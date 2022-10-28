Aon Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Third Quarter Key Metrics

Total revenue was flat at $2.7 billion , including organic revenue growth of 5%

Operating margin increased 5,150 basis points to 21.9%, and operating margin, adjusted for certain items, increased 100 basis points to 23.1%

EPS increased 148% to $1.92 , and EPS, adjusted for certain items, increased 16% to $2.02

For the first nine months of 2022, cash flows from operations increased 74% to $2,177 million , and free cash flow increased 79% to $2,051 million

Third Quarter Highlights

Repurchased 4.2 million class A ordinary shares for approximately $1.2 billion

Established the Strategy and Technology Group within Reinsurance, which combines strategic advice with data-driven consulting, analytics, and modeling tools to help clients deploy capital efficiently and effectively

Within Wealth Solutions, achieved $1 billion in U.S. plan assets and commitments for Aon's pooled employer plan (PEP), and reached a new pension risk transfer milestone, advising on transactions totaling over $200 billion of premium since 2010

Appointed James Platt as Chief Digital Officer and Mindy Simon as Chief Operating Officer, accelerating the digital delivery of our capabilities and furthering our growth enablement from Aon Business Services

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON) today reported results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net income (loss) attributable to Aon shareholders increased to $408 million, or $1.92 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $(900) million, or $(3.99) per share, in the prior year period. Net income per share attributable to Aon shareholders, adjusted for certain items, increased 16% to $2.02 on a diluted basis, including an unfavorable impact of $0.05 per share if prior year period results were translated at current period foreign exchange rates ("foreign currency translation"), compared to $1.74 in the prior year period. Certain items that impacted third quarter results and comparisons with the prior year period are detailed in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share" on page 10 of this press release.

"In the third quarter, our team continued to deliver strong top and bottom-line results, highlighted by 5% organic revenue growth and 16% adjusted EPS growth, and contributing to strong year-to-date progress on our key financial metrics, including 7% organic revenue growth year-to-date, adjusted operating margin expansion of 80 basis points, and strong free cash flow growth," said Greg Case, Chief Executive Officer. "These results demonstrate the importance of our Aon United strategy in helping clients navigate growing volatility and make better decisions that protect and grow their business."

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Total revenue in the third quarter was flat at $2.7 billion compared to the prior year period reflecting 5% organic revenue growth and a 1% favorable impact from fiduciary investment income, offset by a 5% unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation and a 1% unfavorable impact from acquisitions, divestitures, and other.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter decreased 40% to $2.1 billion compared to the prior year period due primarily to the $1.0 billion payment made in connection with the termination of the proposed combination with Willis Towers Watson (the "Termination Fee") and certain transaction costs incurred related to the termination in the prior year period (together, the "transaction costs") and a $138 million favorable impact from foreign currency translation, partially offset by an increase in expense associated with 5% organic revenue growth and investments in long-term growth.

Foreign currency translation in the third quarter had a $9 million, or $0.04 per share, favorable impact on net income and a $10 million, or $0.05 per share, unfavorable impact on adjusted net income. If currency were to remain stable at today's rates, the Company would expect an unfavorable impact of approximately $0.11 per share, or an approximately $33 million decrease in operating income, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Effective tax rate in the third quarter was 18.0%, compared to (2.6)% in the prior year period. The primary driver of the change was the impact of the $1 billion Termination Fee payment in the prior year period. After adjusting to exclude the applicable tax impact associated with certain non-GAAP adjustments, the adjusted effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 decreased to 19.1% compared to 23.9% in the prior year period. The primary drivers of the change in the adjusted tax rate were the geographical distribution of income and a net favorable impact from discrete items.

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding decreased to 212.6 million in the third quarter compared to 225.4 million in the prior year period. The Company repurchased 4.2 million Class A Ordinary Shares for approximately $1.2 billion in the third quarter. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $6.7 billion of remaining authorization under its share repurchase program.

YEAR TO DATE 2022 CASH FLOW SUMMARY

Cash flows provided by operations for the first nine months of 2022 increased $926 million, or 74%, to $2,177 million compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the transaction costs in the prior year period, and strong operating income growth, partially offset by higher receivables and incentive compensation payments following strong performance in 2021.

