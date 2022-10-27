Ancestral Supplements Taps Bear Grylls to Help Put Back In What the Modern Diet Left Out

One of the Most Recognized Faces of Outdoor Adventure and Survival, Bear Grylls, Teams with Ancestral Supplements to Help Improve Nutrition and Health of Families Globally

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancestral Supplements, the founder and leader of the beef organ supplement movement, is pleased to announce that the global face of adventure Bear Grylls will be joining forces to focus on the importance of balanced nutrition to support active living.

"Joining Ancestral Supplements is a natural evolution of everything I believe in: adventure...and being empowered."

Ancestral Supplements is the maker of high-quality, nutrient-dense superfoods in supplement form. The company also provides recipes and educational material about the benefits of eating organ meat. The name "Ancestral Supplements" is based on the ancestral belief that like supports like.

"The modern diet is full of processed foods...", said Divina Jandusay, CEO of Ancestral Supplements. "Current health statistics reveal that increasing numbers of people struggle with auto-immune disease, obesity, and/or depression; ailments that our ancestors did not have in such staggering numbers. If we look at the diet of our ancestors, they thrived on eating the organs of the animals they hunted. There is an ancestral belief that the fresh organs of a healthy animal will benefit the same organs in our bodies...and our bodies naturally recognize these nutrient-dense foods. It's incredible how many lives are changing for the better because of incorporating liver and other beef organs into their life. We are delighted to welcome Bear Grylls to our Tribe as we help individuals restore their health and well-being with high-quality beef organ supplements and ancestral wisdom."

Bear Grylls said "I've spent a lifetime pushing the envelope on how to survive and thrive in life and in the great outdoors", said Bear Grylls. "And I know, first-hand, that getting the right nutrition for my family and myself makes a huge difference to how we feel and what we can achieve. Joining the Ancestral Supplements team is a natural evolution of everything that I believe in: adventure, taking control of our lives, and being empowered. It's why I'm so proud of the vision of everyone at Ancestral Supplements, because I know we can help improve the life of those that start to embrace their primal side."

"What makes us different from any other supplement company besides our strong commitment to quality," said Jandusay, "is our free guided journey. Customers can learn more about the role nutrition can play in their lives at TribeSupport@AncestralSupplements.com. We believe it is our duty to deliver the best experience with the best nutrition."

About Ancestral Supplements

Ancestral Supplements is a Texas-based vitamin and supplement company doing business the old-fashioned way- one customer at a time. Since 2016, Ancestral Supplements has been improving the nutrition and health of families around the world. They are the founders of the beef organ supplement movement and are focused on putting back in what the modern diet left out. The mission is to honor wisdom from a simpler time and to help restore health and well-being to everyone who has a need. For more information about high-quality nutritional supplements or to find out what is missing from the modern diet, visit AncestralSupplements.com

About Bear Grylls

Bear Grylls is arguably the most recognisable face of adventure on the planet. He is a former British Special Forces soldier, who went on to become one of the youngest ever climbers of Mt Everest, despite breaking his back in a free-fall accident only months earlier. From Everest he has gone on to host more extreme adventure TV shows across more global networks than anyone else in history. Bear's shows include the legendary Discovery channel show MAN Vs WILD and the hit show RUNNING WILD with Bear Grylls, now in its eighth season on National Geographic Channel. His Running Wild guests have included President Obama, Roger Federer, Julia Roberts, Prime Minister Modi of India and many other stars. He also hosts the double Emmy Award winning INTERACTIVE Netflix series YOU VS WILD where it's the viewers who get to decide what adventure Bear goes on. He is a family man, a No. 1 bestselling author who has sold over 20 million books. He is the Honorary Colonel to the British Royal Marine Commandos, & the first ever Chief Ambassador to 55 million young Scouts worldwide.

