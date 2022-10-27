Federated Hermes, Inc. reports third quarter 2022 earnings

Q3 2022 earnings per diluted share of $0.78

Board declares $0.27 per share quarterly dividend

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.78 for Q3 2022, compared to $0.73 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $69.5 million for Q3 2022, compared to $71.4 million for Q3 2021. Federated Hermes reported YTD 2022 EPS of $2.02, compared to $2.04 for the same period in 2021, on YTD 2022 net income of $183.0 million, compared to $201.7 million for the same period in 2021. The results for Q3 2022 and YTD 2022 include net realized and unrealized losses on investments of $6.8 million and $39.4 million, respectively, due to the reduction in the market value of equity and fixed-income investments. These losses reduced Q3 2022 and YTD 2022 EPS by $0.04 per diluted share and $0.22 per diluted share, respectively, after excluding the losses attributable to noncontrolling interests and including tax effects.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $624.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2022, down $9.7 billion or 2% from $634.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2021 and down $7.5 billion or 1% from $631.9 billion at June 30, 2022. Total average managed assets for Q3 2022 were $631.8 billion, down $1.3 billion or less than 1% from $633.1 billion reported for Q3 2021 and up $13.9 billion or 2% from $617.9 billion for Q2 2022.

"Federated Hermes offered our clients a diverse range of active strategies for the volatile inflationary environment, and we saw net positive sales in our equity, fixed-income and alternative/private markets asset categories," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "In the third quarter, Federated Hermes also achieved record gross and net positive sales of fixed-income separately managed accounts, and we further diversified our investment solutions in that area by closing on the acquisition of the business of C.W. Henderson & Associates, Inc., a specialist in municipal-bond SMA products, which was effective Oct. 1, 2022. Investors also continued to seek haven in Federated Hermes' alternative strategies, such as private equity products and Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Nov. 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8, 2022. During Q3 2022, Federated Hermes purchased 211,885 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $6.9 million.

Equity assets were $74.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2022, down $22.7 billion or 23% from $97.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2021 and down $6.3 billion or 8% from $81.0 billion at June 30, 2022. Top-selling equity funds during Q3 2022 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Strategic Value Dividend Fund, Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund, Federated Hermes International Strategic Value Dividend Fund, Federated Hermes China Equity Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund.

Fixed-income assets were $85.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2022, down $11.8 billion or 12% from $97.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2021 and down $0.9 billion or 1% from $86.3 billion at June 30, 2022. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q3 2022 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Microshort Fund, Federated Hermes Municipal High Yield Advantage Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Government Bond Fund and Federated Hermes Conservative Microshort Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $20.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2022, down $1.9 billion or 9% from $22.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2021 and down $1.6 billion or 7% from $21.8 billion at June 30, 2022.

Money market assets were $441.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2022, up $27.6 billion or 7% from $413.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2021 and up $1.6 billion or less than 1% from $439.7 billion at June 30, 2022. Money market fund assets were $309.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2022, up $17.6 billion or 6% from $292.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2021 and up $11.9 billion or 4% from $298.0 billion at June 30, 2022.

Financial Summary

Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021

Revenue increased $54.6 million or 17% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers). For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.

During Q3 2022, Federated Hermes derived 54% of its revenue from long-term assets (33% from equity, 13% from fixed-income and 8% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 45% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $56.2 million or 25% due to increased distribution expenses resulting primarily from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers, partially offset by a decrease due to lower average managed fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $5.8 million primarily due to a larger decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2022 as compared to the decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2021.

Q3 2022 vs. Q2 2022

Revenue increased $15.1 million or 4% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related and other fee waivers and an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.

Operating expenses increased $10.7 million or 4% primarily due to increased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $15.1 million or 67% primarily due to a lesser decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2022 as compared to the decrease in the market value of investments in Q2 2022.

YTD 2022 vs. YTD 2021

Revenue increased $93.1 million or 10% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related fee waivers. This increase was partially offset by decreases in revenue due to lower average equity assets, a change in the mix of average fixed-income assets and a decrease in performance fees and carried interest.

For the first nine months of 2022, Federated Hermes derived 62% of its revenue from long-term assets (38% from equity, 15% from fixed-income and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 37% from money market assets and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $97.8 million or 14% primarily due to increased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers partially offset by lower average managed fund assets and a decrease in compensation and related expense.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $49.0 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in the first nine months of 2022 compared to an increase in the market value of investments for the same period in 2021.