Free cash flow, defined as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures, increased 79%, to $2,051 million for the first nine months of 2022 compared to the prior year period, reflecting an increase in cash flows from operations, partially offset by a $24 million increase in capital expenditures.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 REVENUE REVIEW

The third quarter revenue reviews provided below include supplemental information related to organic revenue growth, which is a non-GAAP measure that is described in detail in "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Organic Revenue Growth and Free Cash Flow" on page 9 of this press release.





Three Months Ended

September 30,



















(millions)

2022

2021

% Change

Less:

Currency

Impact

Less:

Fiduciary

Investment

Income

Less:

Acquisitions,

Divestitures

& Other

Organic

Revenue

Growth Revenue



























Commercial Risk Solutions

$ 1,482

$ 1,505

(2) %

(5) %

1 %

(3) %

5 % Reinsurance Solutions

396

353

12

(4)

3

6

7 Health Solutions

494

497

(1)

(4)

—

(2)

5 Wealth Solutions

326

351

(7)

(6)

—

(3)

2 Eliminations

(2)

(4)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total revenue

$ 2,696

$ 2,702

— %

(5) %

1 %

(1) %

5 %

Total revenue was flat at $2,696 million compared to the prior year period, with organic revenue growth of 5%, driven by ongoing strong retention and net new business generation.

Commercial Risk Solutions organic revenue growth of 5% reflects strong growth across most major geographies driven by strong retention, new business generation, and management of the renewal book portfolio. Strength in retail brokerage was highlighted by double-digit growth in the UK, Asia, and Latin America, driven by continued strength in core P&C. U.S. retail brokerage was pressured primarily by transaction solutions, which declined primarily due to lower external deal volume. On average globally, exposures and pricing were modestly positive, resulting in a modestly positive market impact.

Reinsurance Solutions organic revenue growth of 7% reflects strong growth in treaty, driven by strong retention and new business generation, as well as solid growth in both facultative placements and the Strategy and Technology Group. Market impact was modestly positive on results in the quarter. The majority of revenue in our treaty portfolio is recurring in nature and is recorded in connection with the major renewal periods that take place throughout the first half of the year, while the second half of the year is largely driven by facultative placements and capital markets that are more transactional in nature.

Health Solutions organic revenue growth of 5% reflects double-digit growth in Human Capital, driven by data and advisory solutions. Results also reflect growth globally in core health and benefits brokerage, driven by strong retention and management of the renewal book portfolio, partially offset by a negative impact from the timing of certain revenues, as described in the second quarter and prior year period.

Wealth Solutions organic revenue growth of 2% reflects growth in Retirement, driven by higher utilization rates and project work related to pension de-risking and ongoing impacts of regulatory changes. In Investments, a decrease in AUM-based delegated investment management revenue was partially offset by growth in project-related work.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 EXPENSE REVIEW





Three Months Ended

September 30,







(millions)

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Expenses















Compensation and benefits

$ 1,532

$ 1,835

$ (303)

(17) % Information technology

133

130

3

2 Premises

71

98

(27)

(28) Depreciation of fixed assets

37

56

(19)

(34) Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

34

36

(2)

(6) Other general expense

299

1,348

(1,049)

(78) Total operating expenses

$ 2,106

$ 3,503

$ (1,397)

(40) %

Compensation and benefits expense decreased $303 million, or 17%, compared to the prior year period due primarily to a $245 million decrease in transaction costs and a $106 million favorable impact from foreign currency translation, partially offset by an increase in expense associated with 5% organic revenue growth.

Information technology expense increased $3 million, or 2%, compared to the prior year period due primarily to an increase in expense associated with 5% organic revenue growth, partially offset by a $17 million decrease in transaction costs.

Premises expense decreased $27 million, or 28%, compared to the prior year period due primarily to a $22 million decrease in transaction costs and an $8 million favorable impact from foreign currency translation.

Depreciation of fixed assets decreased $19 million, or 34%, compared to the prior year period due primarily to a $16 million decrease in transaction costs.

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets decreased $2 million, or 6%, compared to the prior year period.

