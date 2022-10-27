2022 "Best-of-the-Best" Corporations for Inclusion Named by NGLCC and Partners in the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), the business voice of the LGBT community, in collaboration with its partners in the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC), has named the seventh annual cohort of Best-of-the-Best list of corporations in America committed to diversity and inclusion across diverse segments. The presentation of those honored with the Best-of-the-Best designation will be made at the Best of the Best Awards Luncheon on November 17, as part of NBIC Unity Week .

NGLCC formed the National Business Inclusion Consortium in 2011, and its members represent a total of over $9 trillion in annual economic strength along with significant contributions to the marketplace and workplace. Only companies achieving industry-leading results across all diverse segments are eligible to receive the prestigious Best-of-the-Best designation from the NBIC, whose members include:

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC)

Disability:IN

The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC)

The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)

The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc (USBC)

The U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC)

The U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC)

WEConnect International

Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP)

The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

"The Best-of-the-Best designation honors corporations for their commitment to America's diverse employees and business owners, which includes LGBT people, people of color, women, and people with disabilities," said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson. "This designation is highly competitive and is bestowed only to corporations that we see constantly striving to strengthen and celebrate diversity. These corporations being honored are true leaders in ongoing global commitments to create a better future for all diverse communities in business– especially as we work to help all our communities recover equitably from the pandemic."

The 2022 Best-of-the-Best Corporations for Inclusion are:

AARP

Accenture

Altria Group

American Family Insurance

Bristol Myers Squibb

Capital One

Chevron

Comcast NBCUniversal

Corning Incorporated

CVS Health

DuPont

Eaton Corporation

Elevance Health (aka Anthem Inc.)

Ernst & Young, LLP

FedEx

GSK

Health Care Service Corporation

HILTON

Humana Inc.

Intel Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

JPMorgan Chase

Kellogg Company

Liberty Mutual Group

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Macy's

Merck

Nationwide Insurance

New York Life

Northwestern Mutual

Pacific Gas & Electric Company

PepsiCo

Pfizer Inc

PNC Financial Services

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Raytheon Technologies

Robert Half International

Salesforce

Sodexo

State Street Corporation

T-Mobile US, INC

Target

TD Bank

Toyota

Trane Technologies

Travel + Leisure Co.

Truist

U.S. Bank

UPS

Wells Fargo

"Demonstrating commitment to diversity is not only the right thing to do, but it's also the smartest thing to do for businesses large and small," says NGLCC Co-Founder and CEO Chance Mitchell. "The select group of Fortune 500 companies honored with a Best-of-the-Best designation are innovators and trailblazers for inclusion and are constantly raising the bar forward for themselves, their peers, and their competitors. While we pause to honor some extraordinary leaders at the Best-of-the-Best gala, the great work of ensuring opportunity for all of us is a year-round commitment. We look forward to working with all of these great companies for decades to come in shaping a more inclusive economy for all."

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and is the largest global organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses. www.nglcc.org