Income tax provision decreased $25.2 million primarily due to legislation enacted in the U.K. in Q2 2021, increasing the U.K. corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25% effective April 1, 2023, resulting in the revaluation of certain net deferred tax liabilities in Q2 2021, and lower income before income taxes.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

There were no material voluntary yield-related fee waivers during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. During the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $85.3 million. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $66.5 million, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $18.8 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022. During the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $109.2 million and $310.2 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $72.3 million and $204.9 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $36.9 million and $105.3 million for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, respectively.

Due to increases in the yields of securities held by money market portfolios, the net negative pre-tax impact of the voluntary yield-related fee waivers has been eliminated. The amount of voluntary yield-related fee waivers can vary based on a number of factors, including, among others, interest rates, yields, asset levels, asset flows and the ability of distributors to share in waivers. Any change in these factors can impact the amount and level of voluntary yield-related fee waivers, including in a material way.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 28, 2022. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 28, 2022. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 46773. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $624.4 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers and the top 10% of money market fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 5th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes.com.

###

1) As of Sept. 30, 2022.

2) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), Sept. 30, 2022. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.

3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q2 2022.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement is inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)













Quarter Ended % Change

Q3 2021 to

Q3 2022

Quarter Ended % Change

Q2 2022 to

Q3 2022

Sept. 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2022 Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net $ 263,644 $ 230,210 15 %

$ 258,043 2 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 75,021 76,853 (2)

70,182 7 Other service fees, net 42,478 19,526 118

37,783 12 Total Revenue 381,143 326,589 17

366,008 4













Operating Expenses











Compensation and related 126,668 131,996 (4)

128,086 (1) Distribution 91,032 38,486 137

84,243 8 Systems and communications 19,294 18,537 4

18,446 5 Professional service fees 14,203 14,294 (1)

13,976 2 Office and occupancy 10,622 11,036 (4)

10,512 1 Advertising and promotional 6,496 4,660 39

4,736 37 Travel and related 3,421 1,643 108

3,328 3 Other 12,627 7,535 68

10,363 22 Total Operating Expenses 284,363 228,187 25

273,690 4 Operating Income 96,780 98,402 (2)

92,318 5













Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net (4,226) 42 NM

(19,308) 78 Debt expense (3,302) (476) NM

(3,350) (1) Other, net (38) (1,319) 97

(13) (192) Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net (7,566) (1,753) (332)

(22,671) 67 Income before income taxes 89,214 96,649 (8)

69,647 28 Income tax provision 21,640 23,163 (7)

18,889 15 Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 67,574 73,486 (8)

50,758 33 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (1,905) 2,124 (190)

(6,899) 72 Net Income $ 69,479 $ 71,362 (3) %

$ 57,657 21 %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic and Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.73 7 %

$ 0.64 22 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic and Diluted 84,341 93,320



85,373

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.27 $ 0.27



$ 0.27







1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.7 million, $3.0 million and $3.2 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Sept. 30, 2022, Sept. 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share for the quarterly period ended Sept. 30, 2021 excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





(in thousands, except per share data)







Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2021 % Change Revenue





Investment advisory fees, net $ 754,681 $ 692,188 9 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 218,710 228,904 (4) Other service fees, net 98,524 57,710 71 Total Revenue 1,071,915 978,802 10







Operating Expenses





Compensation and related 388,719 408,385 (5) Distribution 223,837 120,990 85 Systems and communications 57,234 56,086 2 Professional service fees 41,647 44,052 (5) Office and occupancy 32,457 33,358 (3) Advertising and promotional 13,965 12,107 15 Travel and related 8,543 2,838 201 Other 32,466 23,297 39 Total Operating Expenses 798,868 701,113 14 Operating Income 273,047 277,689 (2)







Nonoperating Income (Expenses)





Investment income (loss), net (34,136) 9,446 (461) Debt expense (7,873) (1,313) 500 Other, net 31 (1,158) 103 Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net (41,978) 6,975 NM Income before income taxes 231,069 284,664 (19) Income tax provision 58,140 83,353 (30) Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 172,929 201,311 (14) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (10,070) (419) NM Net Income $ 182,999 $ 201,730 (9) %







Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.