Other general expenses decreased $1,049 million, or 78%, compared to the prior year period due primarily to a decrease in transaction costs, partially offset by an increase in expense associated with 5% organic revenue growth, including an increase in travel and entertainment expense.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 INCOME SUMMARY

Certain noteworthy items impacted adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, which are also described in detail in "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share" on page 10 of this press release.





Three Months Ended

September 30,



(millions)

2022

2021

% Change Revenue

$ 2,696

$ 2,702

— % Expenses

2,106

3,503

(40) % Operating income (loss)

$ 590

$ (801)

174 % Operating margin

21.9 %

(29.6) %



Operating income - as adjusted

$ 624

$ 598

4 % Operating margin - as adjusted

23.1 %

22.1 %





Operating income (loss) increased $1.4 billion to $590 million and operating margin increased from (29.6)% to 21.9%, each compared to the prior year period. Operating income, adjusted for certain items increased $26 million to $624 million and operating margin, adjusted for certain items, increased 100 basis points to 23.1%, each compared to the prior year period. Operating income increased primarily due to the reduction in operating expenses, as described above, and the increase in operating income, as adjusted for certain items primarily reflects strong organic revenue growth, partially offset by increased expenses and investments in long-term growth.

Interest income increased $4 million to $7 million compared to the prior year period. Interest expense increased $23 million to $103 million compared to the prior year period, reflecting an increase in total debt. Other pension expense was $3 million, compared to $5 million of income in the prior year period. Other income was $19 million, compared to $5 million in the prior year period, primarily reflecting net gains due to the favorable impact of exchange rates on the remeasurement of assets and liabilities in non-functional currencies.

Aon plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,



(millions, except per share data)

2022

2021

%

Change

2022

2021

% Change Revenue























Total revenue

$ 2,696

$ 2,702

— %

$ 9,349

$ 9,113

3 % Expenses























Compensation and benefits

1,532

1,835

(17) %

4,938

5,182

(5) % Information technology

133

130

2 %

371

359

3 % Premises

71

98

(28) %

216

251

(14) % Depreciation of fixed assets

37

56

(34) %

115

138

(17) % Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

34

36

(6) %

87

112

(22) % Other general expense

299

1,348

(78) %

965

1,955

(51) % Total operating expenses

2,106

3,503

(40) %

6,692

7,997

(16) % Operating income (loss)

590

(801)

174 %

2,657

1,116

138 % Interest income

7

3

133 %

15

9

67 % Interest expense

(103)

(80)

29 %

(296)

(237)

25 % Other income (expense)

16

10

60 %

71

7

914 % Income (loss) before income taxes

510

(868)

159 %

2,447

895

173 % Income tax expense (1)

92

23

300 %

467

460

2 % Net income (loss)

418

(891)

147 %

1,980

435

355 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

10

9

11 %

48

43

12 % Net income (loss) attributable to Aon shareholders

$ 408

$ (900)

145 %

$ 1,932

$ 392

393 %

























Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to Aon

shareholders

$ 1.93

$ (3.99)

148 %

$ 9.06

$ 1.73

424 % Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Aon

shareholders

$ 1.92

$ (3.99)

148 %

$ 9.00

$ 1.72

423 % Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - basic

210.9

225.4

(6) %

213.2

226.5

(6) % Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - diluted (2)

212.6

225.4

(6) %

214.6

227.7

(6) %





(1) The effective tax rate was 18.0% and (2.6)% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and 19.1% and 51.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding excludes the dilutive effect of approximately 1.5 million of potentially issuable shares.

Aon plc Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Organic Revenue Growth and Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Organic Revenue Growth (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,



















(millions)

2022

2021

%

Change

Less:

Currency

Impact (1)

Less:

Fiduciary

Investment

Income (2)

Less:

Acquisitions,

Divestitures

& Other

Organic

Revenue

Growth (3) Revenue



























Commercial Risk Solutions

$ 1,482

$ 1,505

(2) %

(5) %

1 %

(3) %

5 % Reinsurance Solutions

396

353

12

(4)

3

6

7 Health Solutions

494

497

(1)

(4)

—

(2)

5 Wealth Solutions

326

351

(7)

(6)

—

(3)

2 Elimination

(2)

