10,688 Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT $ 48,550

$ 48,757

$ 47,415

















Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands) Reported income (loss) from operations on a GAAP basis $ 36,276

$ 50,584

$ (5,511) Amortization of intangible assets (1)

7,394



9,512



7,666 Stock-based compensation expense (2)

4,811



4,324



4,385 Restructuring charges (3)

663



1,580



1,134 VAT settlement (4)

4,025



—



— Acquisition related costs (5)

250



105



160 Net loss on divestitures (6)

20,796



—



56,642 Covid-19 related costs (7)

—



—



2,914 Fair value related adjustments (8)

—



2,388



— Non-GAAP income from operations $ 74,215

$ 68,493

$ 67,390

















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis

5.7 %



9.1 %



-0.9 % Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1.2 %



1.7 %



1.3 % Stock-based compensation expense (2)

0.8 %



0.8 %



0.7 % Restructuring charges (3)

0.1 %



0.4 %



0.2 % VAT settlement (4)

0.6 %



—



— Acquisition related costs (5)

0.0 %



—



— Net loss on divestitures (6)

3.3 %



—



9.3 % Covid-19 related costs (7)

—



—



0.5 % Fair value related adjustments (8)

—



0.4 %



— Non-GAAP operating margin

11.7 %



12.4 %



11.1 %

















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands) Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 124,393

$ 114,070

$ 118,367 Amortization of intangible assets (1)

1,505



1,680



1,625 Stock-based compensation expense (2)

176



534



405 Restructuring charges (3)

629



684



— VAT settlement (4)

4,025



—



— Covid-19 related costs (7)

—



—



2,914 Fair value related adjustments (8)

—



2,388



— Non-GAAP gross profit $ 130,728

$ 119,356

$ 123,311

















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis

19.6 %



20.6 %



19.4 % Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.2 %



0.3 %



0.3 % Stock-based compensation expense (2)

0.1 %



0.1 %



0.1 % Restructuring charges (3)

0.1 %



0.2 %



— VAT settlement (4)

0.6 %



—



— Covid-19 related costs (7)

—



—



0.5 % Fair value related adjustments (8)

—



0.4 %



— Non-GAAP gross margin

20.6 %



21.6 %



20.3 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands)

















Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis $ (11,213)

$ (8,233)

$ (7,517) Fair value related adjustments (8)

—



(100)



— Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense) $ (11,213)

$ (8,333)

$ (7,517)

















Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share

















Reported net income (loss) on a GAAP basis $ 0.21

$ 0.70

$ (0.56) Amortization of intangible assets (1)

0.16



0.21



0.17 Stock-based compensation expense (2)

0.10



0.10



0.10 Restructuring charges (3)

0.01



0.03



0.03 VAT settlement (4)

0.09



—



— Acquisition related costs (5)

0.01



—



0.01 Net loss on divestitures (6)

0.46



—



1.24 Covid-19 related costs (7)

—



—



0.06 Fair value related adjustments (8)

—



0.05



— Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (9)

(0.15)



(0.06)



(0.24) Income tax effect of valuation allowance (10)

0.17



0.04



0.23 Non-GAAP net income $ 1.06

$ 1.07

$ 1.04 Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a

non-GAAP basis

45,640



45,404



45,637

















ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE



















Three Months Ended

September 30,

September 24,

July 1,

2022

2021

2022 (in thousands, except percentages)















Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis $ 12,154

$ 8,392

$ 8,708 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (9)

6,791



2,760



11,081 Income tax effect of valuation allowance (10)

(7,667)



(1,828)



(10,688) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 11,278

$ 9,324

$ 9,101

















Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis $ 25,063

$ 42,351

$ (13,028) Amortization of intangible assets (1)

7,394



9,512



7,666 Stock-based compensation expense (2)

4,811



4,324



4,385 Restructuring charges (3)

663



1,580



1,134 VAT settlement (4)

4,025



—



— Acquisition related costs (5)

250



105



160 Net loss on divestitures (6)

20,796



—



56,642 Covid-19 related costs (7)

—



—



2,914 Fair value related adjustments (8)

—



2,288



— Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 63,002

$ 60,160

$ 59,873 Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis

48.5 %



19.8 %



-66.8 % Non-GAAP effective income tax rate

17.9 %



15.5 %



15.2 %

















1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions 2 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors 3 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures 4 Represents impact of value added tax ruling 5 Represents acquisition activity costs 6 Represents the net loss on the divestiture of certain non-core subsidiary entities 7 Covid-19 related costs incurred during the period 8 Adjustments related to the fair values of inventories related to Fluid Solutions and purchase obligation related to Services 9 Tax effect of items (1) through (8) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate 10 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.