Earnings Per Share1





Basic $ 2.02 $ 2.05 (1) % Diluted $ 2.02 $ 2.04 (1) % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic and Diluted 85,909 94,160

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.81 $ 0.81







1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $9.5 million and $8.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022 and Sept. 30, 2021, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) Sept. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 481,196 $ 426,674 Other current assets 149,087 132,773 Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,181,383 1,270,080 Other long-term assets 160,904 188,660 Total Assets $ 1,972,570 $ 2,018,187





Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 238,929 $ 270,707 Long-term debt 397,514 223,350 Other long-term liabilities 310,112 346,911 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 54,586 63,202 Equity excluding treasury stock1 1,348,816 1,652,481 Treasury stock1 (377,387) (538,464) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 1,972,570 $ 2,018,187





1) During the third quarter 2022, the board of directors authorized the retirement of 10 million treasury shares, which restored them to authorized but unissued status. There was no impact to total equity as a result of this transaction.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2021 Equity











Beginning assets $ 80,988 $ 91,676 $ 100,506

$ 96,716 $ 91,788 Sales1 5,133 6,595 4,332

18,720 17,458 Redemptions1 (4,951) (7,564) (5,707)

(19,585) (19,655) Net sales (redemptions)1 182 (969) (1,375)

(865) (2,197) Net exchanges 9 20 3

(145) 43 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 408

0 408 Impact of foreign exchange2 (1,187) (1,199) (510)

(2,840) (934) Market gains and (losses)3 (5,308) (8,540) (1,607)

(18,182) 8,317 Ending assets $ 74,684 $ 80,988 $ 97,425

$ 74,684 $ 97,425













Fixed Income











Beginning assets $ 86,253 $ 92,146 $ 90,801

$ 97,550 $ 84,277 Sales1 7,681 6,991 12,935

22,096 34,706 Redemptions1 (6,584) (8,950) (6,604)

(24,971) (22,306) Net sales (redemptions)1 1,097 (1,959) 6,331

(2,875) 12,400 Net exchanges (17) (51) (7)

78 (58) Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 17

0 17 Impact of foreign exchange2 (231) (225) (89)

(560) (124) Market gains and (losses)3 (1,737) (3,658) 173

(8,828) 714 Ending assets $ 85,365 $ 86,253 $ 97,226

$ 85,365 $ 97,226













Alternative/Private Markets











Beginning assets $ 21,785 $ 23,109 $ 20,962

$ 22,920 $ 19,084 Sales1 946 1,116 1,319

2,706 3,127 Redemptions1 (929) (1,091) (533)

(2,525) (1,710) Net sales (redemptions)1 17 25 786

181 1,417 Net exchanges 3 4 0

7 (2) Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 81

0 81 Impact of foreign exchange2 (1,638) (1,555) (554)

(3,830) (361) Market gains and (losses)3 15 202 789

904 1,845 Ending assets $ 20,182 $ 21,785 $ 22,064

$ 20,182 $ 22,064













Multi-asset











Beginning assets $ 3,135 $ 3,555 $ 3,699

$ 3,780 $ 3,948 Sales1 54 43 71

171 226 Redemptions1 (132) (143) (103)

(407) (817) Net sales (redemptions)1 (78) (100) (32)

(236) (591) Net exchanges 0 1 9

6 28 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 54

0 54 Impact of foreign exchange2 0 0 0

0 (1) Market gains and (losses)3 (155) (321) (38)

(648) 254 Ending assets $ 2,902 $ 3,135 $ 3,692

$ 2,902 $ 3,692













Total Long-term Assets











Beginning assets $ 192,161 $ 210,486 $ 215,968

$ 220,966 $ 199,097 Sales1 13,814 14,745 18,657

43,693 55,517 Redemptions1 (12,596) (17,748) (12,947)

(47,488) (44,488) Net sales (redemptions)1 1,218 (3,003) 5,710

(3,795) 11,029 Net exchanges (5) (26) 5

(54) 11 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 560

0 560 Impact of foreign exchange2 (3,056) (2,979) (1,153)

(7,230) (1,420) Market gains and (losses)3 (7,185) (12,317) (683)