(4)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total revenue

$ 2,696

$ 2,702

— %

(5) %

1 %

(1) %

5 %

























Nine Months Ended

September 30,



















(millions)

2022

2021

%

Change

Less:

Currency

Impact (1)

Less:

Fiduciary

Investment

Income (2)

Less:

Acquisitions,

Divestitures

& Other

Organic

Revenue

Growth (3) Revenue



























Commercial Risk Solutions

$ 4,893

$ 4,788

2 %

(4) %

— %

(1) %

7 % Reinsurance Solutions

1,909

1,775

8

(3)

1

3

7 Health Solutions

1,546

1,503

3

(3)

—

(2)

8 Wealth Solutions

1,014

1,062

(5)

(4)

—

(3)

2 Elimination

(13)

(15)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total revenue

$ 9,349

$ 9,113

3 %

(4) %

— %

— %

7 %





(1) Currency impact represents the effect on prior year period results if they were translated at current period foreign exchange rates. (2) Fiduciary investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $26 million and $2 million, respectively. Fiduciary investment income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $35 million and $6 million, respectively. (3) Organic revenue growth includes the impact of certain intercompany activity and excludes the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, fiduciary investment income, acquisitions, divestitures, transfers between revenue lines, and gains or losses on derivatives accounted for as hedges.

Free Cash Flows (Unaudited)







Nine Months Ended

September 30,



(millions)

2022

2021

% Change Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 2,177

$ 1,251

74 % Capital Expenditures

(126)

(102)

24 % Free Cash Flows (1)

$ 2,051

$ 1,149

79 %





(1) Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures. This non-GAAP measure does not imply or represent a precise calculation of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

Aon plc Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income, Operating Margin, and Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited) (1)





Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,



(millions, except percentages)

2022

2021

%

Change

2022

2021

% Change Revenue

$ 2,696

$ 2,702

— %

$ 9,349

$ 9,113

3 %

























Operating income (loss)

$ 590

$ (801)

174 %

$ 2,657

$ 1,116

138 % Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

34

36





87

112



Transaction costs and other charges related to the combination

and resulting termination (2)

—

1,363





—

1,436



Legal settlements (3)

—

—





58

—



Operating income - as adjusted

$ 624

$ 598

4 %

$ 2,802

$ 2,664

5 % Operating margin

21.9 %

(29.6) %





28.4 %

12.2 %



Operating margin - as adjusted

23.1 %

22.1 %





30.0 %

29.2 %















Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,



(millions, except percentages)

2022

2021

%

Change

2022

2021

% Change Operating income - as adjusted

$ 624

$ 598

4 %

$ 2,802

$ 2,664

5 % Interest income

7

3

133 %

15

9

67 % Interest expense

(103)

(80)

29 %

(296)

(237)

25 % Other income (expense):























Other income (expense) - pensions

(3)

5

(160) %

(9)

19

(147) % Other income (expense) - other

19

5

280 %

80

(12)

767 % Total Other income (expense) - as adjusted

16

10

60 %

71

7

914 % Income before income taxes - as adjusted

544

531

2 %

2,592

2,443

6 % Income tax expense (4)

104

127

(18) %

504

507

(1) % Net income - as adjusted

440

404

9 %

2,088

1,936

8 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

10

9

11 %

48

43

12 % Net income attributable to Aon shareholders - as adjusted

$ 430

$ 395

9 %

$ 2,040

$ 1,893

8 % Diluted net income per share attributable to Aon shareholders - as

adjusted

$ 2.02

$ 1.74

16 %

$ 9.51

$ 8.31

14 % Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - diluted (5)

212.6

226.9

(6) %

214.6

227.7

(6) % Effective Tax Rates (4)























