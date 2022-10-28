SainSmart Launches Jinsoku LC-40 10W FAC Laser Engraver with APP Control

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SainSmart, the leading innovator in DIY kits, desktop CNC and laser engraver, today announced the launch of the Jinsoku LC-40 10W Fast-Axis Collimating laser engraver. This is SainSmart's newest addition to its line of high-performance laser engravers with even more cutting power, driving our vision of enhancing customers' ability to create with:

Easy Setup

LC-40 features a modular design for easy assembly, comes with a 400 x 400mm work area, and built around the focusing tool making getting this engraver assembled and focused effortlessly.

Engraving Powerhouse

Configurable with a 5.5W or 10W FAC Laser Cutter Module(selectable), LC-40 can engrave and cut through a wide variety of materials based on your needs, bringing a lot of DIY ideas for the upcoming holidays, commemorative personalized gifts, DIY home decorations such as lampshades, and Christmas Ornaments.

Quickly Create on Mobile or PC

Create any project in just a few steps. Import your own custom photos or designs by simply importing them with the Engraver APP or using your PC either method is compatible with the Laser Rotary Roller attachment right out of the box!

Robust Build

Linear rail motion enables the laser movement to be more stable improving accuracy down to 0.1mm. The aluminum frame enhances stability and makes the machine more durable.

The Genmitsu Jinsoku LC-40 configured with a 10W FAC laser module is available today for $549 and the 5W configuration for $339 on sainsmart.com . Additional press materials, including user guide, can be found here .

About SainSmart

The hobbyist, the tinkerer, the DIY enthusiast; the makers. These people have phenomenal ideas but don't always have the means to bring them to life. For more than 10 years, SainSmart has supplied a variety of open hardware supplies to help turn daydreams and weekend projects into amazing products and devices.

For more information, you can visit www.sainsmart.com

For media inquiries contact: marketing@sainsmart.com

View original content:

SOURCE SainSmart