(26,754) 11,130 Ending assets $ 183,133 $ 192,161 $ 220,407

$ 183,133 $ 220,407





1) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

Sept. 30, 2022

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds. Separate Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 44,207 $ 36,781 $ 48,215 $ 38,038 $ 13,911 $ 7,874 $ 3,001 $ 134 $ 109,334 $ 82,827 Sales 2,581 2,552 3,956 3,725 537 409 54 0 7,128 6,686 Redemptions (3,033) (1,918) (6,058) (526) (835) (94) (130) (2) (10,056) (2,540) Net sales (redemptions) (452) 634 (2,102) 3,199 (298) 315 (76) (2) (2,928) 4,146 Net exchanges 9 0 (17) 0 3 0 0 0 (5) 0 Impact of foreign exchange2 (667) (520) (161) (70) (1,013) (625) 0 0 (1,841) (1,215) Market gains and (losses)3 (2,464) (2,844) (1,039) (698) 77 (62) (141) (14) (3,567) (3,618) Ending assets $ 40,633 $ 34,051 $ 44,896 $ 40,469 $ 12,680 $ 7,502 $ 2,784 $ 118 $ 100,993 $ 82,140























Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2022

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 57,036 $ 39,680 $ 59,862 $ 37,688 $ 14,788 $ 8,132 $ 3,608 $ 172 $ 135,294 $ 85,672 Sales 10,210 8,510 13,711 8,385 1,637 1,069 170 1 25,728 17,965 Redemptions (11,122) (8,463) (22,614) (2,357) (2,020) (505) (397) (10) (36,153) (11,335) Net sales (redemptions) (912) 47 (8,903) 6,028 (383) 564 (227) (9) (10,425) 6,630 Net exchanges (145) 0 79 (1) 7 0 6 0 (53) (1) Impact of foreign exchange2 (1,635) (1,205) (409) (151) (2,390) (1,440) 0 0 (4,434) (2,796) Market gains and (losses)3 (13,711) (4,471) (5,733) (3,095) 658 246 (603) (45) (19,389) (7,365) Ending assets $ 40,633 $ 34,051 $ 44,896 $ 40,469 $ 12,680 $ 7,502 $ 2,784 $ 118 $ 100,993 $ 82,140

1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2021 Total Fund Assets











Beginning assets $ 109,334 $ 124,968 $ 135,161

$ 135,294 $ 123,713 Sales 7,128 8,743 11,139

25,728 39,031 Redemptions (10,056) (12,993) (9,702)

(36,153) (32,413) Net sales (redemptions) (2,928) (4,250) 1,437

(10,425) 6,618 Net exchanges (5) (27) 55

(53) (345) Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 560

0 560 Impact of foreign exchange1 (1,841) (1,827) (699)

(4,434) (778) Market gains and (losses)2 (3,567) (9,530) (217)

(19,389) 6,529 Ending assets $ 100,993 $ 109,334 $ 136,297

$ 100,993 $ 136,297













Total Separate Account Assets3











Beginning assets $ 82,827 $ 85,518 $ 80,807

$ 85,672 $ 75,384 Sales4 6,686 6,002 7,518

17,965 16,486 Redemptions4 (2,540) (4,755) (3,245)

(11,335) (12,075) Net sales (redemptions)4 4,146 1,247 4,273

6,630 4,411 Net exchanges 0 1 (50)

(1) 356 Impact of foreign exchange1 (1,215) (1,152) (454)

(2,796) (642) Market gains and (losses)2 (3,618) (2,787) (466)

(7,365) 4,601 Ending assets $ 82,140 $ 82,827 $ 84,110

$ 82,140 $ 84,110













Total Long-term Assets3











Beginning assets $ 192,161 $ 210,486 $ 215,968

$ 220,966 $ 199,097 Sales4 13,814 14,745 18,657

43,693 55,517 Redemptions4 (12,596) (17,748) (12,947)

(47,488) (44,488) Net sales (redemptions)4 1,218 (3,003) 5,710

(3,795) 11,029 Net exchanges (5) (26) 5

(54) 11 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 560

0 560 Impact of foreign exchange1 (3,056) (2,979) (1,153)

(7,230) (1,420) Market gains and (losses)2 (7,185) (12,317) (683)

(26,754) 11,130 Ending assets $ 183,133 $ 192,161 $ 220,407

$ 183,133 $ 220,407





1) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

2) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 3) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. 4) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions) Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 By Asset Class