U.S. GAAP

18.0 %

(2.6) %





19.1 %

51.4 %



Non-GAAP

19.1 %

23.9 %





19.4 %

20.8 %









(1) Certain noteworthy items impacting operating income in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 are described in this schedule. The items shown with the caption "as adjusted" are non-GAAP measures. (2) As part of the proposed combination with Willis Towers Watson, which was subsequently terminated in the third quarter of 2021, certain transaction costs were incurred by the Company through the third quarter of 2021. These costs included advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees related to the combination, including planned divestitures, some of which were terminated, as well as certain compensation expenses and expenses related to further steps on our Aon United operating model as a result of the termination. Additionally, this includes the $1 billion Termination Fee paid in connection with the termination of the combination. (3) In connection with certain legal settlements reached, a $58 million charge was recognized in the second quarter of 2022. (4) Adjusted items are generally taxed at the estimated annual effective tax rate, except for the applicable tax impact associated with certain transaction costs and other charges related to the combination and resulting termination, as well as certain legal and pension settlements, which are adjusted at the related jurisdictional rate. In addition, income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was adjusted to exclude the impact of remeasuring the net deferred tax liabilities in the U.K. as a result of the corporate income tax rate increase enacted in the second quarter of 2021. (5) For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - diluted includes the dilutive effect of approximately 1.5 million of potentially issuable shares, which have been excluded from the U.S. GAAP Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding.

Aon plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position





As of



(Unaudited)



(millions)

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 692

$ 544 Short-term investments

251

292 Receivables, net

2,971

3,094 Fiduciary assets (1)

14,699

14,386 Other current assets

563

716 Total current assets

19,176

19,032 Goodwill

7,979

8,434 Intangible assets, net

456

492 Fixed assets, net

510

529 Operating lease right-of-use assets

668

786 Deferred tax assets

819

766 Prepaid pension

1,140

1,366 Other non-current assets

475

512 Total assets

$ 31,223

$ 31,917









Liabilities and equity (deficit)







Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 1,798

$ 2,192 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

711

1,164 Fiduciary liabilities

14,699

14,386 Other current liabilities

1,480

1,331 Total current liabilities

18,688

19,073 Long-term debt

10,116

8,228 Non-current operating lease liabilities

667

772 Deferred tax liabilities

332

401 Pension, other postretirement, and postemployment liabilities

1,237

1,375 Other non-current liabilities

853

910 Total liabilities

31,893

30,759









Equity (deficit)







Ordinary shares - $0.01 nominal value

2

2 Additional paid-in capital

6,772

6,624 Accumulated deficit

(2,638)

(1,694) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,919)

(3,871) Total Aon shareholders' equity (deficit)

(783)

1,061 Noncontrolling interests

113

97 Total equity (deficit)

(670)

1,158 Total liabilities and equity (deficit)

$ 31,223

$ 31,917





(1) Includes cash and short-term investments of $6,503 million and $6,101 million for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Aon plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30, (millions)

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 1,980

435 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:







Gain from sales of businesses

(53)

(2) Depreciation of fixed assets

115

138 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

87

112 Share-based compensation expense

304

346 Deferred income taxes

(87)

83 Change in assets and liabilities:







Receivables, net

(146)

(79) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(255)

22 Current income taxes

136

47 Pension, other postretirement and postemployment liabilities

(44)

(101) Other assets and liabilities

140

250 Cash provided by operating activities

2,177

1,251 Cash flows from investing activities







Proceeds from investments

71

51 Payments for investments

(95)

(68) Net sales (purchases) of short-term investments - non fiduciary

15

(2) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and funds held on behalf of clients

(154)

(3) Sale of businesses, net of cash and funds held on behalf of clients

80

8 Capital expenditures

(126)

(102) Cash used for investing activities

(209)

(116) Cash flows from financing activities







Share repurchase

(2,528)

(1,543) Issuance of shares for employee benefit plans

(156)

(122) Commercial paper issuances, net of repayments

(425)

151 Issuance of debt

1,967

999 Repayment of debt

—

(413) Increase in fiduciary liabilities, net of fiduciary receivables

1,200

786 Cash dividends to shareholders

(347)

(335) Noncontrolling interests and other financing activities

(50)

(117) Cash used for financing activities

(339)

(594) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and funds held on behalf of clients

(1,079)

(93) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and funds held on behalf of clients

550

448 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held on behalf of clients at beginning of period

6,645

6,573 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held on behalf of clients at end of period

$ 7,195

$ 7,021 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and funds held on behalf of clients:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 692

$ 609 Funds held on behalf of clients

6,503

6,412 Total cash and cash equivalents and funds held on behalf of clients

$ 7,195

$ 7,021

