RED Gets Listed On XT.COM In Innovation Zone

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, one of the leading global trading platforms and the world's first socially infused exchange, is delighted to announce the listing of the RED token in its Innovation zone (metaverse). The token will be listed with USDT pairs. The trading is open on the platform from 11:00 on 14th October, 2022 (UTC).

The RED token listing will be an addition to the already listed hot tokens to the Innovation zone of the platform. With this, the users will be able to trade with a wide variety of tokens. This will also give an opportunity for the RED Token Economy to reach out to a wider audience.

About RED Token

The RED token is the official token that would power the RED token economy, and would provide access to experiences and activities in the RED metaverse and a chance to be a part of several projects within the ecosystem that include real-world projects, digital projects and entertainment projects.

About Red Token Economy Project

The Red Token Economy project aims to provide an entertainment platform where users can have fun by utilizing the RED tokens and NFTs. Using the RED tokens, users can freely explore projects within the metaverse like the RED Tokyo Tower by interacting with other users and playing games. The earned tokens can be used within the metaverse or for real world activities.

The RED platform aims to bridge the gap between the real and digital experiences, making entertainment experiences even more attractive using the blockchain technology. The RED tokens allow the users across the globe to participate in events on the RED platform.

Website: https://red-token.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/economy_red_jp

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

