BEDGEAR® Takes Bedding Industry by 'Storm' with New Performance® Pillows

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, today announces two new Performance pillows in the Storm collection: Storm Performance® Pillow and the Storm Cuddle Curve Performance® Pillow, which includes a unique curvature shape to accommodate all types of sleep positions. Both pillows feature ventilated mesh sides and "air vents" for maximum breathability.

Based on the success of the original Storm pillow, the new dual-chamber Storm Performance Pillow and Storm Cuddle Curve Performance Pillow feature a sophisticated look with metallic green Air-X® mesh, metallic green piping and air vents either on top and bottom or on all four sides for continuous cross-ventilation throughout the pillow. An air vent is a soft, circular fabric with a mesh center, which is about the size of a nickel. The benefit of it is allowing hot air coming from the head, neck and shoulders to be directed away from the body. BEDGEAR's Ver-Tex™ cooling cover has been designed with a white lofty triangular pattern and silver stitching for a more modern look that dually contributes to better airflow. One side of the Storm and Storm Cuddle Curve is filled with a React™ blend of responsive foam that includes silk-like fibers for soft, conforming support. The other side is filled with a React foam crown for firm, conforming support for the head, neck and shoulders.

The Storm Cuddle Curve Performance Pillow conforms to the curves of the body when sleeping, allowing the pillow to stay in place throughout the night. Its crescent design allows for proper spinal alignment no matter the sleep position.

Both pillows include zip-off removable and washable covers that create a clean and healthy sleep environment. The covers are high-efficiency washable that use less water, less detergent and less energy to wash and dry.

"BEDGEAR is always looking for new ways to continuously maximize the rest and recovery of sleepers and reduce their overheating so they Wake Ready™ the next morning. And BEDGEAR understands every person has different sleeping preferences, and that is why we say One Size Does Not Fits All™," said BEDGEAR CEO and founder Eugene Alletto. "As a result, the new Storm Performance® Pillow and Storm Cuddle Curve Performance® Pillow with their cool-to-the-touch Ver-Tex™ covers are perfect for those who sleep warm or hot and are available in four different sizes, or heights, to accommodate stomach, back, side and multi-position sleepers of all body types. Bodies have shapes and curves to them, so we believe our pillows should, too, like the Storm Cuddle Curve. BEDGEAR firmly believes in inclusivity."

Available on www.bedgear.com, Storm Performance® Pillow is $199.99, and Storm Cuddle Curve Performance® Pillow is $219.99. BEDGEAR's PillowID® quiz helps sleepers find the right personalized fit for any BEDGEAR® pillow because it factors in body size, sleep position and temperature preference.

BEDGEAR's® products are available in stores across the country.

ABOUT BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking, instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Wake Ready®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