Equity $ 74,684 $ 80,988 $ 91,676 $ 96,716 $ 97,425 Fixed-income 85,365 86,253 92,146 97,550 97,226 Alternative / private markets 20,182 21,785 23,109 22,920 22,064 Multi-asset 2,902 3,135 3,555 3,780 3,692 Total long-term assets 183,133 192,161 210,486 220,966 220,407 Money market 441,294 439,697 420,596 447,907 413,713 Total Managed Assets $ 624,427 $ 631,858 $ 631,082 $ 668,873 $ 634,120











By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 40,633 $ 44,207 $ 51,890 $ 57,036 $ 58,218 Fixed-income 44,896 48,215 54,830 59,862 60,262 Alternative / private markets 12,680 13,911 14,847 14,788 14,299 Multi-asset 2,784 3,001 3,401 3,608 3,518 Total long-term assets 100,993 109,334 124,968 135,294 136,297 Money market 309,859 298,031 279,514 312,834 292,311 Total Fund Assets $ 410,852 $ 407,365 $ 404,482 $ 448,128 $ 428,608 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 34,051 $ 36,781 $ 39,786 $ 39,680 $ 39,207 Fixed-income 40,469 38,038 37,316 37,688 36,964 Alternative / private markets 7,502 7,874 8,262 8,132 7,765 Multi-asset 118 134 154 172 174 Total long-term assets 82,140 82,827 85,518 85,672 84,110 Money market 131,435 141,666 141,082 135,073 121,402 Total Separate Account Assets $ 213,575 $ 224,493 $ 226,600 $ 220,745 $ 205,512 Total Managed Assets $ 624,427 $ 631,858 $ 631,082 $ 668,873 $ 634,120

Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 By Asset Class









Equity $ 81,809 $ 85,785 $ 92,034 $ 97,751 $ 100,076 Fixed-income 87,042 88,740 95,475 97,229 93,685 Alternative / private markets 21,193 22,230 22,848 22,243 21,446 Multi-asset 3,144 3,337 3,621 3,763 3,713 Total long-term assets 193,188 200,092 213,978 220,986 218,920 Money market 438,601 417,778 433,254 419,392 414,141 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 631,789 $ 617,870 $ 647,232 $ 640,378 $ 633,061











By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 45,135 $ 47,504 $ 52,419 $ 58,290 $ 59,918 Fixed-income 47,489 51,173 57,413 60,339 59,618 Alternative / private markets 13,432 14,297 14,746 14,419 13,704 Multi-asset 3,012 3,193 3,460 3,590 3,533 Total long-term assets 109,068 116,167 128,038 136,638 136,773 Money market 301,940 275,631 291,157 294,618 289,566 Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 411,008 $ 391,798 $ 419,195 $ 431,256 $ 426,339 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 36,674 $ 38,281 $ 39,615 $ 39,461 $ 40,158 Fixed-income 39,553 37,567 38,062 36,890 34,067 Alternative / private markets 7,761 7,933 8,102 7,824 7,742 Multi-asset 132 144 161 173 180 Total long-term assets 84,120 83,925 85,940 84,348 82,147 Money market 136,661 142,147 142,097 124,774 124,575 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 220,781 $ 226,072 $ 228,037 $ 209,122 $ 206,722 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 631,789 $ 617,870 $ 647,232 $ 640,378 $ 633,061

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Nine Months Ended (in millions)

Sept. 30, 2022

Sept. 30, 2021 By Asset Class







Equity

$ 86,543

$ 98,136 Fixed-income

90,419

89,676 Alternative / private markets

22,090

20,257 Multi-asset

3,368

3,918 Total long-term assets

202,420

211,987 Money market

429,878

418,285 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 632,298

$ 630,272









By Product Type







Funds:







Equity

$ 48,353

$ 58,471 Fixed-income

52,025

57,346 Alternative / private markets

14,158

12,882 Multi-asset

3,222

3,732 Total long-term assets

117,758

132,431 Money market

289,577

293,320 Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 407,335

$ 425,751 Separate Accounts:







Equity

$ 38,190

$ 39,665 Fixed-income

38,394

32,330 Alternative / private markets

7,932

7,375 Multi-asset

146

186 Total long-term assets

84,662

79,556 Money market

140,301

124,965 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 224,963

$ 204,521 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 632,298

$ 630,272

