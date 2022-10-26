Vortex Launches Fully Automated Online Weather Insurance Portal

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overland Park, KS-based Vortex Weather Insurance has enhanced its parametric weather index insurance offerings with an all-new, fully-automated weather insurance portal.

Launching this week, Vortex's new Weather Insurance Portal is an industry-leading digital insurance platform that allows event organizers and insurance brokers to quote, bind, and insure outdoor events online in minutes.

The Portal expedites the underwriting process for parametric weather insurance and offers a seamless user experience from logging in to binding the policy quickly. Event organizers simply enter their business name, event location, date and time(s), rainfall threshold, and the amount of revenue to insure and the policy is generated almost immediately.

Additionally, users will have around-the-clock access to creating quotes, tracking rates, and activating policies on the spot. Claims and settlements are also viewable in the system. The claims process is automated and organizers can expect their payment will be mailed typically within two weeks after a claim is triggered.

Insurance brokers who add Vortex Weather Insurance to their portfolio will also benefit from access to the Portal. Within the system, brokers can easily clone quotes for repeat events and generate documentation instantly. There's also back-office support, and once the sale is made, Vortex handles everything else. Claims are processed quickly, without any need for check ins, paperwork, proof of loss, or event cancellation.

"We're excited to introduce the Portal and its technology to insurance providers. The Portal offers these providers and their clients parametric rain insurance policies from quote to binding in a matter of minutes. This is a massive leap forward for the insurtech industry!" says Andy Klaus, CPCU, Vice President of Business Development.

Vortex is proud to offer insurance services to various industries, including golf events, fairs and festivals, seasonal attractions, outdoor concerts, charity events and fundraisers, motorsport events, endurance and bike races, and many others.

About Vortex

Vortex Weather Insurance is a data-driven weather risk insurtech offering businesses a variety of affordable parametric weather index insurance products. Our clients range from motorsports, youth sports, fairs and festivals, outdoor theaters, professional golf, to haunted houses and holiday light events. Insurance is underwritten by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA, Inc. (MSU), admitted in all 50 states and has an AM Best rating of A+ (Superior). Don't worry about the weather. Let us. Contact us at vortexinsurance.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

54 Brands

Patrick Moree

832-294-4041

pmoree@54brands.com

View original content:

SOURCE Vortex Weather Insurance